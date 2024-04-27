27 Tops From Amazon That Are So Comfy You’ll Want To Wear Them Every Day, And That’s OK

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An oversize corduroy button down with plenty of room to fit the food-baby on Taco Tuesday. Plus, who doesn't love a good corduroy? It comes in an array of colors, so you can live in these from dusk ’til dawn, month to month.
2. A cable-knit sweater fashioned with adorable details down the center that make for an effortless put-together look. Reviewers note the weight is perfect to wear during transitional seasons like spring.
3. A crisp white tee that reviewers say is a must-have staple to keep in your closet. Everyone needs a white tee.
4. A colorful patterned button-up that'll liven up your favorite bottoms. Your bestie's eyes will light up at the vibrant design right before they ask, "Hey, can I borrow that?"
5. A fun leopard-print tee that's the cat's meow. Translation: It's a trendy staple that'll go with so many looks, and you can wear it anywhere. It's a pairing must!
Promising review: "Perfect tee for this hot Texas weather. This tee is super lightweight and breathable. I’m in love with the quality. You can totally dress it up or down. Will be ordering it in every single print! Runs true to size!" —Marisol Ibanez
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and eight colors/patterns).
6. A puff-sleeve blouse with sheer sleeves that just looks expensive — which is why some people might think you're a reech beech when you wear it.
Promising review: "Loved this top!! It was a huge hit at the party I went to. It fit as expected and was very comfortable." —Hayley Johanson
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in six colors/styles).
7. A tulle ruffle-shoulder top that's perfect for a seaside event. You go to take a beautiful selfie by the dock of the bay and run into an old high school flame. Are you feeling a potential romance? Or is it just the top?
Promising review: "I LOVE this top! It is super cute, super stretchy, and well-made. The sleeves are nice and full. Color is a perfect latte color. The bodice is a stretchy ribbed material. The top is extra comfortable. It is more of a fitted style and long enough to tuck in." —Kira
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 10 colors).
8. A lightweight button-down tank that's effortless to style and ready to mix and match with your already bustling wardrobe.
Promising review: "I love these shirts so much! I have a couple of colors and will buy more! They’re super comfortable, the material is great, and they look good with pretty much any bottoms! You can dress them down or up, and so far, they’ve been fine in both the washer and dryer." —C_Jameson
Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in 21 colors and in sizes XS–5XL).
9. An off-the-shoulder peplum top to give your shoulders and clavicle the spotlight and accentuate your silhouette.
Promising review: "Great fit and so comfortable! The wiring at the front required a little messing around with to get right, but after figuring that out, it was perfect. Planning to purchase in other colors!" —Amanda Lessner
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes L–4XL and six colors)
10. A quarter-sleeve top with fanned-out ruffles that will ensure you stand out like the sun when you walk into a room.
11. A sweet puff-sleeve top here to elevate your ensemble with subtle details. It's like you're super casual and chill but also super snazzy, too.
12. An off-the-shoulder bell-sleeve top that's great for warmer weather when you want to wear a top that doesn't cling and adds some dramatic boho charm to your arms.
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier. The fabric is great, and it's really cool. Nice and stretchy. The bell sleeves are huge and dramatic. Just the way I like them lol. Need this top in every color." —melissa silva
Get it from Amazon for $33.98 (available in sizes S-XXL and in 13 styles).
13. Or a lace off-the-shoulder top because if you haven't noticed, 'tis the season for off-the-shoulder tops!
Promising review: "I don't wear off-shoulder tops too much because I have pretty big shoulders. I often find that the elastic that holds them on is uncomfortable. But this top is amazing!! I'm wearing a medium, and the elastic around the shoulders doesn't dig in (you don't even feel it actually), but it still stays put where you want it. It's double lined, so it isn't sheer, and it is SO CUTE!" —fit Mommy In Heels
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 14 colors).
14. A stretchy faux-wrap tee to replace those basic tees with something that has a little flair. There is nothing basic about this, honeyyy.
Promising review: "I have this shirt in black and white, and it's the perfect crop top for anything high-waisted or maxi skirts. The material is super stretchy and comfy. The white is not as see-through as I thought it might be and is perfect to wear with a simple bra or cami. Would buy in every color!" —skye
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes XS-XL and 21 colors).
15. A classic V-neck because while you're remixing your wardrobe, you can't forget about the basics. They lay the foundation.
16. An underwire bodysuit because you've been looking for the perfect top to wear under your blazer or jacket that won't make you super hot.
Promising review: "I purchased this bodysuit to wear to a concert and didn’t think I would ever wear it again, but I was PLEASANTLY shocked with how amazing it turned out. The fit was perfect. The straps adjust really well, and everyone LOVED my outfit." —Hope Perkins
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors).
17. A colorful blouse so fun and vibrant that it'll lift your mood the second you put it on.
Promising review: "This shirt is just cool! Like The Fresh Prince and New Kids on the Block COOL. It makes a statement that you OWN your style. The colors are just as flashy in person as online. I received many compliments! You can not be missed while wearing it, that's for sure! Buy it!" —Joy Belcher
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 24 colors/styles).
18. A cropped sweater vest just begging to be worn when you and your bestie go to a concert to cheer you up after a big breakup.
Promising review: "I wore this to the Harry Styles concert and got so many compliments. My sister got the light green one so we could match :) The sweater is soft, fits so well, and is exactly as described." —Nicole Wheetley
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–L and 30 styles).