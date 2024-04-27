BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
27 Tops From Amazon That Are So Comfy You’ll Want To Wear Them Every Day, And That’s OK

In this house, we outfit repeat.

Kit Stone
by Kit Stone

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. An oversize corduroy button down with plenty of room to fit the food-baby on Taco Tuesday. Plus, who doesn't love a good corduroy? It comes in an array of colors, so you can live in these from dusk ’til dawn, month to month.

Person in a casual button-up shirt over a top with black pants, taking a mirror selfie. Perfect for a relaxed shopping day
amazon.com

Promising review: "I just love this shirt. Great quality and so much better than I’d hoped. Buying another color today. Size is as advertised. Fantastic. Soft and comfy. So pleased I found it." —Rosemary Altea

Get it from Amazon for $25.49+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 38 colors).

2. A cable-knit sweater fashioned with adorable details down the center that make for an effortless put-together look. Reviewers note the weight is perfect to wear during transitional seasons like spring.

Woman in a textured sweater and jeans, focus on fashion details for shopping content
Amazon

Promising review: "It's perfect. The weave is tight but breathes, it's soft and not itchy, and the length of the sleeves and the hem is perfect. It fits amazingly. The perfect mid-weight sweater to layer over something light for late winter / early spring." —Ryan All

"I've bought two of these for myself and two for my daughters. This is the quintessential perfect everyday sweater. It washes well, it wears well, and it's comfy. The price? Excellent. Thank you Amazon." —Jen

Get it from Amazon for $29.40 (available in sizes XS–6X and 20 colors).

3. A crisp white tee that reviewers say is a must-have staple to keep in your closet. Everyone needs a white tee.

Person in a casual white t-shirt and blue jeans standing indoors
amazon.com

Promising reviews: "This is a great basic white T-shirt, especially for the price! I’ve only washed it once so far, but it is not see-through. It has a relaxed fit. I love the sleeve length, not too short, not too long. The fabric is super soft and comfortable. I am hoping it stays white. Due to its cotton material, it does wrinkle a little bit, but otherwise, I love it and will order in more colors." —Caroline

Get it from Amazon for $9.67+ (available in sizes S–5X and in 22 colors).

4. A colorful patterned button-up that'll liven up your favorite bottoms. Your bestie's eyes will light up at the vibrant design right before they ask, "Hey, can I borrow that?"

A person smiling, wearing a bright patterned shirt and gesturing with one hand. Suitable for a playful fashion article
amazon.com

Promising review: "Fits exactly right, very comfortable, and I love the colorblock pattern — it’s my new favorite! It still looks like new after several washes and being put in the dryer on high heat." —Gretchen Fogle

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in seven patterns). 

5. A fun leopard-print tee that's the cat's meow. Translation: It's a trendy staple that'll go with so many looks, and you can wear it anywhere. It's a pairing must!

a reviewer wearing the top with shorts
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Perfect tee for this hot Texas weather. This tee is super lightweight and breathable. I’m in love with the quality. You can totally dress it up or down. Will be ordering it in every single print! Runs true to size!" —Marisol Ibanez

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and eight colors/patterns).

6. A puff-sleeve blouse with sheer sleeves that just looks expensive — which is why some people might think you're a reech beech when you wear it.

Person in a mirror selfie wearing a sheer-sleeved top and ripped jeans, possibly for a fashion look
Woman in a pink top with sheer polka-dot sleeves and heart-shaped sunglasses, seated, smiling
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Loved this top!! It was a huge hit at the party I went to. It fit as expected and was very comfortable." —Hayley Johanson

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in six colors/styles).

7. A tulle ruffle-shoulder top that's perfect for a seaside event. You go to take a beautiful selfie by the dock of the bay and run into an old high school flame. Are you feeling a potential romance? Or is it just the top?

Person takes a mirror selfie wearing a pink top with sheer puffy sleeves and black pants, showcasing a potential outfit
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I LOVE this top! It is super cute, super stretchy, and well-made. The sleeves are nice and full. Color is a perfect latte color. The bodice is a stretchy ribbed material. The top is extra comfortable. It is more of a fitted style and long enough to tuck in." —Kira

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 10 colors).

8. A lightweight button-down tank that's effortless to style and ready to mix and match with your already bustling wardrobe. 

a reviewer wearing the top with a denim mini skirt
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I love these shirts so much! I have a couple of colors and will buy more! They’re super comfortable, the material is great, and they look good with pretty much any bottoms! You can dress them down or up, and so far, they’ve been fine in both the washer and dryer." —C_Jameson

Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in 21 colors and in sizes XS–5XL).

9. An off-the-shoulder peplum top to give your shoulders and clavicle the spotlight and accentuate your silhouette. 

a reviewer wearing the top in black
a reviewer wearing the top in pink
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Great fit and so comfortable! The wiring at the front required a little messing around with to get right, but after figuring that out, it was perfect. Planning to purchase in other colors!" —Amanda Lessner

Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes L–4XL and six colors)

10. A quarter-sleeve top with fanned-out ruffles that will ensure you stand out like the sun when you walk into a room.

Reviewer wearing bright yellow shirt with crew neckline, goes past the waist
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a gorgeous blouse. The neck design protects my chest from the California sun. The sleeves are flashy and the perfect length, too. I can't buy enough of this style. The material is chiffon chic, and I can dress it up or down." —MaryJane

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 31 colors and patterns)

11. A sweet puff-sleeve top here to elevate your ensemble with subtle details. It's like you're super casual and chill but also super snazzy, too.

Reviewer wearing mint colored top
amazon.com

Promising review: "On top of the trends for an excellent price. Much of the clothes in this price range are all polyester, but this one has enough cotton content to feel comfortable, and it doesn't look cheap." —apaul001

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 13 colors and patterns)

12. An off-the-shoulder bell-sleeve top that's great for warmer weather when you want to wear a top that doesn't cling and adds some dramatic boho charm to your arms. 

a model wearing the top in light purple showing the tiered bell sleeve
a reviewer wearing the shirt in white with denim shorts
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I couldn't be happier. The fabric is great, and it's really cool. Nice and stretchy. The bell sleeves are huge and dramatic. Just the way I like them lol. Need this top in every color." —melissa silva

Get it from Amazon for $33.98 (available in sizes S-XXL and in 13 styles).

13. Or a lace off-the-shoulder top because if you haven't noticed, 'tis the season for off-the-shoulder tops!

a reviewer in the lace off the shoulder top in white
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I don't wear off-shoulder tops too much because I have pretty big shoulders. I often find that the elastic that holds them on is uncomfortable. But this top is amazing!! I'm wearing a medium, and the elastic around the shoulders doesn't dig in (you don't even feel it actually), but it still stays put where you want it. It's double lined, so it isn't sheer, and it is SO CUTE!" —fit Mommy In Heels

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 14 colors).

14. A stretchy faux-wrap tee to replace those basic tees with something that has a little flair. There is nothing basic about this, honeyyy.

Woman in casual top smiling with sunset in background; suitable for leisurewear shopping content
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I have this shirt in black and white, and it's the perfect crop top for anything high-waisted or maxi skirts. The material is super stretchy and comfy. The white is not as see-through as I thought it might be and is perfect to wear with a simple bra or cami. Would buy in every color!" —skye

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes XS-XL and 21 colors).

15. A classic V-neck because while you're remixing your wardrobe, you can't forget about the basics. They lay the foundation.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: “That picture doesn't do this shirt justice. I've bought tons of these throw-on-and-go type of shirts but this shirt is so beyond comfortable and soft. It fit beautifully and has this posh look because of the cuffed sleeves.” —Gunda

Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 42 colors and patterns)

16. An underwire bodysuit because you've been looking for the perfect top to wear under your blazer or jacket that won't make you super hot. 

reviewer wearing the black bodysuit with jeans
a reviewer standing by a building wearing a neon top, black skirt, and black heels holding a clutch
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I purchased this bodysuit to wear to a concert and didn’t think I would ever wear it again, but I was PLEASANTLY shocked with how amazing it turned out. The fit was perfect. The straps adjust really well, and everyone LOVED my outfit." —Hope Perkins

Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors).

17. A colorful blouse so fun and vibrant that it'll lift your mood the second you put it on. 

Person in a vibrant patterned shirt, black shorts, and yellow sandals taking a mirror selfie with a phone
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This shirt is just cool! Like The Fresh Prince and New Kids on the Block COOL. It makes a statement that you OWN your style. The colors are just as flashy in person as online. I received many compliments! You can not be missed while wearing it, that's for sure! Buy it!" —Joy Belcher

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 24 colors/styles).

18. A cropped sweater vest just begging to be worn when you and your bestie go to a concert to cheer you up after a big breakup. 

a reviewer standing in their classroom wearing the strawberry vest
another reviewer in a strawberry-patterned knit top and pink skirt with white fishnet tights
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I wore this to the Harry Styles concert and got so many compliments. My sister got the light green one so we could match :) The sweater is soft, fits so well, and is exactly as described." —Nicole Wheetley

Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–L and 30 styles).