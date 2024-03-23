Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    27 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

    If you have to brace yourself before standing up or sitting down, let me introduce you to this list.

    by
    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Ciera Velarde
    by Ciera Velarde

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Please note that these aren't medical recommendations. Be sure to check with your doctor before starting any kind of treatment.

    1. A neck and shoulder relaxer in case the work day leaves you with an uncomfortable feeling in your neck and shoulders. Reviewers say this product assists them with pain relief that's also associated with side sleeping, computer use and migraines.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    (Psst — you should consult with your doctor before trying anything new involving your neck/back area to make sure it's safe for you!)

    For this, instead of like a regular pillow, you're supposed to lay on this in ten-minute intervals; the seller suggests working your way up to it by starting yourself off at five minutes at a time, with a 1–3-day adjustment period before regular use.

    Promising review: "I recently purchased this amazing heavenly object and if I'm being honest, I didn't expect much. I constantly want someone to pick me up from my ankles so my spine can get separated disc by disc to receive pain. Seeing as how that's not possible (unless I find a giant who can lift all 138 pounds of my little body), I got this in hopes it would help. When I say I was PLEASANTLY surprised at what this does, that may even be an understatement. I have been committed to doing at least 10 mins a day, uninterrupted and it has been so helpful, especially when I sleep. Don't get confused, this is NOT something to sleep with. Rather, its recommendations say to use it for 15–30 minutes at a time but DO NOT sleep with it. It's such a game changer.

    It hits all the right pressure points somehow and it is not a GIG! I do really suggest that when you use it, you let gravity do its job and you have to relax into the ground. Get a pillow and put that under your legs in a tabletop position to receive the pressure off your spine. Melt into the ground and let it do its job. I like to put on meditation/soundscapes to really focus on relaxing my body. Lastly, do this on firm ground. Try to stay away from doing it on your bed/mattress. It's need firm ground to correct the posture properly IMO. Hope this helps!" —Danielle Maes

    Get it from Amazon for $16.14 (available in five colors).

    2. An pocket Theragun Mini that'll allow you to carry sweet relief with you everywhere you go. It's great to use after your workout to ease the achy muscles. 

    Model using the massager on their thigh
    Reviewer holding the massager
    @therabody / Via www.instagram.com, www.amazon.com

    BuzzFeed editor Melanie Aman loves her Theragun Mini for post-workout relief:

    "Exercising has been a huge boost to my mental health during quarantine, but the DOMS man — the DOMS hurt like hell!! I'm talking hurts to walk, hurts to lower myself and sit, hurts to stand up, hurts to lift things heavier than a stuffed animal, hurts to exist. I learned early on that this little gadget was suuuuuuuuper helpful in reducing my discomfort and loosening my tight, angry muscles. While jackhammering my calves and thighs is not an incredibly fun experience (TBH it hurts especially when I'm massaging already sore muscles), I know the next day I'll wake up with significantly less pain."

    Get it from Amazon for $189.99+ (available in four colors).

    3. A tube of freeze gel your skin will thank you for when you apply it to cool the irritation from sunburn.

    Reviewer holding bottle of blue freeze gel
    amazon.com

    Reviewers also mentioned this helps with itchiness under arm and leg casts.

    Promising reviews: "This has to be the best aloe vera I have ever used! I had a severe sunburn. I ordered this product and it can the next day. When I open it. It had a pleasant spearmint smell. It was refreshing on the burn. I only needed to apply twice a day." —Sweet Mabel Anne

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    4. A facial ice roller known to reduce inflammation on your face. It's great to add to your beauty routine, but more than that, it's also great for decreasing migraine pain and reducing anxiety.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc. Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." —Jessica McRee

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).

    5. A bottle of Drop It, formulated to reduce wine sulfates and tannins which decrease the chances of you waking up with a headache in the morning. Add a few drops to your glass, swirl it around for about 20 seconds, and then you can sip your way through a hangover free night!

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once.

    Promising review: "I became really sensitive to wine in my 30s and through a lot of trial and painful error, I thought I might have to give up on wine altogether. Then I found out about the preservatives being a possible cause and decided to give this product a shot. So glad I did!! I'm still pretty sensitive to reds but this helps tremendously so that I can have a glass with dinner without a headache immediately settling in. Whites cause me no problem what so ever! I love that it takes so little product to make a difference to a whole bottle. Just a few drops, a few minutes and we are good to go." —CastawayIrons

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    6. A cushioned foam acupressure mat and pillow set perfect for your home office so you can lie on it at any moment you start to feel stress in your neck and back. Just a few minutes can greatly relieve pressure and give you the small break you need to continue to your day. 

    A customer review photo showing the mat and pillow
    A customer review close up picture showing the points
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    And all you have to do is lie there — no trip to the acupuncturist or masseuse required! Many reviewers also claim that this mat can help you deal with insomnia. Read more about acupressure and stress at Cleveland Clinic.

    Promising review: "This thing is awesome! Yes, it can hurt, especially on those really tight areas, but I love it anyway. You can feel the blood start racing through your body, great for circulation. Takes a few minutes to adjust your body to the right position when lying on your back. I lay on it in all different ways. Pull your legs up when on your back to get the middle of your back and spine. I love standing on it — the hip area hurts but I do it anyway. If you're really a trooper, kneel on it. I use it almost every day and I only wear underwear when I use it. This was a great price and it came with a bolster pillow. I've ordered more for friends." —K***y

    Get the set from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 15 colors).

    Check out our full review of the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat.

    7. A knee pillow that'll offer you leg support and can help ease lower back pain. The contoured shape also helps to keep your spine aligned while you're asleep.

    Amazon

    It even comes with an adjustable strap if you're someone who tosses and turns in their sleep (or if you're using it to recover from an injury that may lead to limited mobility). Psst — a lot of pregnant reviewers and reviewers with arthritis pain and cartilage pain swore by this, too!

    Promising reviews: "Goodbye side-sleeper back pain! I love this knee pillow. It is small and compact so it is not cumbersome like trying to place a regular pillow between the knees. The shape of the pillow allows for perfect placement between knees or upwards toward the thigh area. It does help back pain that is caused by the back not being aligned for side sleepers. The cover is removable for washing." —J. Gotsch

    "This has been such a great find. My wife is 5 months pregnant and her hips were beginning to hurt. Using this pillow while she sleeps on her side helps to alleviate a lot of the pressure. The strap is super convenient since it keeps the pillow in place." —Kasey & Maria

    Get it from Amazon for $34.49.

    8. A roll-on migraine stick in case you come down with a bad case of the headaches — this baby may provide you with some quick relief. Simply apply it to your temples, forehead, and back of the neck at the first signs of a migraine.

    Reviewer holding lip balm-sized tube of roll on migraine stick
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve had migraines all my life — I’m 31 now. I’ve been on all kinds of prescriptions that work, but make me so sleepy... I’ve been using this stick for one week now, and it’s amazing! I rubbed it on at the first hint of a headache/migraine and it takes care of it fast. I haven’t taken a prescription migraine since I started using it." —Amanda Braswell

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95.

    Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!

    9. A sunburn soother in case you had a little too much fun in the sun and find your skin a little toasty. Apply this on the sunburnt area as soon as possible and soon you'll feel relief from the pain, itching, and heat.

    A reviewer image of a burnt back and an &quot;after&quot; image of their back without any redness
    amazon.com

    Psst — a lot of reviewers mentioned this also helped prevent peeling and itching!

    Promising review: "I ordered this two weeks ago after seeing rave reviews. So grateful I did. Yesterday I got the worst burn. It was unbelievable. I applied this four times over 24 hours. When I woke up this morning it was a lot better and has just gotten increasingly better throughout the day. The burn is mostly faded, and the pain is so much better. I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same." —Carolina G.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.08.

    10. A reusable hot/cold pack for your jaw for anyone who grinds their teeth or experiences jaw pain from TMJ. It might look silly, but it feels amazing.

    amazon.com

    Reviewers with TMJ (temporomandibular joint) syndrome and related pain issues also swear by this, as well as reviewers using it post-wisdom teeth removal.

    Each wrap comes with four hot/cold packs — you can insert two of them into the headband at a time, and you can either keep them in the freezer for cold therapy, or microwave them for heat therapy.

    Promising review: "Wow! This is such an awesome product. I have had TMJ issues for most of my life, but a few months ago I started experiencing popping and extreme pain in my jaw from grinding my teeth. I grind my teeth when I'm awake and stressed, but the dentist insisted I should get a night guard that cost $500! He also recommended doing warm compresses and I discovered this wonderful wrap. There has been such a difference for my jaw since using this that I'm extremely grateful for it." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors).

    11. A pain management journal download aka a journal designed to help you track your pain to identify patterns or triggers. This record will help you communicate what's happening in your body to your doctor.

    Three black and white pages of the tracking journal
    Amy's Printable Shop/Etsy

    Amy's Printable Shop is an Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in printable inserts, calendars, gifts, and trackers.

    Each journal comes with three unique pages, two cover pages and a standard day tracking page. Each tracking page includes a space for the date, weather, temperature, conditions, and humidity as well as sleep, pain, brain fog, mood, and stress symptoms, along with a tracker for food, medication, supplements and vitamins, and other notes.

    Promising review: "I bought this for my mother. She was diagnosed with a painful condition. I feel in those situations you give energy over the things you can control. Having her take time every day to write out how she is feeling and what she ate will help her break down the things that are good for her and the things she needs to avoid. Thank you for the great purchase!" —Ashley Marsh

    Get it from Amy's Printable Shop on Etsy for $10.50.

    12. A hip belt that helps stabilize your sacroiliac joint — *looks up what that joint is.* It could be the cause of your sciatic, pelvic, back, or leg pain. It can also help to reduce inflammation of the joint. The best part? It's comfortable enough to wear all day long.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    (Psst — you should consult with your doctor before trying anything new involving your neck/back area to make sure it's safe for you!)

    You can extra personalize the fit based on your needs, too, because there's not only the wraparound belt, but a secondary belt installed over it so you can control the compression you need in certain areas.

    Promising review: "This is one terrific product. I have severe SI dysfunction and have been trying to remedy my ailment with cortisone shots, physical therapy, etc. Nothing seemed to help until I read up on this belt. I decided to order and try it and to my amazement I just put it on and I am feeling so much better. I really can’t believe it. I told my chiropractor as well, and he wanted to see it. I am so glad that there was this product to help me to relieve my SI pain. Kudos to the company!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

    13. A seat cushion that'll be the best thing your butt experiences all year. WFH can be hard on the body, and this cushion will make it that much easier for you to finally clear out that inbox.

    A reviewer&#x27;s swivel office chair with a memory foam cushion resting on it
    amazon.com

    People also swear by this for long car rides!

    Promising review: "A few weeks into working from home five days a week I started having a lot of hip/leg/back pain. I have a good Herman Miller task chair that had been fine for one to two days of WFH a week but wasn't working for me full time. In the early afternoons, my lower back would start cramping. I did some research and bought this pillow and it immediately helped! I also took it on a two-week road trip since a three-day road trip earlier this year had made a mess of my lower body that lingered for weeks — and no pain! What really drove me to write this review was that yesterday, unknowingly, I worked all day sitting on my chair without my cushion. I had removed it to use as a spare chair at my dinner table and forgot to put it back. At the end of the day, hip was aching and I realized why! Today it's back on my chair and I'm already feeling better." —Lorene

    Get it from Amazon for $36.76+ (available in three colors).

    14. A pair of compression gloves for tired and cramped hands that need a little extra assistance. If you spend your days typing, playing the piano, knitting, or a variety of other tasks, these gloves will provide you with the extra support and pain relief you've been looking for.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I prefer this over the wrist brace because it's not heavy and you can still perform the day-to-day activities. It's comfortable when driving and you can actually sleep in it. It has a very sleek look/design and almost look like a black glove, so it doesn't bring any extra unwanted attention to you. I showed it to my hand therapist, and she approved me for using it with the swelling in my wrist." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pair from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in five sizes, three colors, and packs of two).

    15. A bottle of Tend Skin Solution so you can heal your skin because razor burn and irritation under the arms ~or anywhere else~ is no fun.

    reviewer before pic of red bumpy arm pit, then after of clear armpit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" —bill nye

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).

    16. A super cute microwaveable stuffed animal that can be used as a heating pad for cramps and muscle aches. Plus, just cozying up with one of these cuties can provide both physical and emotional pain relief.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    These "Warmies" are each filled with all-natural grain and dried lavender, so you can microwave them to use them as heating pads or pop in a sealed bag in the freezer for two to three hours to use them as a cold pack.

    Promising review: "Love Warmies and have told pretty much everyone I know about them, especially friends who are prone to cramps or backache and could use a cute heating pad, or who have trouble sleeping since holding mine even helps with insomnia. You won't regret getting one; in fact, it may be tough to resist collecting them all because they're so cute!" —SH

    Get it from Amazon for $27.55 for the dog (also available in many other animal designs here).

    17. A rotating, heated back and neck massager on the days you can't escape to the spa. Bring the spa to you with a five-star massage from the comfort of your own couch. This massager also comes with a car charger which will make road trips even more enjoyable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh, I can’t say enough. My legs are always tight from running, my neck is knotted from basically everything else... this massager is so easy to put anywhere and use. Plus, it’s much more affordable than going to a massage parlor all the time. GET IT." —Nicole J.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two colors).

    18. A podiatrist-level toenail clipper for thick toenails that laugh at traditional clippers. They're also useful for digging out those ingrown toenails before they become infected.

    Reviewer holding up the small plier-shaped toenail clippers with pointed edges
    amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord uses and loves this! Here's what she has to say: "Hello, my toenails are a problem children for two reasons: one is that they're kinda thick, the other is that I'm a long-distance runner, which doesn't play nice with toenails. I bought this recently and the difference it made immediately was ENORMOUS. Like I usually dread approaching my big toenails because they are so thick, but these painlessly and seamlessly lobbed the tops right off; I was also able to ~gently correct~ a toenail that was starting to get ingrown, and help cut down a dead toenail that needed trimming but would have been painful to approach with a regular clipper."

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    19. A memory foam gel pad to elevate your wrists and assist with your posture during your work day.

    A model typing with one hand and using a mouse with the other, their wrists propped up by the pads
    Amazon

    It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.

    Promising review: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga15

    Get it from Amazon for $11.59+ (available in 18 colors).

    20. A compression foot sleeve reviewers say really helps with their foot pain, and is great to wear when traveling or heading out to an event that'll have you on your feet all day.

    Reviewer in a black compression sock that covers from the bottom of the toes to the top of the ankle
    amazon.com

    Learn more about compression socks at Cleveland Clinic.

    Promising review: "I went on my first walk in years without pain the second day of trying these socks! I had almost given up trying to relieve the intense burning/soreness due to my plantar fasciitis, but I decided to try one last product. These socks have already changed my life and have allowed me to start working out again! Highly recommend." —Emily

    Get a pair from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in four sizes and nine colors).

    21. A set of desk-themed heat therapy rice pads ideal for the person whose aches and pain come from sitting at a desk. This set has a pad for every part of your body that might be affected: neck, wrist, and even feet!

    The heat pads in gray with white chain designs
    The Ferris Wheels/Etsy

    The Ferris Wheels is a North Carolina-based Etsy shop established in 2008 that specializes in microwave heat pack, cold packs, rice flax heating pads, and neck wraps in various designs.

    Options for the set include a neck wrap, two wrist wraps, foot warmers and a neck warmer.

    Promising review: The office kit is awesome! I have used the thermal packs a few times, including heating up the wrist rests on days I type a lot. So stylish and healing! Thanks for making such awesome products!" —Sara Kohn

    Get it from The Ferris Wheels on Etsy for $26.95+ (available in individual pieces or in sets, as well as 10 colors).

    22. A spiky massage ball designed to soothe tight muscles, specifically in the foot and back. It's super easy to use, too. Simply roll your body on it and the ball will work its magic. You can also use it to massage other parts of your body, too.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve been dealing with severe plantar fasciitis pain for a few weeks. It’s been bad enough that every step hurts and at times I hobble around like an old person and I’m only in my thirties. I bought this thinking that at least it’s cheap and it couldn’t hurt. Well, let me tell you, I’ve only used it twice, but I’m already ready to call it a lifesaver. I just absentmindedly rolled it around with my foot for a few minutes, then got up to go do something and was shocked to find that my foot didn’t hurt for the first time in WEEKS! I didn’t even feel like I was doing anything when I was using it, but apparently I was! I’m shocked, pleased, and very grateful." —wendy

    Get it from Amazon for $10.09.

    23. A plush memory foam mattress topper you can sink into after a long day. The mattress conforms to your body which can help relieve pressure points — get ready for a great night's rest.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "No more sleepless nights. I was starting to suffer from insomnia because I have a slightly old box spring mattress. I started waking up with extreme neck and back pain. Since I’m on a tight budget I couldn’t just go buy a new bed. So I found this and thought I’d give it a try. So far it’s been three days and I have not woken up in the middle of the night and it feels amazing." —Yarixa

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in two or three-inch depths and in nine standard bed sizes; also available with a cover).

    24. A migraine relief cap you can use hot by placing it in the microwave, or cold by placing it in the freezer. The compression cap can be worn two ways and is designed to relieve tension, stress, ~help with hangovers,~ and alleviate the pain from headaches and migraines.

    Person wearing a beanie and furry coat, with a graphic t-shirt, taking a selfie. Text on image: &quot;Bury me in it.&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Headaches?? Migraines?? Meet their worst enemy 😎 and your new best friend!! If you can handle the cool/cold on your head, which you can actually completely control to your liking, you’ll love it!! It’s a no…brainer 😏 cuz it’s for your head heehee. THISSSSS is one of the softest, most comfortable things I’ve everrrrr felt/worn. I’m not kidding, bury me in it! (Bought with my own big girl monies)" —CourtneyLurae

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in five colors)

    25. A memory foam foot rest to keep from feeling numb after sitting at your desk for long periods of time. It's made to contour to your foot's natural arch and promote circulation.

    reviewer photo of someone with their feet on the foot rest
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When sitting at my desk for hours without standing, my feet and ankles would swell. Initially I thought it was some sort of medical issue but my boyfriend explained to me that it was likely caused from poor circulation. I set out to find something to help with the issue. I located this footrest on Amazon and decided to give it a try without any high expectations. But oh my gosh, what a difference it has made!!! My feet and ankles no longer swell when sitting for extended periods of time and I’m far more comfortable at my desk. As a bonus it helps with my knees too. No more knee pain when sitting. This footrest is freakin’ amazing!!! The shape of it lends to it being super comfy. It molds to my feet and supports them with a cushiony cloud like feeling. I’m so in love with this product. I’ll likely buy another one for the office." —Pennie Merie

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).  

    26. A body pillow that'll help fill that cuddle void when your dog refuses to spoon with you. This pillow also helps to align your hips, neck, shoulders, and back in addition to regulating body temperature. Shhh, time for a nap 💤.

    a person using the body pillow
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So comfortable and cozy no matter how I’m sleeping. Gives more support than other body pillows I’ve tried. Love how it wraps around from front to back. Only one problem…my boyfriend loves it, too, and he steals it from me. 😂" —L Cerrone

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99.

    27. A tiny toenail brace that'll act like a spring to help straighten your nail. If all goes according to plan, the pain may start to subside within three days, and a few months later, your nail will hopefully be back to normal.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The kit comes with 10 toenail braces and the materials needed to apply it. Results should be seen in *just* one to three days!

    Promising review: "I never realized how curved and not OK my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product did I realize that I had a major problem and it could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" —Jamie H.

    Get the kit from Amazon for $44.99.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.