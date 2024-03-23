27 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

Popular products from this list
A migraine relief cap you can use hot by placing it in the microwave, or cold by placing it in the freezer. The compression cap can be worn two ways and is designed to relieve tension, stress, ~help with hangovers,~ and alleviate the pain from headaches and migraines.
A neck and shoulder relaxer in case the work day leaves you with an uncomfortable feeling in your neck and shoulders. Reviewers say this product assists them with pain relief that's also associated with side sleeping, computer use and migraines.
A podiatrist-level toenail clipper for thick toenails that laugh at traditional clippers. They're also useful for digging out those ingrown toenails before they become infected.
Please note that these aren't medical recommendations. Be sure to check with your doctor before starting any kind of treatment.
2. An pocket Theragun Mini that'll allow you to carry sweet relief with you everywhere you go. It's great to use after your workout to ease the achy muscles.
BuzzFeed editor Melanie Aman loves her Theragun Mini for post-workout relief:
"Exercising has been a huge boost to my mental health during quarantine, but the DOMS man — the DOMS hurt like hell!! I'm talking hurts to walk, hurts to lower myself and sit, hurts to stand up, hurts to lift things heavier than a stuffed animal, hurts to exist. I learned early on that this little gadget was suuuuuuuuper helpful in reducing my discomfort and loosening my tight, angry muscles. While jackhammering my calves and thighs is not an incredibly fun experience (TBH it hurts especially when I'm massaging already sore muscles), I know the next day I'll wake up with significantly less pain."
Get it from Amazon for $189.99+ (available in four colors).
3. A tube of freeze gel your skin will thank you for when you apply it to cool the irritation from sunburn.
4. A facial ice roller known to reduce inflammation on your face. It's great to add to your beauty routine, but more than that, it's also great for decreasing migraine pain and reducing anxiety.
5. A bottle of Drop It, formulated to reduce wine sulfates and tannins which decrease the chances of you waking up with a headache in the morning. Add a few drops to your glass, swirl it around for about 20 seconds, and then you can sip your way through a hangover free night!
6. A cushioned foam acupressure mat and pillow set perfect for your home office so you can lie on it at any moment you start to feel stress in your neck and back. Just a few minutes can greatly relieve pressure and give you the small break you need to continue to your day.
And all you have to do is lie there — no trip to the acupuncturist or masseuse required! Many reviewers also claim that this mat can help you deal with insomnia. Read more about acupressure and stress at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! Yes, it can hurt, especially on those really tight areas, but I love it anyway. You can feel the blood start racing through your body, great for circulation. Takes a few minutes to adjust your body to the right position when lying on your back. I lay on it in all different ways. Pull your legs up when on your back to get the middle of your back and spine. I love standing on it — the hip area hurts but I do it anyway. If you're really a trooper, kneel on it. I use it almost every day and I only wear underwear when I use it. This was a great price and it came with a bolster pillow. I've ordered more for friends." —K***y
Get the set from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 15 colors).
Check out our full review of the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat.
7. A knee pillow that'll offer you leg support and can help ease lower back pain. The contoured shape also helps to keep your spine aligned while you're asleep.
8. A roll-on migraine stick in case you come down with a bad case of the headaches — this baby may provide you with some quick relief. Simply apply it to your temples, forehead, and back of the neck at the first signs of a migraine.
9. A sunburn soother in case you had a little too much fun in the sun and find your skin a little toasty. Apply this on the sunburnt area as soon as possible and soon you'll feel relief from the pain, itching, and heat.
10. A reusable hot/cold pack for your jaw for anyone who grinds their teeth or experiences jaw pain from TMJ. It might look silly, but it feels amazing.
11. A pain management journal download aka a journal designed to help you track your pain to identify patterns or triggers. This record will help you communicate what's happening in your body to your doctor.
12. A hip belt that helps stabilize your sacroiliac joint — *looks up what that joint is.* It could be the cause of your sciatic, pelvic, back, or leg pain. It can also help to reduce inflammation of the joint. The best part? It's comfortable enough to wear all day long.
13. A seat cushion that'll be the best thing your butt experiences all year. WFH can be hard on the body, and this cushion will make it that much easier for you to finally clear out that inbox.
14. A pair of compression gloves for tired and cramped hands that need a little extra assistance. If you spend your days typing, playing the piano, knitting, or a variety of other tasks, these gloves will provide you with the extra support and pain relief you've been looking for.
15. A bottle of Tend Skin Solution so you can heal your skin because razor burn and irritation under the arms ~or anywhere else~ is no fun.
16. A super cute microwaveable stuffed animal that can be used as a heating pad for cramps and muscle aches. Plus, just cozying up with one of these cuties can provide both physical and emotional pain relief.
17. A rotating, heated back and neck massager on the days you can't escape to the spa. Bring the spa to you with a five-star massage from the comfort of your own couch. This massager also comes with a car charger which will make road trips even more enjoyable.
20. A compression foot sleeve reviewers say really helps with their foot pain, and is great to wear when traveling or heading out to an event that'll have you on your feet all day.
21. A set of desk-themed heat therapy rice pads ideal for the person whose aches and pain come from sitting at a desk. This set has a pad for every part of your body that might be affected: neck, wrist, and even feet!
22. A spiky massage ball designed to soothe tight muscles, specifically in the foot and back. It's super easy to use, too. Simply roll your body on it and the ball will work its magic. You can also use it to massage other parts of your body, too.
23. A plush memory foam mattress topper you can sink into after a long day. The mattress conforms to your body which can help relieve pressure points — get ready for a great night's rest.
25. A memory foam foot rest to keep from feeling numb after sitting at your desk for long periods of time. It's made to contour to your foot's natural arch and promote circulation.
26. A body pillow that'll help fill that cuddle void when your dog refuses to spoon with you. This pillow also helps to align your hips, neck, shoulders, and back in addition to regulating body temperature. Shhh, time for a nap 💤.
27. A tiny toenail brace that'll act like a spring to help straighten your nail. If all goes according to plan, the pain may start to subside within three days, and a few months later, your nail will hopefully be back to normal.
