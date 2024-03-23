27 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

BuzzFeed editor Melanie Aman loves her Theragun Mini for post-workout relief:

"Exercising has been a huge boost to my mental health during quarantine, but the DOMS man — the DOMS hurt like hell!! I'm talking hurts to walk, hurts to lower myself and sit, hurts to stand up, hurts to lift things heavier than a stuffed animal, hurts to exist. I learned early on that this little gadget was suuuuuuuuper helpful in reducing my discomfort and loosening my tight, angry muscles. While jackhammering my calves and thighs is not an incredibly fun experience (TBH it hurts especially when I'm massaging already sore muscles), I know the next day I'll wake up with significantly less pain."

Get it from Amazon for $189.99+ (available in four colors).