27 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

And all you have to do is lie there — no trip to the acupuncturist or masseuse required! Many reviewers also claim that this mat can help you deal with insomnia. Read more about acupressure and stress at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "This thing is awesome! Yes, it can hurt, especially on those really tight areas, but I love it anyway. You can feel the blood start racing through your body, great for circulation. Takes a few minutes to adjust your body to the right position when lying on your back. I lay on it in all different ways. Pull your legs up when on your back to get the middle of your back and spine. I love standing on it — the hip area hurts but I do it anyway. If you're really a trooper, kneel on it. I use it almost every day and I only wear underwear when I use it. This was a great price and it came with a bolster pillow. I've ordered more for friends." —K***y

