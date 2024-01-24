20 Target Travel Items That Will Make Parents Think "Why Didn't I Buy This Sooner"

1. A BabyBjorn Travel Crib so baby can have a place to call their own regardless of where they go. It's great for hotels or trips to visit the grandparents. It pops up and down easily and doesn't take up all the room in whatever you're packing in.
2. A pack of antibacterial hand wipes because sometimes hand sanitizer just isn't enough to scrape the grit and grime off of those little grabbers.
3. A collapsible stroller that folds up so small you can wear it on your arm like a tote bag. Now you don't have to go back and forth on whether you'll need the stroller. And, reviewers say it fits great in the overhead bin on plane rides.
4. A portable sound machine to help soothe the kids to sleep when they have trouble resting outside of their natural environment. It has three sound options: bright wight noise, deep white noise, and gentle surf.
5. A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom that sucks all kinds of bug bites to provide instant relief from itching and swelling so your littles aren't scratching all day.
6. A powerful portable power bank charger because you never want to be caught without enough juice to call for help in case of an emergency. And, by emergency, we mean an unruly child who needs their daily fix of Cocomelon.
7. A toy and cup strap you can use to hold onto their favorite toy. Just clip it onto the toy or the pacifier and then onto the car seat or stroller. So when they decide they want to play fetch with you, it won't end in a mess all over the floor.
8. A pack of soothing stick-on gel pads perfectly sized to fit kids' foreheads. Reviewers say the sheets helped to reduce their sicklings' discomfort and bring down their fever.
9. A carry-on suitcase scooter that'll give your child a sense of independence by being responsible for their own stuff AND they can ride to move through the airport with ease. Not to mention, scooters are just fun! Don't worry, they fit in the oversize bin with ease.
10. A two-pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers, a genius contraption that allows your child to reach in for their favorite snack while using flexible flaps to keep the snack from spilling out. It'll save your backseat from looking like a still out of Finding Nemo with a million goldfish crackers spilled on the floor.
11. An AirFly Pro transmitter so your little one can use their Bluetooth headphones and stay cool, calm, and collected while watching their favorite YouTube videos during that long plane ride. You know, the videos where they watch other kids play with toys. If they like it, we love it.
12. A nifty car seat buckle release tool because although you love how secure your car seat's buckles are, you'd also like the ability to unbuckle them, too — without breaking all of your nails. Parents have gotten many a bruises going to war with the car seat. Now you can save your and your little one's fingers.
13. A formula dispenser that'll make it even easier to mix a bottle one-handed while you're in the middle of traffic with a good 45 minutes left before you'll make it home. Because when baby's hungry, baby 👏🏽 is 👏🏽 hungry 👏🏽.
14. A stroller cover in case the weather is unpredictable. This shield fits most strollers and can keep the baby protected from wind and rain.
15. A pack of diaper booster pads to add extra protection so baby won't be a soggy mess after leaking through their diaper yet again. They're perfect to use overnight, but you can also use them during the day for long car rides or a little help while running a million errands.
16. A two-pack of Contigo spill-proof tumblers reviewers call the "holy grail" because it's a spill-proof cup that actually — wait for it — doesn't leak! Shake it, drop it, roll it, not one drop will escape. It'll even withstand the infamous ~tantrum throw~ when your kiddo is upset. Truly, a wonder.
17. A snack spinner that will make snacks more fun and settle them down when you're on the go. Try this with your picky eaters, rotating the snacks might make them finally try strawberries.
18. A pack of toilet seat covers to keep on hand so you don't have to stop potty training while you're out. And as you know, with potty training, kiddos put their hands ALL OVER that gross toilet seat.
19. A pack of Welly fabric bandages adorably designed with a matching case that you can easily keep in your everyday bag or diaper bag. When baby gets a boo-boo they might be happy to get the chance to sport one of these bandages. Hopefully, that won't inspire them to attempt more stunts 😩.
20. A seven-piece packing cube set, almost as cute as the outfits you'll pack inside of them. Using packing cubes maximizes every inch of space in your luggage. You could fit a week's worth of clothes in a carry-on with no problem, because you know you'll need some backups for the inevitable stains your little incurs.
