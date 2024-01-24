Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Target Travel Items That Will Make Parents Think "Why Didn't I Buy This Sooner"

    Cue a sigh of relief.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A BabyBjorn Travel Crib so baby can have a place to call their own regardless of where they go. It's great for hotels or trips to visit the grandparents. It pops up and down easily and doesn't take up all the room in whatever you're packing in.

    a child in the travel crib
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a fabulous item. It’s lightweight and easy to travel with. The mattress feels very soft and comfy, almost like memory foam! The entire thing (all fabric) is removable and washable. I also love that the height and weight limits for this item are much higher than all other travel cribs I looked at, so I can use it for longer. Very pleased with this item!!" —mel

    Price: $279.99

    2. A pack of antibacterial hand wipes because sometimes hand sanitizer just isn't enough to scrape the grit and grime off of those little grabbers.

    the antibacterial wipes
    Target

    Promising review: "A must have in your purse or car with young children. When hand sanitizer is not enough and you need to remove grime as well as disinfect. This product is perfect in travel size!!!!" —Vettie

    Price: $2.19

    3. A collapsible stroller that folds up so small you can wear it on your arm like a tote bag. Now you don't have to go back and forth on whether you'll need the stroller. And, reviewers say it fits great in the overhead bin on plane rides.

    someone walking wearing the collapsed stroller on their shoulder like a tote
    Target

    Promising review: "This is the most amazing stroller for travel. Fits in the overhead compartment and easy to compact. Would definitely reccomend!" —Nessov89

    Price: $295.99 (available in four colors)

    4. A portable sound machine to help soothe the kids to sleep when they have trouble resting outside of their natural environment. It has three sound options: bright wight noise, deep white noise, and gentle surf.

    the portable noise machine
    Target

    Promising review: "The BEST portable sound machine. Battery lasts a decent amount of time and it is LOUD. Love this!" —Lacie

    Price: $29.99

    5. A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom that sucks all kinds of bug bites to provide instant relief from itching and swelling so your littles aren't scratching all day.

    the bug bite suction tool being used
    Target

    Promising review: "I was skeptical when I bought this, but I wanted to try it since of of my kids and myself swell from bites and we love it. I ended up getting one for home and the camper. The best thing about it besides it working is there is no chemicals. Occasionally I have to do it more than once, but still works better than anything out there." —Steve42

    Price: $12.49

    6. A powerful portable power bank charger because you never want to be caught without enough juice to call for help in case of an emergency. And, by emergency, we mean an unruly child who needs their daily fix of Cocomelon.

    the power bank
    Target

    Price: $39.99

    7. A toy and cup strap you can use to hold onto their favorite toy. Just clip it onto the toy or the pacifier and then onto the car seat or stroller. So when they decide they want to play fetch with you, it won't end in a mess all over the floor.

    a cup hanging on the strap connected to a chair so it doesn&#x27;t fall on the floor
    Target

    Price: $14

    8. A pack of soothing stick-on gel pads perfectly sized to fit kids' foreheads. Reviewers say the sheets helped to reduce their sicklings' discomfort and bring down their fever.

    the cool pads
    Target

    Promising review: "I always keep these on hand, just in case we need them!! If there’s ever a time to make life easier, it’s definitely when someone is sick. The patches stay cold for a good while, they stay in place, and they’re comfortable enough to wear; I’ve tried one for myself & pretty much forgot I had it on. Such a huge step up from the cold rag on the forehead!" —Marceline

    Price: $7.99

    9. A carry-on suitcase scooter that'll give your child a sense of independence by being responsible for their own stuff AND they can ride to move through the airport with ease. Not to mention, scooters are just fun! Don't worry, they fit in the oversize bin with ease.

    a child using the scooter suitcase
    Target

    Promising review: "The suitcase scooter is a game-changer! Its innovative design blends practicality with fun. Compact, sturdy, and a breeze to maneuver – it's the perfect travel companion for those who want efficiency with a touch of style." —Kelly

    Price: $149.99 (available in six styles)

    10. A two-pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers, a genius contraption that allows your child to reach in for their favorite snack while using flexible flaps to keep the snack from spilling out. It'll save your backseat from looking like a still out of Finding Nemo with a million goldfish crackers spilled on the floor.

    a child reaching for a snack in the container
    Target

    Promising review: "We love these for our babies! So convenient and keeps the kids from making a mess with snacks!" —Megan

    Price: $5.99 (available in two color options)

    11. An AirFly Pro transmitter so your little one can use their Bluetooth headphones and stay cool, calm, and collected while watching their favorite YouTube videos during that long plane ride. You know, the videos where they watch other kids play with toys. If they like it, we love it.

    Target

    Price: $54.99

    12. A nifty car seat buckle release tool because although you love how secure your car seat's buckles are, you'd also like the ability to unbuckle them, too — without breaking all of your nails. Parents have gotten many a bruises going to war with the car seat. Now you can save your and your little one's fingers.

    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I’ve always had a problem unbuckling my daughter’s car seat bc of my nails, but I recently broke my wrist and needed help. You can use this with one hand and it does the job. So glad I found this!" —Tina

    Price: $14.99 (available in two colors)

    13. A formula dispenser that'll make it even easier to mix a bottle one-handed while you're in the middle of traffic with a good 45 minutes left before you'll make it home. Because when baby's hungry, baby 👏🏽 is 👏🏽 hungry 👏🏽.

    Target

    Promising review: "Lifesaver for traveling. It makes bottle prepping quick and convenient." —kiley k

    Price: $3.59 (available in two colors)

    14. A stroller cover in case the weather is unpredictable. This shield fits most strollers and can keep the baby protected from wind and rain.

    a person pushing a child in a stroller with the shield over it
    Target

    Price: $14.99

    15. A pack of diaper booster pads to add extra protection so baby won't be a soggy mess after leaking through their diaper yet again. They're perfect to use overnight, but you can also use them during the day for long car rides or a little help while running a million errands.

    the booster pads
    Target

    Promising review: "My son is one and is a tummy sleeper, every morning he would be soaked along with his sheets. I bought these hoping they would help, and they do! I would recommend this to any parent having problems with a leaky diaper." —Jzenia1116

    Price: $14.99

    16. A two-pack of Contigo spill-proof tumblers reviewers call the "holy grail" because it's a spill-proof cup that actually — wait for it — doesn't leak! Shake it, drop it, roll it, not one drop will escape. It'll even withstand the infamous ~tantrum throw~ when your kiddo is upset. Truly, a wonder.

    the spill proof cups
    Target

    Price: $22.99

    17. A snack spinner that will make snacks more fun and settle them down when you're on the go. Try this with your picky eaters, rotating the snacks might make them finally try strawberries.

    the snack spinner
    Target

    Price: $29.99 (available in six colors)

    18. A pack of toilet seat covers to keep on hand so you don't have to stop potty training while you're out. And as you know, with potty training, kiddos put their hands ALL OVER that gross toilet seat.

    the disposable seat covers
    Target

    Price: $17.99

    19. A pack of Welly fabric bandages adorably designed with a matching case that you can easily keep in your everyday bag or diaper bag. When baby gets a boo-boo they might be happy to get the chance to sport one of these bandages. Hopefully, that won't inspire them to attempt more stunts 😩.

    the bandages
    Target

    Promising review: "Not only are they super cute, but they’re comfortable, flexible, and unobtrusive. They’re light, with absolutely no bulk. I can still use my finger! I’m using it now to easily type this on my phone. And the white pad thing is thick and soft. I’m impressed! Other brands, be warned, you’re all on notice; I’m looking at you Band-Aid!" —Jay

    Price: $9.79

    20. A seven-piece packing cube set, almost as cute as the outfits you'll pack inside of them. Using packing cubes maximizes every inch of space in your luggage. You could fit a week's worth of clothes in a carry-on with no problem, because you know you'll need some backups for the inevitable stains your little incurs.

    the packing cubes inside of a suitcase to show how they fit
    Target

    Promising review: "A friend recommended packing cubes, and I was skeptical! I was packing for a trip with different climates, and these were perfect to separate the warm and cold weather clothes. They are well made compared to other brands I bought." —HKSP

    Price: $49.99 (available in two colors)

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity. 