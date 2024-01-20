Just 20 Target Kitchen Items That’ll Make You Feel Like You’ve Finally Gotten This Adult Thing Down

1. A sleek square cookware set by Caraway that gifts you with even more cooking space. The square shape also helps the heat to distribute evenly.
2. A pre-seasoned Lodge cast-iron skillet, a must-have kitchen staple that'll pretty much make everything you cook taste better.
3. A cast iron care kit so you can take care of that cast iron skillet you just bought without stressing about ruining it.
4. A mini spatula set perfect for spreading honey, jam, butter, and anything else you need to make your delectable avocado toast in the morning.
5. A 12-piece knife set reviewers say are not only incredibly sharp but also visually appealing. It's a great way to mix color and practicality into your cooking space.
6. An expandable colander ideal for kitchens with limited counter space. You can place it right over your sink, retract it, and store it after you're finished.
7. A Nutribullet in chic matte white ready to help you fulfill your smoothie goal for 2024. Reviewers say it can handle anything you throw in it. So let your tastebuds be your guide.
8. A cookbook holder you can also use to hold your cell phone or tablet to help you follow along with new recipes you've discovered. It also makes for a great display to add to your kitchen decor!
9. A Ninja air fry oven reviewers say has been a godsend and works so well, they use it more often than their conventional oven. This air fry oven can tackle anything from pizza to chicken wings.
10. A stoneware dinner bowl because it's also a plate and plates that are bowls are definitely ~the moment~.
11. A six-cup electric rice cooker that can not only cook rice at the bottom but also steam and cook food at the top, such as potstickers, fish, veggies, and more.
12. A bottle of Dawn Platinum dish soap spray ideal for people who hate washing dishes. Let me explain. With this power wash spray, you can spray soap on the dish right after you use it, give it a wipe, a rinse, and you're done. No more running a full pan of dishwater, washing as you go is the new path ahead!
13. A wine aerator to open up your wine to express its full character, which will make for a more delightful sip and chill experience. Now you can join in on all those sophisticated wine convos your parents have with their friends during gatherings.
14. A two-piece potholder set because everything stops when the food is ready and you don't have something to use to take it out of the oven. They also double as trivets for your cooking utensils.
15. A cult favorite Instant Pot that will do just about anything you want it to. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one nifty appliance.
16. A compact cold brew maker perfect for people still working from home. You can prepare the night before to wake up to a delicious cup of ice-cold coffee.
17. An eight-piece set of nesting measuring cups so you won't have to guess how much vanilla extract to add to your cake recipe only to realize, it was indeed too much.
18. A modern table runner to jazz up your dining table and tie in the rest of your kitchen aesthetic. The neutral background color adorned with the black pattern will blend with any color combo.
19. A KitchenAid mixer ideal for enthusiasts looking to up their culinary skills. This tiny titan can mix, knead, and whip ingredients to perfection. You can also add attachments that'll add even more versatility like shredders, pasta makers, and more.
20. A food chopper aka your new best friend when it comes to meal prepping. You can chop onions and nuts, mince herbs, or puree hummus and mixed dressings. And it's compact, which makes it a great addition to kitchens with little to no counter space.
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.