    Just 20 Target Kitchen Items That’ll Make You Feel Like You’ve Finally Gotten This Adult Thing Down

    Every guardian you know is about to be so proud.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A sleek square cookware set by Caraway that gifts you with even more cooking space. The square shape also helps the heat to distribute evenly.

    Target

    The cookware set has two Griddle Pans, a 13"x16" Roasting Pan, a Pot Lid Organizer Rack, and a Double Burner Griddle Pan.

    Price: $495 (available in five colors)

    2. A pre-seasoned Lodge cast-iron skillet, a must-have kitchen staple that'll pretty much make everything you cook taste better.

    the cast iron skillet with a pie inside
    Target

    Promising reviews: "I have avoided cast iron skillets for years, but recently I got into making Dutch babies and cast iron is a must. This one comes already seasoned and it doesnt take a lot to keep it in shape." —Jolinegkg

    "Love this frypan. I’ve been wanting it for a long time. It will last forever & something I can pass on to my daughter. Shipping was excellent as it came sooner than I expected." —Shopping on line

    Price: $24.90

    3. A cast iron care kit so you can take care of that cast iron skillet you just bought without stressing about ruining it.

    the kit
    Target

    Promising review: "This has made cleaning my cast iron skillet change from a laborious and painful chore to an enjoyable, soothing experience. My relationship with my cast iron has never been better thanks to this cleaning kit. We are expecting our first child soon." —Kyle21

    Price: $21.99

    4. A mini spatula set perfect for spreading honey, jam, butter, and anything else you need to make your delectable avocado toast in the morning.

    Target

    Promising review: "Literally the best five dollars I’ve ever spent. As a home baker I bake a ton of breads and desserts. These stand up to a very strong sourdough starter. Can’t recommend enough!" —Morgan

    Price: $5

    5. A 12-piece knife set reviewers say are not only incredibly sharp but also visually appealing. It's a great way to mix color and practicality into your cooking space.

    the colorful knives in purple, pink, red, green, blue and yellow
    Target

    Promising review: "These are perfect! I just moved and ended up stopping by target and saw these. Fair warning, they are SUPER SHARP. Be careful when washing them😅 learned the hard way with the purple one and I barely touched it" —MommaOf2

    Price: $29.99

    6. An expandable colander ideal for kitchens with limited counter space. You can place it right over your sink, retract it, and store it after you're finished.

    berries in the collander over a sink
    Target

    Promising review: "Love love love it! It's so convenient for me to wash out fruits and meats." —Beautiful

    Price: $26.99

    7. A Nutribullet in chic matte white ready to help you fulfill your smoothie goal for 2024. Reviewers say it can handle anything you throw in it. So let your tastebuds be your guide.

    the white nutribullet
    Target

    Promising review: "This blender will blend whatever you put inside of it in just a few seconds. It makes a perfect margarita (no chunks of ice) and the best smoothies (again, no chunks of ice, fruit, or whatever else). Did I mention that this will whip your contents into shape in about 5 seconds? I just happened to pick this up off of the shelf just because of the size alone and portability of the cup, but I have been massively impressed by the power in this little thing." —mackenzie777

    Price: $94.99

    8. A cookbook holder you can also use to hold your cell phone or tablet to help you follow along with new recipes you've discovered. It also makes for a great display to add to your kitchen decor!

    the cookbook stand with a cook book laying open on it
    Target

    Promising review: "Beautiful, timeless, and perfectly sized! The brass detail adds just the right amount of flare! It's a great addition to any kitchen or even bedroom to display a book! Makes a great gift as well!" —SunsetMama

    Price: $19.99

    9. A Ninja air fry oven reviewers say has been a godsend and works so well, they use it more often than their conventional oven. This air fry oven can tackle anything from pizza to chicken wings.

    the air fryer oven
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m so happy with this mini oven. It’s my go-to for everything! I never use my built-in oven anymore. Unless I can’t fit the meal into the Ninja!" —Desirae

    Price: $209.99

    10. A stoneware dinner bowl because it's also a plate and plates that are bowls are definitely ~the moment~.

    the dinner bowl plate in dark blue
    Target

    Promising review: "These are some of my favorite dishes. I have them for our everyday use and love how they are as a plate/bowl." —KassieH26

    Price: $7 each (available in two colors)

    11. A six-cup electric rice cooker that can not only cook rice at the bottom but also steam and cook food at the top, such as potstickers, fish, veggies, and more.

    the rice cooker that just cooked rice and potstickers
    Target

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size for my family and easy to clean. I also love the additional tray to steam veggies while cooking rice!" —CSkin

    Price: $24.99

    12. A bottle of Dawn Platinum dish soap spray ideal for people who hate washing dishes. Let me explain. With this power wash spray, you can spray soap on the dish right after you use it, give it a wipe, a rinse, and you're done. No more running a full pan of dishwater, washing as you go is the new path ahead!

    Target

    You can grab a refill bottle here.

    Promising reviews: "I love this soap for cleaning my bathroom & kitchen. it cuts grease and soap scum extremely well. the scent is my favorite of all the Dawn scents- it's not as potent as the other ones. This product is a must for cleaning!!!" —Jenn S

    "I love it. I waste a lot less dish soap this way & makes cleaning easier. Normally I buy the clear with no scent but I actually like the pear scent!" —Lottalatte

    Price: $5.49

    13. A wine aerator to open up your wine to express its full character, which will make for a more delightful sip and chill experience. Now you can join in on all those sophisticated wine convos your parents have with their friends during gatherings.

    the wine aerator
    Target

    Promising review: "I was impressed by this product at a relative's home, so I grabbed it when it went on sale at Target. It really does work and is a lot more convenient than a decanter for serving a glass or two of wine." —Iscats

    Price: $14.99

    14. A two-piece potholder set because everything stops when the food is ready and you don't have something to use to take it out of the oven. They also double as trivets for your cooking utensils.

    the set that is cream with a warm khaki striped pattern
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the warm tones and two different sizes. They can be used as both a potholder and a trivet!" —cozycrib

    Price: $8.99

    15. A cult favorite Instant Pot that will do just about anything you want it to. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one nifty appliance.

    the instant pot pressure cooker bundle
    Target

    Promising review: "I'm glad I purchased this instant pot!! It's really easy to use, super easy to clean up and it shipped really fast! This makes a great gift for anyone. If you don't have one you should order one right now. Money well spent, It cooks everything so perfectly!! I LOVE IT so it's a 10 out of 10 for me!!!" —Perfect

    Price: $79.99 ($129.99)

    16. A compact cold brew maker perfect for people still working from home. You can prepare the night before to wake up to a delicious cup of ice-cold coffee.

    the cold brew coffee maker
    Target

    Price: $27.99

    17. An eight-piece set of nesting measuring cups so you won't have to guess how much vanilla extract to add to your cake recipe only to realize, it was indeed too much.

    the measuring cups
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this set to replace my ailing set from years ago. I like that it offers measuring cups and spoons. The fact that all of the items nest together and save space is also a huge bonus!" —H Ike

    Price: $9.99

    18. A modern table runner to jazz up your dining table and tie in the rest of your kitchen aesthetic. The neutral background color adorned with the black pattern will blend with any color combo.

    the table runner on the table
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely love the material and the pattern. It really bring things together on my dining table. Couldn’t be more happy that I found the perfect table runner." —Lala83

    Price: $18+ (available in two sizes)

    19. A KitchenAid mixer ideal for enthusiasts looking to up their culinary skills. This tiny titan can mix, knead, and whip ingredients to perfection. You can also add attachments that'll add even more versatility like shredders, pasta makers, and more.

    the mixer in a light blue
    Target

    Promising review: "After a thorough search, I found this is one the best KitchenAid mixers I’ve ever used. Target has a great deal on it. I will be making bread and cakes at home (:" —Sania

    Price: $449.99 (available in seven colors)

    20. A food chopper aka your new best friend when it comes to meal prepping. You can chop onions and nuts, mince herbs, or puree hummus and mixed dressings. And it's compact, which makes it a great addition to kitchens with little to no counter space.

    the food chopper with chopped onions inside
    Target

    Promising review: "I had been looking for a reasonably priced small chopper and jumped on this when I saw it. Easy to use and clean and for the price I couldn’t pass it up. It’s a household staple at my house." —Happy Shopper

    Price: $19.99

