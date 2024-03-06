20 Target Beauty Products So Good, I Bet You'll Shed A Tear When They Run Out

1. A hair masque locked and loaded with a buttery blend of superfoods Mango, Shea, and Avocado that will melt into your hair and revitalize every single strand.
2. An AHA seaweed facial gel, a plant-based formula designed to unclog your pores and smooth out your skin's texture. Ingredients like seaweed and pumpkin seed gift your skin with nourishment that'll leave you looking refreshed and well-rested.
3. A Milani mascara ready to blast your lashes to the moon, kinda. This mascara provides extreme volume and lift so your lashes will look like something out of this world. Made with castor oil, you'll get an easy 24-hour wear without clumping or smudging. Yeah, this is definitely from another planet.
4. Ouai body lotion in case you're looking to treat your body to a quick-absorbing whipped body cream. You can even massage it into your skin when it's still damp after a shower.
5. A retinol serum perfect for sensitive skin to lock in hydration. This lightweight formula softens, rejuvenates, and brightens your complexion. No more running away from selfies. Give 'em face!
6. An E.l.f. satin lipstick for those looking for a long-lasting lip color that won't fade as the hours go by. The colors are deeply pigmented and enriched with ingredients to keep your lips hydrated.
7. A Tree Hut whipped body butter infused with snow mushroom, magnesium, and amethyst. If your body is holding any tension, then you'll want to grab a tub of this. We could all use a little more zen, amirite? Or, as they said in Anger Management, "Goosfraba."
8. A Mielle coil sculpting custard made with pomegranate, honey, citrus extracts, and coconut oil to enhance, define, and hydrate those coils — the thicker the hair the better. Type 4 crew, it's our time to shine.
9. A Too Faced mini eyeshadow palette, a small but mighty palette featuring highly-pigmented metallic, shimmery, and matte shadows that can make everyday or high drama looks.
10. An aromatherapy bath bomb set because it's totally possible to turn your bathroom into your own personal spa. Bath time = best time, especially when you toss one of these bombs into it. Thanks to ingredients like Epsom salt, detoxifying clays, and luxurious butters and oils, you'll emerge renewed and relaxed.
11. A moisturizing night cream to help reduce visible signs of skin damage, uneven tone and texture, dry skin, and lost elasticity. It's a lightweight formula that's deeply nourishing and provides your skin with 72 hours of moisture.
12. An E.l.f. brow pencil that’s dual-ended with a brush and micro-slim so your eyebrows will have a natural finish.
13. A CeraVe foaming face cleanser — it transforms into a light and airy sudsy foaming wash as you use it. The hyaluronic acid helps your skin to maintain its moisture and it can be used day and night for normal to oily skin. You can even use it on your body.
14. A scalp and hair-strengthening oil just begging to bring your strands back to life by putting an end to split ends and dry scalp. That's right, that dandruff is getting an eviction notice.
15. A Covergirl gloss that comes in an assortment of ~yummy~ scents like berry, coconut, and pineapple. There's nothing worse than applying a lip gloss only for it to taste awful. Not only do these taste good enough to eat, but they're also made with soothing ingredients: hyaluronic acid, acai, goji berries, and black elderberries!
16. Or! A Covergirl tinted lip balm with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid that'll boost your pout with moisture and color. Pucker up, baby.
17. A moisturizing detangler parents swear by for their kids' hair routine. If you have a fussy child who hates hair time, give this detangler a try. It adds moisture and will leave their hair frizz-free, bouncy, and detangled! No more tears for baby or parents.
18. A pack of Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches because these on-the-go pimple fighters can work on your breakouts while you break through the rest of your busy day (or even better, while you sleep).
19. An E.l.f. liquid glow filter, a liquid highlighter if you will, here to attract light to those cheekbones and enhance your skin tone. You can wear it alone, under makeup, mixed with foundation, or as a highlighter.
20. A NYX setting spray ready to lock in your makeup so it doesn't budge while you're out serving face to the town folk. It'll take you through your work day and into your after-hours night. Apply your makeup, spray, and enjoy your dewy satin finish.
