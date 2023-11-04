Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 Stocking Stuffers From Target You Shouldn't Wait To Treat Yourself To

Stuff your stockings, stuff your cart — pretty much the same thing.

Kit Stone
by Kit Stone

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A 4pk of velvet headbands just in time for the holiday season to add some festive swag to your office party shindig.

Target

Promising review: "Love the colors, texture, style and workmanship. Well made and timeless look. I bought these headbands for my granddaughters. I believe they will totally enjoy using them for some time." —Ms T

Price: $18.99 (originally $26.99)

2. A 35-mm camera with built-in flash so you can be present and in the moment during your activities. Don't take out your phone and get caught in the notifications. This will help you stay somewhat off the grid but still capture the mems.

the 35mm camera in an ivory color
Target

Price: $34.99

3. A strawberry AirPods Pro case, ripe for the picking to shelter your precious buds because what we don't need is your earbud case breaking because you dropped it for the millionth time.

the airpods case that looks like a strawberry
Target

Price: $14.99

4. A body cleanser by Ouai that'll nurture, hydrate, and soften your skin without stripping or leaving a residue. It's perfect for all skin types and uses ingredients such as Rosehip oil, vitamin A, vitamin C, and more.

Target

Promising review: "This body wash smells wonderful and lathers nicely. I love this entire line of beauty products." —Shelz

Price: $28

5. A pack of pep talk postcards you can send to others because making people smile makes you smile. You can also send one to yourself; it might arrive at the exact moment you need an encouraging word.

Target

Promising review: "These postcards are positive, encouraging, colorful, and sturdy! I bet these will be well received by anyone who needs a boost:)" —lefty14

Price: $12

6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom compatible with your Nintendo Switch, to give you hours of gameplay filled with side quests and tons of adventure.

Target

Promising review: "This is a must have for any switch gamer. Breath of the Wild was an amazing adventure game, and Tears of the Kingdom takes the successes of that title and adds even more to this one. New skills, new puzzles to solve, but the same great gameplay that makes Zelda a top franchise with every installment. This is a must own game!" —beach bum wannabe

Price: $69.99

7. A bath wine holder so you can unwind with your favorite libation while soaking in a nice hot bubble bath.

the wine holder suctioned to the shower wall
Target

Promising review: "Every wine lover needs this for their shower or bath. Make sure you let it sit for a day before use." —coffeelover20

Price: $15

8. A pair of two-toned resin hoop earrings to add a creative flair to your accessory lineup. With so many colors to pull from, you can pop these earrings on with a variety of different looks.

Target

Price: $12 (originally $15; available in two colors)

9. A mini gel nail polish kit in an adorably shaped macaron that's sure to become your favorite travel accessory. Imagine being able to secure your mani and pedi regardless of where you are. Welcome to the future.

@leminimacaron / Via instagram.com, @leminimacaron / Via instagram.com

The kit comes with a mini macaron LED nail lamp that cures polish in just 30 seconds, a nail file, a cuticle pusher, and gel polish. Each kit also includes ten gel polish remover wraps!

Promising review: "Love this kit! I’m able to give myself a manicure in fifteen minutes! If you follow the directions with prep and purchase the top coat, it'll work perfectly! I’ve had my nails last two weeks without chipping or peeling. And the products smell good. :)" —ldelcid2

Price: $44.99 (available in three colors)

10. A vitamin C serum formulated to help you tackle various skin issues ranging from hyperpigmentation and dryness to uneven tone and sunburn. This specific formula is great for oily baddies. *raises hand*

a model using the serum
Target

Promising review: "Great addition to my regimen for skincare! I have been using this product for years, and I am so thrilled to find it at Target! I have noticed an improvement in my skin being less dry and more toned!" —Babs0813

Price: $13.49

11. A bottle of Being Frenshe hair, body, and linen mist that reviewers say is a godsend for people who love to smell amazing without breaking the budget. Plus, you can use it on your body, hair, and linens. Did you just create a signature scent? 🤯

Target

Promising review: "I saw this brand pop up overnight at my Target and they had a whole display set up so obviously I immediately fell for the clean beauty/minimal aesthetic trap. I bought this on a whim and the scent is AMAZING. I've been using it as a cue for relaxation and mindfulness, so anytime I sit down to do my embroidery I spray a little on the couch and myself to get in a good headspace. This is the only product of this brand I've tried, but I'm very curious about the rest so I'll be going back for more!" —saratx

Price: $14.99

12. A makeup primer from E.l.f. that will grab your makeup and not let go until you wash it off at the end of the day. Reviewers say they never knew the power of a good primer until they tried this. #SayLess

Target

Promising review: "This primer makes my makeup last all day!! BOMB BOMB BOMB!!! Affordable and great product!!" —Perla

Price: $10

13. A seven-day Makeup Eraser set so you can be sure to remove all of your makeup before diving into your routine. These wonder cloths can remove your makeup with JUST water. They're easy to wash and ready to reuse.

the makeup eraser cloths
Target

Price: $25.49

14. A NYX highlighter glow to bring light to your face and enhance that gorgeous skin tone. The highlighter also accentuates your bone structure — one could say it ~highlights~ your beautiful features.

Target

Promising review: "It doesn’t get better than this." —Lovely May

Price: $11.99 (available in four colors)

15. A trio mini lip gloss set from Fenty, so you'll always have the power to make your lips pop in your pocket.

Target, instagram.com

Price: $36

16. A pack of cozy socks because there's no time like the present to start wearing fuzzy garments. These babies will keep your feet nice and toasty on upcoming chilly winter mornings.

Target

Promising review: "I consider myself a “fuzzy sock connoisseur”, and have been through a ton of different ones in my lifetime. I must say, though, that these are my favorite hands down! I love the length of them and they are super soft and nice colors!" —Heather

Price: $7 (available in five colors)

17. A fabric defuzzer that'll shave off all of those little fuzz balls you can't seem to get rid of, leaving you with gloves and sweaters that look good as new.

a model using the defuzzer on a sweater
Target

Promising review: "Wow. This fabric shaver does a great job on my workout tights. The fabric pills up on the inseam, and the fabric shaver makes it look great in less than a minute." —Dogmom

Price: $14.99

18. A Revlon volcanic face roller if you're tired of carrying those blotting papers because you're seemingly always oily (yes, even in the winter). It can be used on a clean or made-up face which means you can use it on your finished face without it messing up your makeup.

a product shot of the revlon roller
Target

Promising review: "Absolutely worth the money!!! I am a whole oil field and this thing got rid of it so easily and didn’t mess up my makeup ONE BIT!" —thiswasrequired

Price: $17.69

19. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil made with a blend of sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E to moisturize your cuticles and condition your nails, making them strong while keeping your cuticles soft.

a model holding a bottle of the cuticle oil
instagram.com

Promising review: "I’m on day 10 of using this Solar Oil and the transformation of my nails has been visible from my first application! I bought it primarily to try to strengthen weak and thin nails, and it absolutely works. I don’t think I’ve ever gone this long with bare nails (not a requirement, btw, as you can apply over your manicure as well), but I’m just super impressed with the growth it's promoted! I’ll def be keeping a supply of this on hand." —Verified User

Price: $16.59

20. A microfiber sponge ideal for making your foundation stretch further by gifting you with flawless application and effortless blending. People will think you have a personal makeup artist on payroll.

the sponge in blue
Target

Promising review: "I have fallen in love with the coverage of this sponge, and I don't care who knows it. For something under $10, the performance is unbelievable. As in FULL COVERAGE. It takes some getting used to because you really have to wet the sponge and apply it very differently from traditional sponges. But once you do...girl. FLAWLESS." —The Beauty Bohemian

Price: $5.99 

Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity. 