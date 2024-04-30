29 Pairs Of Shoes From Amazon That’ll Just Plain Freshen Up Your Wardrobe

Promising review: "I have a hard-to-fit foot and am very picky about comfort. I wanted an inexpensive pair of black flats but didn't want them to kill my feet. These are perfect! My foot is pretty narrow, so flats sometimes don't fit or slip off easily — not these! I also didn't need to break them in at all — they were comfortable immediately. I highly recommend these if you are looking for a pair of inexpensive flats." —Michelle

Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and 13 colors).