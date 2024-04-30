29 Pairs Of Shoes From Amazon That’ll Just Plain Freshen Up Your Wardrobe

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A simple faux-suede flat in case you're looking for a casual yet chic shoe to slip into because the place you're going to doesn't allow entry if you're barefoot. Ugh, such a hassle. But, once you get seated, you can just slip your feet out and let your toes fly free.
Promising review: "I have a hard-to-fit foot and am very picky about comfort. I wanted an inexpensive pair of black flats but didn't want them to kill my feet. These are perfect! My foot is pretty narrow, so flats sometimes don't fit or slip off easily — not these! I also didn't need to break them in at all — they were comfortable immediately. I highly recommend these if you are looking for a pair of inexpensive flats." —Michelle
Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and 13 colors).
2. A pair of cowboy boots with more than 7,000 5-star reviews that are ready to line dance their way into your closet next. Now grab your partner and get ready to do-si-do!
Promising review: "Quite possibly the best pair of boots I've bought on Amazon. Really comfortable great color! Walked through the city for several hours on the first day I got them, and not a single sore spot or blister. Wear them with jeans, shorts, skirts, and boho dresses. Really versatile! 😊" —Dana
Price: $39.95+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 12 colors).
3. A braided sandal that is water-resistant and able to handle even the most sweaty feet. No need to fret over the heat, those funky feet won't stand a chance.
Promising review: "These sandals are incredibly comfortable! I was so relieved they fit well because I'm sometimes an 8.5, but there aren't half sizes, but these fit perfectly! I thought it was so funny reading their website, and their warning says, 'Don't buy these sandals if you don't want compliments.' Well, the first day I wore my sandals, I got tons of compliments and every time I thought of their warning. It's so true these are unique and brilliantly styled sandals. The quality is wonderful! I'm 100% satisfied and happy with these sandals! The customer service is also phenomenal!" —ShoreShank
Price: $29.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors).
4. A pair of vintage-inspired Reebok sneakers that'll be just as comfortable as they were back in the day when your parents walked to school. You know the stories, "Back in my day, we had to..."
5. A pair of patent leather loafers with a subtle heel that is an elevated twist on a timeless shoe. They're giving ~substitute teacher chic~ vibes, truly a compliment that'll complement any style.
6. A strappy pump that's ready to carry you through a night of dancing at the after-hours spot where you and your coworkers will celebrate when you meet this quarter's goal. You deserve a party that your feet won't regret the next day.
Promising review: "These shoes are some of the most comfortable heels I have ever purchased. I have heels that I paid over $100 for, but they aren't near as comfortable as these LifeStrides. I've worn these shoes several times to events or out to dinner, but today I wore them to work for eight hours. I walk quite a bit at work, but these heels did not hurt my feet. I usually get pain in the balls of my feet, but these have just the right amount of cushion." —Joni R. Harris
Price: $20.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and a variety of colors).
7. A pair of versatile clogs because who knew a shoe made from wood could be so amazing? These bug-stompers have evolved in style, making them a must-have staple for picnic dresses and brunch dates in the garden.
Promising review: "Best Travel Shoe EVER! I have traveled in these shoes all over Japan and England, and I couldn't be more delighted. Logged 12 miles in one day, walking London, without a blister or toe out of place. I love their versatility — they are nice enough to wear for business — particularly if you are on your feet a lot. They also look super cute with jeans or a sundress. I love Dansko shoes and these have not disappointed. Truly held up over time, and continue to cradle my feet, today!" —Sara E. Guterbock
Price: $139.95 (available in sizes 5.5–12 and three colors).
8. A pair of bow-tie heels to remind everyone that your presence in their life is a gift. I know what you're thinking, "Can heels be comfortable enough to walk in?" Well according to the reviews, not only can you walk in them, you can dance all night, too.
Promising review: "These shoes were everything... got compliments all night! Cute and COMFORTABLE! I have foot issues, and I was able to dance and walk in these all night! I did use padding for comfort and my foot is narrow. The heel is sturdy although it's a stiletto. The bow set it off!" —Larry&Kim
Price: $43.98+ (available in sizes 5.5-11 and in 19 colors).
9. A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes in case you've ever wondered what it feels like to jump on a cloud like Mario in a Nintendo game. Well, this shoe will give you that feeling. The best part? No laces to tie. Just slip them on and slide into comfort.
Former BuzzFeed editor Marquaysa Battle is *all* about these sneakers:
"I own a black pair of these and they're seriously one of the comfiest friggin' sneakers I've ever worn (the other is a pair of New Balance) in my 29 years of life. The 'Cloudfoam' insole really does make it feel like your feet are walking on clouds. I thought that feeling might go away after several months of wear but the sneakers remain fluffy and relaxing. The sneakers were so comfortable that I started wearing them to the gym, to work, and even matching them with cute dresses for going-out looks. You'll probably want to order two pairs of these babies so you don't wear out a single pair after you fall in love. I bought my mom a pair as well."
Price: $49.90+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in a variety of colors).
10. A pair of heeled Chelsea boots that are pretty much a shoe you can live in all year long. At least, that's what I'm planning to do.
Promising review: "I really like these shoes a lot — they're incredibly comfortable for being heeled boots and I can stand in them all day at work. While I've only gone through one winter with these so far (in Chicago), they still look great! I also sprayed them with water-protectant and it didn't affect the suede material at all so I would 10/10 recommend these." —Sarasri
Price: $41.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in six colors).
11. A scalloped ballet flat in case you're over the traditional ballet flat. These come with an adorable trim that gives them a unique design along with a semi-pointed toe that elongates the leg. Seems like the perfect ballet flat to me.
Promising review: "Super comfy! I wear them to work. After eight hours still like walking on clouds! I usually wear Tom's Jutti's, but these are actually way more comfortable! I like the color it goes with pretty much anything!" —DJeepGirl35
Price: $35.10+ (available in sizes 5–10 and six colors).
12. A pair of Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace-Up Sneakers for a vibrant and trendy look that not only possesses the power to punch up your walk with its comfort but will also punch up your outfit with its street-style vibes.
Promising review: "I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." —SBoo
Price: $53.35+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 22 styles).
13. A pair of platform sandals that'll be perfect for summer days aplenty, but you don't have to wait for summer to wear them. Simply add socks or tights and they instantly turn into a year-round shoe.
14. A super comfy pair of Teva sandals that one reviewer said feels "like walking on a squishy yoga mat." You'll be glad you have these when it's time to pack for that weekend getaway, and not just because they take up minimal space while still providing maximum style.
Promising review: "I'm a size 10.5 in women's and bought a size 11. I was worried that they would be too big, but they fit perfectly! Lots of room and looks and feels great. I still have trouble adjusting the straps to where I feel comfortable, but that might just take time for me to figure what's too tight and too loose. They're very comfy, and I totally recommend them. I walked over 10,000 steps when I bought them, and my feet didn't feel tired at all." —Kindle Customer
Price: $49.78+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 14 colors).