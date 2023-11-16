25 Things From Lowe’s That’ll Help If You Have Less Than Zero Space In Your Home

1. An entryway tree ready to hold all of those things you normally toss on the floor when you get home after a long day. Hang your coat, and hat, place your bag on the bench, and store your shoes in the little cubby.
2. A room divider with shelves so you can section off your space without sacrificing on storage. Reviewers say it's helped them to create more of a workspace or block off an area in their home.
3. A rolling baker's rack ideal for homes with little to no counter space. You can use this cart as storage and an extra surface for food prep when cooking. It even comes with a cutting board!
5. A modern floor lamp designed with built-in shelving and charging ports. Could this BE any more perfect?
6. A ladder desk so you can still maintain a workspace for ultimate productivity without using a lot of floor space. This desk comes with shelves so you can store your headphones, books and photos, and more.
7. A sleek toilet paper holder featuring a handy basket you can use to store your phone, a book, wet wipes, or any other items you like to keep in your ~gotta drop some kids off at the pool~ toolkit.
8. A multipurpose drying rack perfect for homes with little to no counter space. This drying rack can also be used for additional counter space when it's not drying dishes or as a trivet mat. It rolls up small enough to store in a drawer, too.
9. An Instant Pot Duo, a cult favorite, that will do just about anything you want it to. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one nifty appliance.
10. An ingenious wall-mounted floating desk that'll let you restore your space after working by simply folding up your desk. Out of sight, out of mind.
11. A cabinet mount organizer you can use to maximize the storage in your tiny cabinet. Use it as a spice rack, condiment holder, and more. You can even use it to hang sunglasses, scarves, and more in your bedroom.
12. A cutting board and prep station complete with two stainless steel bowls to help you chop, prep, and slice everything you need for your meals. So, why is this not in your kitchen already?
13. A six-outlet extender that gives you plenty of room to charge all of your devices. Some small spaces either lack adequate outlets or they are positioned in weird locations. Now you can maximize your favorite wall outlet.
14. A portable folding table so you can work wherever you want to work. Instead of having a designated space, you can take this desk with you wherever you feel like working. Work on your balcony, in your living area, bedroom, and so on and so forth.
15. A wall-mounted bathroom organizer not only super stylish but that can also be your solution in case your contractor forgot to give you ample room to store your towels.
16. An over-the-door organizer that'll keep your hair, skin, and body essentials within arm's reach when you step into your lavatory for your daily hygiene routine.
17. A storage ottoman because dual-purpose furniture is the top priority for small spaces. You can elevate your feet after a long day, use it as an extra seat for company, and store blankets or extra cushions inside.
18. A small convertible futon you can put in three different positions. And, since it can be laid down like a bed, it doubles as a guest bedroom. Not to mention, when it's in couch position, it has two cupholders, making it perfect for movie nights.
19. A combined floor lamp and end table because you're 1. trying to save space and 2. absolutely in love with pieces of luxury that have multi-purposes, like a sleek light with a built-in table.
20. A pack of space-saving bags to turn a huge pile of blankets and pillows into a tiny corner of your storage closet. Using a vacuum to suck the air out, compresses the bag to the tiniest size it can possibly be. You'll be able to stow away all of those linens you don't use regularly with room to spare.
22. An over-the-door organizer with six shelves ready to hold all your knick-knacks that need a place to call home.
23. A rustic shelf with a unique design that makes whatever you place on it look like a stylistic choice. Who knew Funko Pops could look so cosmopolitan?
24. An entryway bench ideal for placing near your front or back door so you can use it to hold essentials you'll need before stepping out. If you like shoes off in your home, you'll also appreciate the shoe rack aspect.
25. A drop leaf table that can be extended when guests come over, or you need a table for additional workspace. Afterward, you can let the sides down and it resumes as a small table, taking up minimal space.
Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity.