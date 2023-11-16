Skip To Content
    25 Things From Lowe’s That’ll Help If You Have Less Than Zero Space In Your Home

    Squeeze these items into your cart and then into your home.

    by Kit Stone

    1. An entryway tree ready to hold all of those things you normally toss on the floor when you get home after a long day. Hang your coat, and hat, place your bag on the bench, and store your shoes in the little cubby.

    the organizer
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Love this. I get so many compliments on it. Easy to put together too." —PaulaE

    Price: $215.08

    2. A room divider with shelves so you can section off your space without sacrificing on storage. Reviewers say it's helped them to create more of a workspace or block off an area in their home.

    the room divider
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Well constructed, is as appears on photographs, perfect for our need to block laundry area." —MCDG

    Price: $170 (originally $194)

    3. A rolling baker's rack ideal for homes with little to no counter space. You can use this cart as storage and an extra surface for food prep when cooking. It even comes with a cutting board!

    the bakers rack
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Does it look like the pic... Yes... is it easy to put together... Yess... I had it delivered to me, which was great. This gave me some needed workspace for my air frier and other stuff." —DDay

    Price: $99 (originally $134)

    4. A door-hanging ironing board that can double as a place to fold your clothes too.

    the hanging ironing board
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Space saver. Fit perfectly on the door directly across from the washer and dryer." —Lowe's reviewer

    Price: $35.64

    5. A modern floor lamp designed with built-in shelving and charging ports. Could this BE any more perfect?

    the lamp
    Lowe's

    Price: $98.98

    6. A ladder desk so you can still maintain a workspace for ultimate productivity without using a lot of floor space. This desk comes with shelves so you can store your headphones, books and photos, and more.

    the ladder desk
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Year 1 of homeschool almost complete and we needed shelf room but didn't have the space for a cabinet along with 2 desks (in the living room). Found these and love them! They seem sturdy and made well. Put together in a little over an hour each desk by myself, easy clear instructions." —Jessica

    Price: $113.46

    7. A sleek toilet paper holder featuring a handy basket you can use to store your phone, a book, wet wipes, or any other items you like to keep in your ~gotta drop some kids off at the pool~ toolkit.

    the toilet paper holder with shelf
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Love it, very functional as it holds two spare large roll toilet papers. Ladies know we don't always have pockets, so, it's a great place to hold our cell phones. Product also comes in bronze, which I have in master bath." —Jan K

    Price: $23.98+ (available in three colors)

    8. A multipurpose drying rack perfect for homes with little to no counter space. This drying rack can also be used for additional counter space when it's not drying dishes or as a trivet mat. It rolls up small enough to store in a drawer, too.

    the rolling rack over a sink
    Lowe's

    Promising reviews: "I LOVE this little device. Perfect for use in our small apartment kitchen." —texasaggienuke

    Price: $25.98 (originally $27.98)

    9. An Instant Pot Duo, a cult favorite, that will do just about anything you want it to. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one nifty appliance.

    the instant cooker
    Lowe's

    Price: $199.99

    10. An ingenious wall-mounted floating desk that'll let you restore your space after working by simply folding up your desk. Out of sight, out of mind.

    the floating desk
    Lowe's

    Price: $184 (originally $204)

    11. A cabinet mount organizer you can use to maximize the storage in your tiny cabinet. Use it as a spice rack, condiment holder, and more. You can even use it to hang sunglasses, scarves, and more in your bedroom.

    the racks hanging inside a cabinet
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I bought two of these and mounted them inside my pantry door. They are amazing. It is so nice to have all of the smaller things out of my way." —Seastar

    Price: $27.98

    12. A cutting board and prep station complete with two stainless steel bowls to help you chop, prep, and slice everything you need for your meals. So, why is this not in your kitchen already?

    the cutting board
    Lowe's

    Price: $56.99

    13. A six-outlet extender that gives you plenty of room to charge all of your devices. Some small spaces either lack adequate outlets or they are positioned in weird locations. Now you can maximize your favorite wall outlet.

    the outlet extender plugged into a wall
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I bought this because it allows having several "bricks" plugged in at the same time. A good item for an isolated receptacle. Also will work well behind furniture, with its side-facing outlets." —Lowe's reviewer

    Price: $16.49

    14. A portable folding table so you can work wherever you want to work. Instead of having a designated space, you can take this desk with you wherever you feel like working. Work on your balcony, in your living area, bedroom, and so on and so forth.

    the folding table in black with a dark wood surface
    Lowe's

    Price: $70.48 (originally $74.40)

    15. A wall-mounted bathroom organizer not only super stylish but that can also be your solution in case your contractor forgot to give you ample room to store your towels.

    the metal wall mount
    Lowe's

    Price: $25.41

    16. An over-the-door organizer that'll keep your hair, skin, and body essentials within arm's reach when you step into your lavatory for your daily hygiene routine.

    the over the toilet organizer
    Lowe's

    Price: $59.59

    17. A storage ottoman because dual-purpose furniture is the top priority for small spaces. You can elevate your feet after a long day, use it as an extra seat for company, and store blankets or extra cushions inside.

    the storage ottoman
    Lowe's

    Price: $24.62+ (originally $34.48; available in three colors)

    18. A small convertible futon you can put in three different positions. And, since it can be laid down like a bed, it doubles as a guest bedroom. Not to mention, when it's in couch position, it has two cupholders, making it perfect for movie nights.

    the convertible brown leather futon
    Lowe's

    Price: $414 (originally $469)

    19. A combined floor lamp and end table because you're 1. trying to save space and 2. absolutely in love with pieces of luxury that have multi-purposes, like a sleek light with a built-in table.

    the lamp and end table
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Love it, love it. It fits perfectly in the 14x24 doorway corner. I can leave my iPad on the tabletop for charging. We have it on a timer and use it as a night light for coming into the room. It was just what I was looking for." —Betty Boop

    Price: $109.98

    20. A pack of space-saving bags to turn a huge pile of blankets and pillows into a tiny corner of your storage closet. Using a vacuum to suck the air out, compresses the bag to the tiniest size it can possibly be. You'll be able to stow away all of those linens you don't use regularly with room to spare.

    the magic bags
    Lowe's

    Price: 19.49

    21. A pop-up laundry basket you can pop down when you don't need it.

    the laundry basket
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Best hamper ever. I use it to pack my clothes for vacation and then when I get there I have a hamper for dirty clothes so no suitcase needed. Folds and unfolds easily. Easy to store I put it behind my plastic hamper and when it’s full l fill up the collapsible one and use it to take to the laundry room. Easier to carry than a full-size hamper." —NelZ

    Price: $16.98

    22. An over-the-door organizer with six shelves ready to hold all your knick-knacks that need a place to call home.

    the over the door rack
    Lowe's

    Price: $49.99

    23. A rustic shelf with a unique design that makes whatever you place on it look like a stylistic choice. Who knew Funko Pops could look so cosmopolitan?

    the shelf
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Easy to put together, looks very stylish in my kitchen! Can be used in any room in your home. Highly recommend!" —SueB

    Price: $79.98

    24. An entryway bench ideal for placing near your front or back door so you can use it to hold essentials you'll need before stepping out. If you like shoes off in your home, you'll also appreciate the shoe rack aspect.

    the entryway organizer
    Lowe's

    Price: $144

    25. A drop leaf table that can be extended when guests come over, or you need a table for additional workspace. Afterward, you can let the sides down and it resumes as a small table, taking up minimal space.

    the white drop leaf table
    Lowe's

    Price: $449.27 (originally $509.17)

    Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity. 