I Would Feel Too Greedy If I Didn't Share These 15 Target Products

1. A modern floor lamp with shelving here to solve that dark spot in the corner of your living room. The extra storage is just a bonus but we'll take it!
2. A vitamin C serum formulated to help you tackle various skin issues ranging from hyperpigmentation and dryness, to uneven tone and sunburn. This specific formula is great for oily baddies. *raises hand*
3. A double-burner griddle, dual-purposed for cooking on the stove or in the oven. It's excellent for the days when you want to make everything in one pan, as it affords you enough room to do so.
4. A cropped '90s-inspired shirt in case you're feeling like pulling inspo from Katie Holmes in an episode of Dawson's Creek for your OOTD.
5. A makeup primer from E.l.f. that will grab your makeup and not let go until you wash it off at the end of the day. Reviewers say the never knew the power of a good primer until they tried this. #SayLess
6. A Clorox air purifier so you can remove particle matter, bacteria, mold, and other pollutants from the air for an actual easy breezy day.
7. A pack of flushable wipes made with plant-based fibers so they're actually flushable. A lot can happen down there, in the nether regions, and these little wipes are here to help you feel fresh and clean even when you're on the go.
8. An over the door organizer to hang inside your cabinet door for increased storage and organization. No more blindly searching for the bottle of multipurpose cleaner, hoping your hand doesn't accidentally knock every other bottle over in the process.
9. A color-changing diffuser for a more ambient vibe. This stylish diffuser has a larger chamber, which means it can last nine hours.
10. A pair of white loafers to step into something beyond the traditional hue normally seen on this style of shoe. The white is bold and clean, adding a pop of personality to your ensemble.
11. A pumice stone begging to restore your sink, tub, and toilet to showroom new. Can you imagine the look on your folks' faces when they see you've been cleaning and putting your elbow into it?
12. A bottle of Being Frenshe hair, body, and linen mist that reviewers say is a godsend for people who love to smell amazing without breaking the budget. Plus, you can use it on your body, hair, and linens. Did you just create a signature scent? 🤯
13. A compact cold brew maker perfect for people still working from home. You can prepare the night before to wake up to a delicious cup of ice-cold coffee.
14. A NYX highlighter glow to bring light to your face and enhance that gorgeous skin tone. The highlighter also accentuates your bone structure. One could say it ~highlights~ your beautiful features.
15. A laundry basket complete with separation totes that'll make laundry day easier. You can separate your clothing as the clothes pile up, and simply carry a singular tote to the washroom, complete with like colors.
Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity.