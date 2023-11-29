Skip To Content
    I Would Feel Too Greedy If I Didn't Share These 15 Target Products

    When you see something you gotta say something.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A modern floor lamp with shelving here to solve that dark spot in the corner of your living room. The extra storage is just a bonus but we'll take it!

    black shelf lamp with three shelves in living room corner
    Target

    Promising review: "This lamp is easy to assemble and is perfect tucked beside my couch. I actually bought one earlier and decided on a second one. It’s simple and has a bit of shelf space." —sarahfitplay

    Price: $35+ (available with or without an LED bulb).

    2. A vitamin C serum formulated to help you tackle various skin issues ranging from hyperpigmentation and dryness, to uneven tone and sunburn. This specific formula is great for oily baddies. *raises hand*

    a model using the serum
    Target

    Promising review: "Great addition to my regimen for skincare! I have been using this product for years, and I am so thrilled to find it at Target! I have noticed an improvement in my skin being less dry and more toned!" —Babs0813

    Price: $13.49

    3. A double-burner griddle, dual-purposed for cooking on the stove or in the oven. It's excellent for the days when you want to make everything in one pan, as it affords you enough room to do so.

    the double burner griddle on a stove cooking sausage and bread
    Target

    Promising review: "Beautiful! I love how functional this piece is doing double duty as a griddle or an oven pan. It washes up easily." —Cartwheelaholic

    Price: $49.99 

    4. A cropped '90s-inspired shirt in case you're feeling like pulling inspo from Katie Holmes in an episode of Dawson's Creek for your OOTD.

    a model wearing the shirt in a soft pink
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Love these shirts! Wish there were more colors. They are very thin and cropped at the waist, and the shoulders are also short! Those are my favorite things about the shirt, though. I would definitely size up for a relaxed fit." —Em

    "I usually am a small but sized up to large. Glad I did. I love it though. Just made it loose enough that it’s not skin-tight or clingy, but still form-fitting. Sleeves are more cap and show off shoulders which I like." —Mo

    Price: $8.50 (originally $10; available in four colors and in sizes XXS, XS, and L–4X)

    5. A makeup primer from E.l.f. that will grab your makeup and not let go until you wash it off at the end of the day. Reviewers say the never knew the power of a good primer until they tried this. #SayLess

    Target

    Promising review: "This has been the best primer I’ve ever bought. I didn’t really know how good a primer was supposed to be until I tried this one. I come home after my serving shift, and my makeup is still on as if I just recently applied it. It doesn’t let me sweat, which is great because oils eat up my makeup! I recommend! ❣️" —Emiliana

    Price: $10

    6. A Clorox air purifier so you can remove particle matter, bacteria, mold, and other pollutants from the air for an actual easy breezy day.

    the purifier
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "Excellent! So far 😀. I love that it tells you your air quality. I bought two, and both make a huge difference. My son is asthmatic, and he’s breathing better now. I’m looking into purchasing the large size. It’s quiet and sleek. Nice job, Clorox!" —Momasaurus

    Price: $99.99

    7. A pack of flushable wipes made with plant-based fibers so they're actually flushable. A lot can happen down there, in the nether regions, and these little wipes are here to help you feel fresh and clean even when you're on the go.

    the flushable wipes in bamboo and wild grass scent
    Target

    Price: $2.39

    8. An over the door organizer to hang inside your cabinet door for increased storage and organization. No more blindly searching for the bottle of multipurpose cleaner, hoping your hand doesn't accidentally knock every other bottle over in the process.

    the organizer
    Target

    Promising review: "These are absolutely amazing, and I use them all over the kitchen and bathroom! It even fits over my shower door, which is great for keeping my oral hygiene products and favorite hairbrush as far from the toilet as possible! Very practical!" —MiasMom

    Price: $16

    9. A color-changing diffuser for a more ambient vibe. This stylish diffuser has a larger chamber, which means it can last nine hours.

    the color changing diffuser
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought the smaller one for my office and loved it so much I decided to grab the large for my home. I love the hologram color on top. It is a great diffuser." —TracyinCO

    Price: $30

    10. A pair of white loafers to step into something beyond the traditional hue normally seen on this style of shoe. The white is bold and clean, adding a pop of personality to your ensemble.

    the white loafers
    Target

    Promising review: "Very cute, I wore them for the whole day. If you wear thick socks the shoes will fit more snuggly." —forrest1234

    Price: $40 (available in sizes 5–12 and black)

    11. A pumice stone begging to restore your sink, tub, and toilet to showroom new. Can you imagine the look on your folks' faces when they see you've been cleaning and putting your elbow into it?

    model using pumice stone to clean a sink
    Target

    Promising review: "The toilet in my rental had hard water/iron stains since I moved in 2017. I have tried just about everything to get them out. This finally worked. My toilet bowl looks almost new now! I was very impressed!! Took a little elbow grease, but turned out great." —Tyson

    Price: $12.99+ (originally $15.99+; available in packs of one or two)

    12. A bottle of Being Frenshe hair, body, and linen mist that reviewers say is a godsend for people who love to smell amazing without breaking the budget. Plus, you can use it on your body, hair, and linens. Did you just create a signature scent? 🤯

    Target

    Promising review: "Just like the lotion and body wash, this perfume is amazing and smells so wonderful. I spray it every day before work, and I can honestly say it lasts. After eight hours, I can still smell it on my clothes and hair. I receive so many compliments on how I smell daily because of this. You need this perfume if you’re looking for something lasting, affordable, good quality, and fresh." —elee13

    Price: $14.99

    13. A compact cold brew maker perfect for people still working from home. You can prepare the night before to wake up to a delicious cup of ice-cold coffee.

    the cold brew coffee maker
    Target

    Promising reviews: "I made my first round of cold brew and it is perfect!" —ElizaJane

    "The pitcher is great. It fits in the refrigerator door. It is easy to put the coffee into the cold brewer. All in all, it is great. Just a side note. My friend bought one with a glass pitcher and she dropped it and it broke. This pitcher looks like glass, but it is plastic." —Takeya

    Price: $37.99

    14. A NYX highlighter glow to bring light to your face and enhance that gorgeous skin tone. The highlighter also accentuates your bone structure. One could say it ~highlights~ your beautiful features.

    Target

    Promising review: "It doesn’t get better than this." —Lovely May

    Price: $11.99 (available in four colors)

    15. A laundry basket complete with separation totes that'll make laundry day easier. You can separate your clothing as the clothes pile up, and simply carry a singular tote to the washroom, complete with like colors.

    Target

    Price: $69.99

    Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity.