These 27 Dresses From Amazon Are So Pretty And Comfy That You’ll Find Any Excuse To Wear Them

Hold on, I need to throw on this dress to go check the mail. Brb.

Kit Stone
by Kit Stone

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A boho maxi dress with a unique flair courtesy of the tiered skirt and Swiss dots. It's like a monochromatic polka-dot and adds so much dimension and fun.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I was excited to get this dress and it did not disappoint. I started looking early for a dress to wear to my son's high school graduation and this one will be perfect for an outside ceremony. It is light, flowy, and very comfortable. The elastic waist is comfortable and does not pinch or move. I like the matching tie belt, but I have thought about getting a nice wide leather one to wear as well. The modesty snap on the top is very nice and I was happy that it did not tug any. I got the XL as recommended by Amazon and I am really happy with the sizing. My busty sisters, this dress is the one you need, I'm a 36 H in bra size and I have no pulling on the top. Perfect for wearing heels or flats." —DRN

Price: $45.89 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 20 colors)

2. A front-slit one-shoulder dress you'll want to hide really well because all your roomies will be fighting over it for their chance to "borrow" it.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I'm thrilled with my recent purchase of this white summer dress! It's a dream come true for warm weather. It's breathable, allowing me to stay cool and comfortable all day long. Even better, it's NOT SEE-THROUGH, so I can confidently wear it without worrying about transparency issues. The dress's design is both elegant and versatile, making it suitable for various occasions. It's quickly become my go-to outfit for hot summer days, and I couldn't be happier with this stylish and practical addition to my wardrobe. Highly recommended!" —M

Price: $38.24+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors)

3. A loose, tiered mini dress that'll be the perfect lightweight pick for warmer days. And it has a built-in slip, so you don't have to worry about showing things you don't want to.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Some reviewers with larger busts suggest sizing up.

Promising review: "This dress is sooooo cute! I got a ton of compliments on it when I recently wore it to a baby shower. Loved the soft material, and it can easily be dressed up or down, from work to brunch. Will order another color." —Elizabeth

Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in seven styles)

4. A wrap knit mini dress for the days when you'd much rather be wrapped up in a robe. Instead, you can cuddle yourself in this cozy number and feel like you're wearing a robe in public without looking like it.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I adore this dress!! The fabric is perfect, and it’s not too thick, so I wasn’t overly warm. It wasn’t thin at all. It fits and drapes comfortably. No pulling and tugging at it all night. Sexy but still classy! It did have that ruffling at the ends of the sleeves that some of the other reviews mentioned, but that wasn’t a deal-breaker for me. My watch and bracelets kind of took the attention away from it. I love that the belt is on the wider side! I felt like it helped to accentuate my waist. I really wanted to show my curves, and it did just that! I felt super pretty in it, so I’ll probably be buying a couple of different colors! Definitely pleased! Go ahead and get it, girl!" —Diana Peralta

Price: $45.89 (available in sizes S–XL and in 25 colors)

5. A loose swing dress with an elastic waist that's perfect for wearing on a casual date while leaving you plenty of room for that second order of onion rings.

Woman in a casual teal dress with a black purse and glittery flats, standing against a blue wall
amazon.com

Promising review: "I absolutely love these dresses. I have them both in the short- and long-sleeve styles, and I wear them more often than anything else in my closet. They're comfortable, complementary, and versatile. You can wear them with tights and a long cardigan in the winter, and it's also lightweight enough to roll up the sleeves and wear in the summer." —Haley

Price: $25.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 22 colors)

6. A button-up maxi dress because it's a perfect option for family picnics, baby showers, and wandering aimlessly through the shopping outlets on a Saturday morning.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I am so pleased with this dress. I am only 5'1, so usually, maxi dresses are way too long for me. This one is perfect, so it will hit average-height people at probably the ankle or a bit higher. This dress is so comfortable. I love the button details that go from top to bottom. I don't love the tassels on the belt, but since I love the rest, I'm not concerned with those. I love wearing dresses to work, but it's hard to find dresses with sleeves or dresses that aren't too low-cut. This one is exactly what I hoped it would be, and it's the perfect dress to wear to work." —Katy Jones

Price: $44.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 15 colors and styles)

7. A tie-front dress because you don't need a date night to slip into this subtle but sexy number. Reviewers say that the tie front gives the girls a nice push-up, too.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I LOVE this dress!! It was so comfy and accentuated my body so well! The way I was able to tie the top still gave me a cute push. I loved the length for a semi formal event and will even pull this out for a summer BBQ! Would order again and in other colors!" —Cristina

Price: $35.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 37 colors)

8. A ruffled sleeve babydoll dress for that boho chic look you've been searching for to top off your summer capsule. (Pockets included!)

Person in a pink dress with frilled sleeves and sandals stands in front of a large wooden door
amazon.com

Promising review: "These dresses fit great and it's so comfortable to wear. The stretchy material means it gives when I sit down or stand up. I bought three and am so happy with each color and style." —Carolyn Matthews

Price: $25.40+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors)

9. A casual short-sleeve maxi dress because the weather is only going to get warmer from here, so you might as well stock up on flowy clothing.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Never thought I'd be brave enough to buy a dress sight unseen from Amazon, but I took a chance, and it was perfect. Perfect for hiding my not-ready-for-spring-yet pedicure. I'd buy them all!" —Wendy Cobb

Price: $33.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and in 31 different colors and styles)

10. A cottagecore maxi dress for a look that's fresh out of a storybook and is ideal for ice tea sipping and novel reading in the garden.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Psst — this is an *excellent* alternative for the more expensive ~Nap Dresses~ that have gained popularity!

Promising review: "Ethereally beautiful!! This dress is absolutely LOVELY. It’s so lightweight, breezy, and comfortable. It fits perfectly, and the bodice has plenty of stretch, so if you’re in between sizes, you could go either way. I actually sized down because I wanted to wear it on the shoulders and didn’t want the sleeves slipping off, but I didn’t have an issue with that at all. It’s wrinkly when it arrives, but a quick steam makes it look so much nicer and more expensive than it is. I got the sage green color and it’s not see-through, it’s beautiful. (I actually returned it in favor of a color I thought I’d wear more, but if green is your fave then you’ll love it.) Get this dress!" —Laura

Price: $37.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 30 colors)

11. A satin square-neck dress that's ready to draw all the attention to those collar bones and make you feel like a fashion influencer everywhere you go.

Woman standing in doorway wearing a white dress and black jacket, looking at the camera
amazon.com

Promising review: "It’s got a satin feel to it. It pairs nicely with wedges, sandals, or clear heels! Would be perfect for a picnic, date at a museum, a walk at a botanical garden, or a lunch date, plus many other things!" —Lacie Major

Price: $42.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 11 colors)

12. A swing mini dress to make you feel like you just stepped into a romantic comedy. But there's nothing funny about how great you'll look in this dress.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This dress is so outside of anything I would normally choose for myself, but I’m glad I gave it a shot. It is super fun. It’s flowy and feminine and flirty. It can be paired with leggings or tights in colder weather or to cover a bit more skin, and you can go without in the summer or if you prefer to show a little more leg. I love the versatility of the style and the ability to dress it up or down, dress for cold or warm weather, flirty or conservative, etc. A definite must-have for any closet!" —Rachel Dazey

Price: $45.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 26 colors and styles)

13. A backless dress with a smocked bodice that some reviewers say fits so well, they were shocked. Plus, it's an affordable substitute for a more expensive brand that carries a dress in a similar style. (Bonus: The skirt portion is adjustable!)

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Bought this dress for vacation and I couldn’t be happier. It was a bit of a pain to pack because the skirt is SO FLOWY and full of material that it took up a lot of space in my luggage. But I am SO HAPPY I brought it. Very comfortable, high quality, fits really well, and the skirt is adjustable! The top is stretchy, so anyone can wear this. I wore nippy covers under the top and was comfortable all day. I climbed rocks and hiked and went through the city in this dress!" —Megan

Price: $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 32 colors)

14. A sleeveless halter neck sundress that's ready to carry you through festival season — I'm talkin' garlic festival, cheese festival, seafood festival, strawberry festival...

a reviewer wearing the dress in green with white polka dots
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a very comfortable dress. The fabric is soft and flows beautifully. It arrives very wrinkled, and simply hanging it does not solve that, so a warm iron touch-up is necessary. The back is high enough to be able to wear a strapless brassiere with it." —S. Fisher

Price: $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 25 colors)

15. A racerback maxi dress for that effortless look that can remain casual or be dressed up. It's a good base garment to build off of, depending on the occasion.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This dress is super cute and really comfortable. You can dress it up or it can be casual. I have four of them and plan to buy more. My only complaint is that this print one is a couple of inches shorter than the solid ones, but I love the print! They are true to size for me, and the solid ones come almost to the floor, and I am tall, which I love!" —Amie H

Price: $32.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 35 colors)

16. A short-sleeve block tunic dress with a unique design that serves as a statement piece all on its own. No flashy accessories needed; this dress is the focus.

Woman in a leopard print dress with stripe accents standing on a walkway with plants
amazon.com

Promising review: "This dress is so comfortable and lightweight which was exactly what I was going for. And it's so versatile. You can wear it with sneakers, sandals, or heels!" —Lina

Price: $27.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 14 styles)

17. An off-shoulder semi-sheer lace dress some reviewers have worn as a wedding dress for their beach ceremonies. If anyone is going to be comfortable on their wedding day, it's gotta be the bride.

a reviewer wearing the dress in white
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this dress! It fits perfectly. I have been wanting to find a replacement for my favorite dress for several years (the smocking finally stretched out after 10 years), but have not been successful (I hate clothes shopping). I got used to ordering online when Covid hit, and was so pleased to find the perfect smocked top summer dress to replace my old one. My new dress fits just right on my bust and waist and is just the right length. I am planning to buy this same dress in a different color. I am happy to now have a comfortable, beautiful dress to go out with my husband." —Amy Lewis

Price: $47.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in ten colors)

18. A spaghetti strap sundress perfect for backyard shenanigans with the family or camping out on your favorite lawn chair with that book you've been saying you're gonna read since 2019.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this dress, it is super cute and completely comfortable! It has pockets, I love dresses with pockets! It fit perfectly." —Gwyn

Price: $25.19+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 18 colors and patterns)

19. A sassy V-neck dress that’ll billow in the breeze while your Leonardo DiCaprio holds you lovingly by the waist à la Titanic.

a reviewer wearing the sassy v neck in a vibrant colored patter
amazon.com

Promising review: "This dress fits great, is very comfy, and is so pretty. It hits right around knee-length on me at 5'10", and the top was perfectly sized for my large chest. I felt comfortable and attractive in it. I was not looking forward to dressing up, but if I have to wear a dress, it'll be this one! Seriously considering ordering a few other prints!" —Sandee

Price: $31.99+ (available in sizes 14–26 and 36 colors)

20. A tie-dye dress just begging to be seen by locals during your next island getaway. Not into tie-dye? There's a bunch of other fun patterns, too.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Love it! Received a lot of compliments and this dress is super comfortable and cute. Make sure to order a size smaller than your normal fit because it runs big. After reading the reviews, I did that and it fit perfectly." —Kim

Price: $23.39+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 37 colors and patterns)

21. A bodycon tank dress that'll give you a gentle hug each time you slip it on. It's an easy choice for casual days out or a semi-formal affair with a few added accessories and a killer handbag.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Love this dress! I wasn’t sure about it at first, because it’s ribbed, but I’m so glad I made the purchase. Amazon recommended a large, so that’s what I went with, and it fit perfectly. The dress offers some stretch, the material is good quality, and it is very comfortable. I wore it to a rock concert and I was able to jump around in the pit without feeling uncomfortable or hot. You can style the dress however you want, it’s nice enough you could dress it up to go somewhere fancy, or you could dress it down and do something more casual. I highly recommend." —Erika Villarreal

Price: $29.47+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 11 colors)

22. A casual button-down dress with an A-line cut and tiered design that offers a little flair. It would look great paired with cute sandals or open-toed heels.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Comfy, comfy, comfy! I ordered this dress in both black and green. I definitely could have sized down. It’s very comfortable and definitely my go-to dress especially on those days that I’m feeling bloated and don’t want anything clinging to my body. Holds up well after washing and doesn’t shrink!" —Kaylee

Price: $34.59 (available in sizes S–XL and 24 colors and options)

23. A tiered button-down denim dress ready to square dance across the floor to Beyoncé's latest album. "This ain't Texas, ain't no hold 'em. So lay your cards down, down, down, down."

Woman posing in front of floral wing display with &quot;NASH&quot; signage, wearing a denim dress and white boots
amazon.com

Promising review: "Wore this to a girl's weekend trip to Nashville and will be wearing it again! The denim material is structured enough to give the dress its intended shape but soft enough to move with your body. The back detail is super cute. Fit is true to size. The only issue I ran into is that I have a larger chest and the top buttons did not sit right if buttoned, I wore a tank underneath and left the buttons open on top so the fit looked more natural. Would buy again!" —Kaitie Baumann

Price: $44.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 27 colors)

24. A loose-fitting dress that features adorable puff sleeves and reviewers say is one of their favorite pieces to throw on for a ~lazy and cute~ dress day.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Love an easy but printed and cute maxi dress to throw on, on my lazy days. So cute and comfortable." —Amazon Customer

Price: $36.98 (available in sizes S–XL and four colors)

25. A loose ruffle-sleeve dress because if you can't tell, this is about to be the year of the ruffle, and I 👏🏽 am 👏🏽 here 👏🏽 for 👏🏽 it. The way these ruffles cascade down the front — c'est magnifique!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "The dress is amazing and so comfortable. I wore it to dinner and received so many compliments. I went up a size, just to be safe, and it felt just right on my body. I would def recommend this dress for dinner or a casual day date." —Amazon Customer

Price: $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors)

26. A T-shirt dress with cuffed sleeves because you'd rather be at home wearing nothing but a T-shirt. This way you still can while also avoid getting arrested for wearing nothing but a T-shirt. You're welcome.

Amazon

Promising review: "Extremely comfy and adorable dress. I’m buying more in various colors as it was so easy to throw on. Can be dressed up or down! True to size, has pockets! Obsessed with the pink color too! So bright and fun." —Rain Won

Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors)

27. A loose striped button-down maxi dress for a look that reviewers say gives major Grey Gardens. It's oh-so-light and comfy that it'll be in constant rotation.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS DRESS. IT IS SO COMFORTABLE, WELL MADE AND SOOOO LOVELY. I wore it, wore it again and again this last summer and got so many compliments." —JuanaCam

Get it from Amazon for $25.50+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in five colors)

