15 Gifts That’ll Have You Crowned The Best Gift Giver Of All

1. An intentional journal designed to help them set authentic goals, create clear action plans, and keep track of their progress to aid them in making the next year their best year yet.
2. A vitamin E-rich face moisturizer because nothing says you care like helping them maintain their beautiful face. This'll keep their skin bright and nourished thanks to ingredients like aloe vera, cocoa butter, and blood orange.
3. A silk sleep mask to elevate their nap game to an essential high. Sleeping with silk on the eyes ensures a deeper sleep with fewer interruptions. So, if they miss your text or call, just assume they're deep in dreamland.
4. A cozy hoodie for that person in your life who is a self-proclaimed homebody. This may make them feel as comfy and free as the leaves on a tree.
5. A botanical soap bar suitable for all types of skin and ideal for the person who loves to turn every shower time into a spa session.
6. Or, a mineral soak for the bath time besties who like to use their bath time to unwind from a long day. With natural sea-salt crystals that are soaked in lavender essential oil, they're sure to emerge rejuvenated.
7. A quilted travel tote that's sure to make your jet-setter pal light up. As if they aren't already planning their next escape, they'll have another reason to hit the road.
8. A bougie candle which could serve as a solo or group gift. This pine- and citrus-scented massage candle can be great for gifting a couple to use for a night of intimacy.
9. A yoga mat featuring 100% natural cork and a superior grip. A great find to gift someone with their own at-home yoga routine, or someone whose been wanting to try it.
10. A eucalyptus Tencel duvet cover that'll provide them with breathable and oh-so-soft swaddles. Plus, it comes in beautiful hues like spring green and whisper pink.
11. A handcrafted amethyst picture frame to hold their favorite photograph, artwork, or motivational quote with ~elegance~. Add a special touch by gifting it with a photo you think they'd find special.
12. A Beast blender designed for efficiency without sacrificing style. Its fluted aesthetic and unique shape make it look more like decor than an appliance.
13. A multicolor 12-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set that's pretty much filled with everything they need to kickstart their kitchen gear. With pans and pots galore — they're almost too pretty to use.
14. A pack of mindful affirmations with a stand that they can set anywhere in their home to help keep them centered throughout the day. They can place it by the door, and guests will enter with the right vibes.
15. An electric kettle that'll heat the water to their desired temperature so their tea and coffee will be the exact way they like it every time.
