    15 Gifts That’ll Have You Crowned The Best Gift Giver Of All

    Legend says you're the best gift giver in the land with these items from our Goodful shop.

    1. An intentional journal designed to help them set authentic goals, create clear action plans, and keep track of their progress to aid them in making the next year their best year yet.

    Goodful

    Price: $30

    2. A vitamin E-rich face moisturizer because nothing says you care like helping them maintain their beautiful face. This'll keep their skin bright and nourished thanks to ingredients like aloe vera, cocoa butter, and blood orange.

    the face moisturiser
    Goodful

    Promising review: "This moisturizer is amazing!! It is so creamy but really light, leaves my face feeling very soft and well-moisturized. Also smells fabulous! This is my third item from UpCircle and will be ordering more products. The delivery is lightning fast." —PrincessPollyanna

    Price: $26

    3. A silk sleep mask to elevate their nap game to an essential high. Sleeping with silk on the eyes ensures a deeper sleep with fewer interruptions. So, if they miss your text or call, just assume they're deep in dreamland.

    the eye masks
    Goodful

    Price: $24 (available in four colors)

    4. A cozy hoodie for that person in your life who is a self-proclaimed homebody. This may make them feel as comfy and free as the leaves on a tree.

    Goodful

    Price: $50 (originally $79, available in women's sizes S–XL)

    5. A botanical soap bar suitable for all types of skin and ideal for the person who loves to turn every shower time into a spa session.

    the soap bars in citrus zen and herbal
    Goodful

    Price: $8 (available in three scents)

    6. Or, a mineral soak for the bath time besties who like to use their bath time to unwind from a long day. With natural sea-salt crystals that are soaked in lavender essential oil, they're sure to emerge rejuvenated.

    the blue glass jar of bath salts
    Goodful

    Price: $38

    7. A quilted travel tote that's sure to make your jet-setter pal light up. As if they aren't already planning their next escape, they'll have another reason to hit the road.

    a model holding the tan bag
    Goodful

    Price: $121 (also available in blush)

    8. A bougie candle which could serve as a solo or group gift. This pine- and citrus-scented massage candle can be great for gifting a couple to use for a night of intimacy.

    the massage candle
    Goodful

    Price: $68

    9. A yoga mat featuring 100% natural cork and a superior grip. A great find to gift someone with their own at-home yoga routine, or someone whose been wanting to try it.

    Goodful

    Price: $90

    10. A eucalyptus Tencel duvet cover that'll provide them with breathable and oh-so-soft swaddles. Plus, it comes in beautiful hues like spring green and whisper pink.

    a model sleeping in the blue duvet
    Goodful

    Price: $139+ (available in sizes queen and king, and in seven colors)

    11. A handcrafted amethyst picture frame to hold their favorite photograph, artwork, or motivational quote with ~elegance~. Add a special touch by gifting it with a photo you think they'd find special.

    the picture frame
    Goodful

    Price: $69.90

    12. A Beast blender designed for efficiency without sacrificing style. Its fluted aesthetic and unique shape make it look more like decor than an appliance.

    the blender in black
    Goodful

    Promising review: "I really love this blender. It's so aesthetically pleasing and works very well. I've had a Vitamix and a Ninja, and this is so much better. Makes just enough and is so easy to clean that I actually end up using it daily. The larger blenders are just more work than they are worth, in my opinion." —Taylor K.

    Price: $148 (originally $165; available in three colors)

    13. A multicolor 12-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set that's pretty much filled with everything they need to kickstart their kitchen gear. With pans and pots galore — they're almost too pretty to use.

    the multicolored cookware set
    Goodful

    Price: $129.99

    14. A pack of mindful affirmations with a stand that they can set anywhere in their home to help keep them centered throughout the day. They can place it by the door, and guests will enter with the right vibes.

    a mindful affirmation on display that reads inside of me there is an endless pool of peace, calmness and harmony
    Goodful

    Price: $30

    15. An electric kettle that'll heat the water to their desired temperature so their tea and coffee will be the exact way they like it every time.

    the kettle in a brass color
    Goodful

    Promising review: "It replaced a conventional electric kettle that failed. Having precise control of the water temperature has improved my coffee a lot more than expected, and the 'Hold' function has streamlined my mornings. After filling the Stagg with water last thing at night, I can turn it on and wander around doing morning chores until I remember that the water must be ready. It will still be at the right temperature when it's time for my second cup. Not my first Fellow product, and it certainly won't be my last." —Owen D.

    Price: $195 (available in 11 colors)

