    Win A New 75-Inch TV For A Hot Summer Of Streaming And Staying In

    Looks like Santa came early ~

    This year is set to be a summer scorcher with temps up higher than ever and the likelihood of burning your foot to a crisp on the hot pavement is increasing drastically.

    David Petrus Ibars / Getty Images

    So, if your friend is choosing to stay inside and not participate in your sun scorched picnics/beach days — just let them.

    Pornpimoln Puangsai / Getty Images

    They're probably saving the bottoms of their feet from getting toe-stead. 

    If perchance you are the "indoor friend" in question then we're glad that we found you because we're giving away a 75-inch TCL Mini LED 4K Google TV to make your escapes from the heat, more HD.

    TCL

    Treat yourself to Ultra 4K HD and IMAX Enhanced display, all of your favourite streaming apps in one place, a built-in subwoofer, 144Hz variable refresh rate and Dolby Atmos sound tech without spending the $3999 price tag.

    TCL

    See movies, play games, watch sports and all forms of content in the way they were meant to be see. 

    The smooth 4K display will hopefully give you the feeling of a visual oasis.

    TCL

    Don't waste another minute, give yourself a chance at an epic end of year prezzie — you deserve it! Enter below to go in the draw to win a 75-inch TCL Mini LED 4K Google TV.

    Win the 75" TCL TV