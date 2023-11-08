These 10 Products With Natural Ingredients From Burt’s Bees Are A Literal *Dream* To Gift — And They’re All Under $20

The most magical time of the year calls for some equally magical gift ideas. So to help you out, we wrapped up a list of our favourite natural essentials under $20 that'll do the holiday trick:
Get them mistletoe-ready with the Mistletoe Kiss Gift Set — complete with three different, naturally moisturizing lip essentials.
Add some shimmer under their tree with the Kissable Colour Set, which features three Lip Shimmers made with antioxidant fruit oils.
If it's hard to pick just one lip balm, stuff their stocking with the Festive Fix Holiday Gift Set, which features four absolutely delicious lip balm flavours.
You can also treat them to some classic lip care too, with a three-pack of tried and true Burt's Bees Original Beeswax Peppermint Lip Balm.
Keep up with loved ones constantly on the go with a Burt's Bees Essential Kit, which has all their travel-sized favourites.
Pamper them with a full spa experience in a box, thanks to the magically relaxing Tips and Toes Kit.