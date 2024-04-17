BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Wayfair Products That’ll Make You Think, “Yup, I’m Overhauling My Backyard This Spring”

    These sweet finds will help get your yard towards the masterpiece you know it can be.

    Brock Pirtle
    by Brock Pirtle

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An outdoor ceiling fan because who doesn't want a nice breeze on demand? With its beautiful ribbed leaf design, it'll feel like you're being fanned with a palm leaf Roman-style (grapes and chaise not included).

    The brown fan hanging from a porch ceiling
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “The fan is a beautiful color and adds a coastal feel to my front porch. It looks great while keeping me cool!” —Miranda

    Price: $205.99+ (originally $249.99; available in two colors)

    2. A stylish pergola to give you some modular shade, a bit of enclosure to your yard (without being as bulky as a gazebo), and an opportunity to say "it's actually called a pergola" which is scientifically proven to be one of the most fun words to say.

    A reviewer photo of the pergola in a backyard
    Carol / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Was a little unsure about this purchase...but absolutely love it! We put 4 x 4 posts inside the vinyl posts and anchored them to the concrete. Definitely a must! My boyfriend put it up alone in probably an hour, to an hour and a half. Sturdy. Not much shade if looking for that but a person can add a canopy. Really adds character to the back patio. I am going to add party lights and climbing plants to mine.” —Mary

    Price: $599.99

    3. A tufted chaise cushion because why stand when you could sit, and why sit when you can lie down? With these absolutely GORG cushions, your chaise will help you conserve your vital energies as well as provide you with a pretty little spot to snooze outdoors.

    striped chaise cushion on lounge chair
    Tina / Wayfair

    Promising review: “These are great! Super thick too. Definitely a great buy and worth it. Makes our plastic loungers so much more comfortable.” —Gaia

    Price: $149.99+ (originally $194+; available in 11 patterns)

    4. A personalized garden sign to turn your herb garden into a more stately (and utterly adorable!!) affair. Every detail of this sign is pitch perfect — from the rich color options to the font and to the patinated accents and garden motifs.

    A reviewer photo of the personalized garden sign that reads &quot;Jasmine&#x27;s Garden&quot;
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I ordered this sign in memory of someone who planted a wonderful garden every spring. It is beautifully made, has good supports making it easy to place, and will last for years. Highly recommend it!” —Kim

    Price: $58+ (available in four colors)

    5. A string light curtain since nothing says "backyard fairy paradise where all my friends come over and we grill and project movies on a white bedsheet" quite like string lights. ;)

    String lights decorating a porch at night
    Megan/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is perfect on my outdoor patio. Gives very nice lighting at night and creates a great summer ambience!" —Rhonda

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $37.10+; available in two styles)

    6. A pair of Acapulco chairs with a bright, festive color and fun hammock weave that just scream POOL PARTY! These stylish, durable chairs can brighten up any backyard or poolside they find themselves in.

    Two hammock weave chairs in orange
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love these chairs!! Affordable, comfortable, stylish, and easy maintenance. They look great in an awkward corner of my patio, and are so easy to keep clean! I just hose them off and they’re perfect!" —Jeremy

    Price: $203+ (originally $240; available in five colors)

    7. A steel wood-burning firepit that's perfect for doing a bit of live-fire grilling, caramelizing marshmallows for the best S'mores ever, or simply toasting your toesies while watching the embers sparkle.

    the fire pit with a fire in it
    Ana / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I ordered the Star and Moon wood burner. I am a little nervous about fire...but this was so easy to use. I love the way the stars and moons glow in the dark. It is beautiful and relaxing to sit and smell the wood burning. It was affordable and not as small as it looks on the Wayfair site. I am truly pleased with this purchase." —Carol 

    Price: $149.99 (originally $249.99) 

    8. Or these citronella torches to help posh-up the typically overdone tiki vibe. These sleek torches can mesh with many backyard aesthetics and outlast their woven counterparts.

    Four lit torches in a yard
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love them. They are made to last and really dress up a backyard. Worth every penny for these compared to bamboo ones each year I had to replace. These will last a long time." —Patricia

    Price: $43.99+ (available in two finishes)

    9. A stylish gas grill that would pair nicely with a vintage jukebox and a trip to the malt shop. 😎 But this glossy grill isn't just a pretty face — it sports three burners and foldable side tables that'll make grilling a breeze.

    Mitchell/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this grill, just the right size for our back patio — heats up super fast." —Anonymous

    Price: $399.99+ (available in seven colors)

    10. An iron arbor because who doesn't need an Instagrammable set piece in their yard? Like, if one of your friends wanted to propose to their long-time partner, you'd feel pretty embarrassed not having this gorgeous arbor — hopefully trellised with flowering ivy — there for the occasion.

    Wayfair, susan / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love it. Sturdy and well-made. A beautiful accent to my garden. Can’t wait for the wisteria to grow on it!" —Betty

    Price: $278.33 (originally $449.95)

    11. A garden stool which works just as well as backup seating as it does a cocktail table. Made from a lightweight concrete mixture, this table is not only actually portable but also built to last even when exposed to the elements.

    the grey hourglass shaped stool next to an outdoor chair with a drink and a book on top
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a very sturdy and solid outside table. The best part is that I don’t have to worry about it falling over from someone leaning on it because the base is just as wide as the top and I don’t have to worry about the wind blowing it over." —Minelli 

    Price: $95+ (originally $124; available in three colors)

    12. A cantilever outdoor umbrella so that the whole gang can have all the shade they need to without having to heave around umbrellas. The best part: the crank lift means that it's easy-peasy to set up and collapses down to a very manageable footprint when it's not needed.

    the tan umbrella casting shade over a brown outdoor table on a pool deck
    Wayfair

    Reviewers do note that this doesn't come with a weighted base — you'll have to purchase one separately.

    Promising review: "Why oh why did I not buy this umbrella sooner? I am quite sensitive to bright sunlight, and this terrific umbrella allows me to sit in my Adirondack chair and read, occasionally standing up to move the umbrella slightly as the sun moves across the sky. The mechanism for extending the umbrella is smooth, and I can easily turn the upper arm to move the entire shade with one hand. This was a GREAT purchase!" —Shelley

    Price: $129 (originally $279; available in three colors)

    13. A 12-piece seating group for when you want to ditch the dining room and set out a nice app spread and drink station outside instead. And that's just one of the many times this easy-on-the-eyes outdoor set will come in handy!

    the dark wood and light cushioned set on a light outdoor rug with a matching umbrella
    Wayfair

    The set includes a three-piece sectional sofa, a two-piece sectional loveseat, two chairs, two ottomans, two side tables, and a storage coffee table.

    Promising review: "Love the whole set! Absolutely beautiful and the quality is fabulous — thick material on the cushions. Everything is big and bulky, nice and deep for your legs. Beautiful quality, really handsome set. We get tons of compliments on it." —Kelly

    Price: $2,899.99+ (available in 10 colors)

    14. A ash-looking privacy screen to give yourself a little privacy and a LOT of backyard swagger. These panels are modular, zero-fuss, and much more aesthetic than many other fence-type solutions.

    Wayfair, Roger / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Perfect privacy screen. We had a section of our patio that was a fishbowl to the new neighbors who left all kinds of tools, motorcycle parts, and toys scattered around their yard. These screens are the perfect solution. Turned our patio into an oasis. Very easy to put together and sturdy. Took me 45 minutes per screen, and all of the parts were included (which wasn’t the case with a screen from a big box store we returned). We ended up buying three more to put at another section of our fence by ourselves by the pool. Highly recommended!” —Brennan

    Price: $229.67 per panel (originally $369.99)

    15. An Adirondack chair that'll give you the gift of some coastal vibes in your favorite place to chill. Made from 99 percent recycled plastics — aka stuff that would otherwise get tossed straight into a landfill — this update of the classic Adirondack survives the outdoors in a way that hardwood never could.

    Heidi/Wayfair, Nicole/Wayfair

    Promising review: “LOVE the modern Adirondack chairs! We were looking for chairs for this fire pit space for a few weeks. They are VERY COMFORTABLE, no pressure on lower back — we don’t even use pillows, but you can use pillows for lumbar support if you’d like — but probably not necessary, these are so comfy. My husband loved the modern look (flat/straight back) instead of it being curved at the top. The armrests are wide enough if you want to rest a drink on it. Will probably purchase another one since we have the extra space for it around the fire pit.” —Heather

    Price: $249+ per chair (originally $355+; available in 15 colors and also available in a three-piece seating group)

    16. A catio so your fur babies can enjoy the great outdoors, too! (or at least, the great backyard). With all the perch spots your feline loves combined with the securely shutting gate, this kitty jungle gym can keep your skittish cat feeling secure and your escape-artist cat contained.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the catio in use on a lawn in the color Gray
    SHELLEY/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Our cat absolutely *loves* this catio. She’s an indoor cat who has always wished she were an indoor/outdoor cat, so she would constantly try to scoot out the back door when we were coming in or going out. No longer! She waits patiently by the back door, and if we say 'Coco, do you want to go outside?' she gets super excited and starts meowing. It’s the cutest thing. We pick her up, walk outside, put her down in front of the catio, and she sashays right in, happy as a clam. We debated about buying this catio because it’s expensive, but it’s worth the money — solidly built and the asphalt roof keeps Coco protected if it starts to rain when she’s out there. Highly recommend!” —Kristi

    Price: $194.99+ (originally $306.99+; available in three colors)

    17. And/Or an outdoor pet bed that can keep both Fido and Whiskers unbothered. Elevated. In their lane. Focused (on butterflies). Flourishing. The best part — the fabric on these beds is both highly washable and flea-and-tick-resistant!

    Dog relaxing on an outdoor pet bed
    Catherine / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Duke loves it! We bought it so that he has an elevated surface to lay on outside. He likes to sunbathe, he likes to enjoy cool breezy evenings. The bed itself is sturdy and has lived up to a 90-pound dog laying on it for almost a year and aside from extreme weather, we leave it outside and it has tolerated rain, cold, and sun.” —Duke and his mom

    Price: $31.81+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    18. An outdoor patio daybed because sometimes you want to share the luxurious comfort of a shaded daybed with someone special. Turn your backyard into a romantic resort — or take self-indulgence to the next level and treat your single-self to a king-size repose.

    brown outdoor patio daybed on reviewer&#x27;s deck
    Trish / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Amazing quality, been out in the sun the majority of the summer and is still holding its nice brown color. Perfect for two people to lay outside and relax." —Nathaneal

    Price: $193.99 (available in two colors)

    19. An oversized four-in-a-row game because few things spark as much joy as adult-sized kids games. Be real, wasn't this game the origin of half of our competitive streaks? Now in a larger, UV-resistant outdoor format, you and your besties can all show off your skills and try to capture the middle space!

    Three people playing the 4-in-a-row game
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This giant game was great over the holidays. The family had a lot of fun with it. Easy to put together and has a release at the bottom for the pieces to fall out in between games." —Charlene

    Price: $103 (originally $239.99)

    20. Or a giant block stacking game to find out how ~balanced~ you or your friends really are. Easy to set up and even easier to break down — this game will have guests of all ages testing their dexterity.

    Two people playing the wooden block stacking game
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "If you are looking for some fun to entertain the young and old you will definitely need this game for you backyard! My family and friends had a blast playing with this large block set." —Allison

    Price: $44.99+ (originally $69.99+; available in two colors and four sizes) 

    21. A stylish swing chair for those who want to rock without a rocking chair — and who want to be able to curl up a little extra. This wicker/rattan number is easy, breezy, AND beautiful!

    An empty hanging egg chair with cushions on a pink outdoor rug, beside a potted plant and a glass of drink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Almost everyone who comes to my house wants to take this home. It’s wonderful!" —Laura

    Price: $387.18+ (originally $1,035+; available in two colors)

    22. A double chaise that is the wheel deal when it comes to comfort. 😝 But seriously, this chaise's extra-wide design and split back adjustment makes parallel lounging a dream or solo lounging an indulgence.

    white double chaise on patio
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We are thrilled with this double chaise lounge. It’s perfect for two and it looks great on the patio." —Anonymous

    Price: $459.99+ (originally $559.99+; available in two colors)

    23. A freestanding porch swing with a canopy to swing with a friend or two in the comfort of the shade. Think about it — when was the last time you swung with two of your best friends at once? Revive the childhood whimsy of the playground and protect yourself from the sun at the same time!

    the dark green freestanding porch swing on a decorated porch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Easy to put together, adjustable cover, and extremely comfortable. I sit on it every morning and drink my tea and again to enjoy the cool evening. I love this swing!" —Lynn

    Price: $239.99+ (available in four colors)

    24. A solid wood table and benches that will bring a bit of a slatted MCM feel to your outdoor dining situation. Made of durable, weather-resistant acacia wood, this set is built to stand the test of time and look great while doing it.

    the medium wood table and benches on a beige rug in a decorated porch space
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful table for outdoor dining. Benches go under the table for easier storage to not take up a lot of patio space. We have easily sat six people comfortably, even though it says it is for four people." —Justina

    Price: $479.99 (originally $589.99)

    25. An indoor/outdoor folding chair that's decidedly NOT the last-resort seating that most folding chairs amount to. In fact, with its curvilinear design and woven fabric seat and back, it might just become your first-resort seating.

    gray folding chairs on patio
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This chair was perfect for our little patio. It’s low to the ground which I like. The material seems high quality and I don’t anticipate the seat stretching out." —Sarah

    Price: $119.99+ (originally $179.99; available in two colors)

    26. A woven two-person set for a cozy nook in the yard to get a bit of one-on-one time. This breezy, hand-woven wicker set brings a bit of organic elegance and comfort to your backyard and will help you get that resort feel all back-yarders covet.

    the tan wicker set with black cushions
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations. It’s attractive, simple to assemble, and extremely comfortable. The cushions are quite thin, and I immediately assumed I would replace them, but it’s not necessary. That’s how comfortable the chairs are!" —Christine

    Price: $169.99+ (available in two colors)

    27. A greek goddess lawn statue to really up the romanesque ante in your backyard paradise. If you're looking to go for gold here, what could be more serene and timeless than a walk amongst your own personal sculpture garden? PS: If you already have a grotto, this is the finishing touch you've been looking for.

    Statue of a draped female figure in a garden, posing with one arm above her head
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I can't rate this statue highly enough! She looks fabulous outside on the terrace. Extremely well packed and arrived in perfect condition. Stunning!" —Susan

    Price: $752.50 (originally $922.26)

    28. A posh colonial bird house so that you're not the only one enjoying your outdoor space. In fact, this beautiful little bird home is rendered in such exquisite detail, you may feel more like you have neighbors than just feathered friends!

    Birdhouse resembling a miniature Victorian-style house with decorative trim and flowers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This birdhouse is adorable and looks well-made. It's also practical, as it has a way to open the back to clear out old nests." —Pamela

    Price: $53.56+ (originally $80; available in three colors)

    29. A weather-resistant accent table to get the curve trend securely landed in your backyard before the whole world catches up. This beautiful number is comfortable inside and out, and its ribbed, tapered design catches the eye without sticking out.

    Outdoor patio setting with a coffee table, sofa, and decorative plants. No persons in image
    Kimberly / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the stone look! I adore this coffee table, I think it goes perfectly with our new patio furniture. It came very well packaged, too." —Kimberly

    Price: $285.99 (originally $359.99)

    30. And, a tiled patio side table which is perfect for capturing a bit more of a Mediterranean feel just in time to get sun-kissed while tanning. I mean really — can you think of a better table to rest your Aperol spritz or basil and cucumber-laden iced tea? Thought not. 😏

    Mosaic-tiled round table with wrought-iron legs, placed on a wooden deck next to plants
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Got my table in today. Love this little side table. Very pretty and sturdy. Husband said it was nice and pretty. Looks just like the picture. Gonna put on my back porch. Love it. ❤️" —Michele

    Price: $55.99+ (originally $62.99+; available in four colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.