14.

An insulated French press to give your guests what nobody seems to be able to live without during these gatherings — coffee! You'll find your usual drip coffee maker emptied out within seconds of your guests descending, and day of Starbucks runs usually end up more chaotic than luxe. Solve the java shortage with this HUGE, insulated french press! Great to brew some specialty coffee for a crowd, but also a clutch coffee carafe so you can keep your coffee maker running all day long without suspending service.