27 TikTok-Approved Travel Items That Reviewers Will “Never Travel Without”

1. A lightweight, waterproof travel backpack with a shoe compartment, a wet bag, a laptop pocket, *and* a USB charging port. It's also surprised thousands of reviewers with how many outfits they can pack in it, which is especially ideal for those who don't like traveling with big suitcases!
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I don’t check luggage; no matter where or how long I’m going for. I recently took this one with me on a 10-day trip as my under-the-seat bag — it held a laptop and charger, iPad, a hard back book, all of toiletries, a small travel bag that had a few bathing suits, a pair of flip flops and water shoes (bottom of the bag has a zipper with a separate section) and a small purse. After security, I added a 1 liter bottle of water and a bag of snacks. It has multiple compartments and the main one unzips fully so you can pack it like a suitcase. I’m never traveling without this; it made traveling through the airport and up the small aisle of the airplane much easier and saved my shoulder from the usual strain of a shoulder bag." —Francine Ramos
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two sizes and twenty colors).
2. A practical tray table cover so that all the necessary knickknacks for your flight are within easy reach. Perfect to store your water bottle, headphones, book, tissues, snacks...oh, and lip balm (because we all know how dry the weather can get during chilly szn)! Now you can just place your bag overhead and kick your feet out while having everything right in front of you.
Check out this TikTok of this tray table cover in action.
Promising review: "I bought this for a trip I had planned after reading about it on some 'things all travelers should have' listicles. And it did NOT disappoint. For reasons, I have trouble using the tray tables in cattle class but also tend to be juggling a ton of things simultaneously on cross-country flights. This easily stored a 20 oz. bottle of soda, snacks, my phone, earbud case, and Switch Lite (and carrying case!), with additional pockets to spare. I’m never traveling without it again." —L. Melloy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3. A highly portable small power bank charger because having a quick and easy way to get a charge on your phone is a MUST when traveling anywhere (Especially when you know you'll be out all day!). Oh, and it has over 27,000 5-star ratings!
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising reviews: "This little gem is amazing! This year we were fortunate enough to do some local traveling and attend quite a few concerts this year. I take a ton of videos and pictures, often draining the battery. This power-packed product charged not only my phone when it was low, but my boyfriend’s AND the girl next to her!! Since you can only take small bags into venues, this slipped right into the pocket behind my phone! We had numerous comments on it because of the little paw charge indicator. The flashing came in handy a few times when we found ourselves in the dark! I will be buying more and giving them as gifts this year!" —Annetastic
"Since my iPhone doesn’t hold charge all day, this portable charger was perfect! I slipped it in pocket of purse and could charge my phone on the go. Would never travel without this charger! Absolutely loved it!" —Dorothy Goyer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
4. Or an even smaller, but oh-so-powerful wireless charger — it'll come to the rescue after your phone's battery has been drained from posting all those IG stories with your besties at brunch. Now you'll have more than enough battery life to take those selfies *and* call your Uber afterward to go back to the hotel for a nap.
Check out a TikTok of this portable charger in action.
Promising review: "I have one of these that I originally used for travel but now keep in my purse all the time. The great thing is that you insert it directly into your phone when needed and then it's just a little extension to the bottom of your phone. No cord needed, no big blocky thing (or thin blocky thing) to attach and worry about while you go on using your phone. I love it — never travel without it and if I can't find it I immediately buy another one! I charge it overnight while I charge my phone." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
5. And a compact 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that'll take care of charging up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once without having multiple cables spread across your hotel nightstand. No more having to make a checklist of allll the chargers you'll be needing – just take this baby and you're all set!
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: " This charger was the perfect thing for our cruise. It was compact enough to fit in a back pocket and kept my watch, phone and AirPods charged all day with a single charge. I will never travel without it and may have to get some as Christmas gifts." —Dragon Wold Travel
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors).
6. A super handy luggage scale — once you have it, you'll never travel without it. Especially if you'll be traveling back with presents, and you know your luggage will be much heavier on the way back! This lets you know how much it weighs so that you don't have to worry about awkwardly stopping in the middle of a busy airport to re-distribute weight. Plus, reviewers rave about how accurate it is!
Check out this TikTok of it in action.
Promising reviews: "I would absolutely recommend this for anyone who travels, especially internationally, because of all the extra costs for going over in weight. We were among the few people in line who didn’t need to rearrange our luggage at the airport to meet the weight requirements in Milan. So easy to pack and take with you." —Addison
"This little device was well worth the money spent. It saved us a lot of money on our flight home since we knew the weight was over and could pre-purchase the overage in the app instead of paying double at the airport. I’ll never travel without it!! Very easy to use." —Michael Ellis
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and also as a two-pack).
7. A luggage drink caddy for anyone who considers Starbucks as essential as going through TSA when it comes to the airport. This sticks right on top of your wheeled luggage and has two pockets so that you can place your drink, phone, snacks, or whatever else you need out of your hands but within easy reach!
Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising reviews: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
"Something so very simple and yet something that I will never travel without again. Highly recommend." —Baby K
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 26 colors and patterns).
8. A Trtl neck pillow with soft fleece support that might actually make a restful nap on a plane possible (Imagine that!). Its ergonomic design keeps your head from nodding back and forth to help avoid aches and strains. Plus, it's a lot more stylish than a bulky neck pillow.
Unlike the regular U-shaped pillows, Trtl Pillows are machine-washable and fast-drying.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "This product has changed my life forever! Was recommended this pillow from a friend. I will never again travel without it. I sleep on every single flight I take whether it is 20 minutes or 12 hours. I have been blessed with the ability to fall asleep the moment I step on to an airplane and stay asleep for the entire duration of my flight. Simply give it one good wrap around your neck and secure with the velcro and not only do you have a neck and face support pillow at your service, the wrap also provides some comfort for airplane germs. I will recommend this to everyone I know and repurchase in the future 100%!" —Kaitlyn Evangelista
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in five colors).
9. And a cooling, memory foam contoured sleep mask for when all you wanna do is catch some Z's on your flight but your neighbor with a reading light or open window has other ideas. 🙄 This puts no pressure on your eyes and completely blocks out light while still allowing you to freely blink, so that you can get some beauty sleep before you land!
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising reviews: "The BEST BEST BEST and most comfortable sleep mask I’ve found. Night shifter for years, and have tried everything. Many other sleep masks have some qualities but not all. This one is AMAZINGLY SOFT, VERY THICK, plush, high quality material, quality stitching that won’t come apart like so many others that are cheaply made, and it’s EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE even though it’s a good price. Very impressed and pleasantly surprised." —Amazon Customer
"I loved it so much, I bought a second for my boyfriend! We both travel so much that sometimes you end up in a hotel room where the blinds still let in light, and this blocks it out without compressing your eyelids where it feels like you’re being forced to keep them shut. I love that the compression contours around your eye so that you can open your eyes without feeling like you’re restricted. I love it so much I sleep with it at home now and I never travel without it!" —Jordann
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).
10. And a set of super-comfy wax earplugs because they'll let you finally be able to nap on your car or plane ride (despite your friend's constant snoring). They block out noises by comfortably molding to the shape of your inner ear! Perfect for when you're sharing a hotel room and you just. need. some. sleep.
Check them out in this TikTok.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord swears by these and raves: "The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room. Not only that, but once they're in place, they stay locked there until you decide to pull them out.
Granted, I can still hear my alarm and, like, if the fire alarm went off or something, I'd definitely wake right up. But noises that are distant and loud are pretty easily canceled out by these."
Promising review: "Easy to use, convenient, they allow oneself to sleep at any type of noisy venue, even on the side of a highway. How about when you are trying to sleep at an elegant plush expensive hotel but the noise of the air conditioning or the freezer does not let you fall asleep? I never ever travel without my Mack's plugs!" —Louis
Get 12 pairs from Amazon for $12.99.
11. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet, which can store so many of your usual travel and wallet contents, you'll think Hermione cast an undetectable extension charm on it. It can store your passport, boarding pass, three credit cards, a slim card, your ID, a ticket, your phone, your coins, a key, a pen, and...I think that's it? This is great for keeping everything together, especially for a multi-destination trip!
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising reviews: "I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen, which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
"I purchased this wallet for my recent trip to Orlando to keep my cash, credit cards, ID, boarding pass, itinerary, etc. It held so many items I was shocked! I saved so much space in my purse by using this wallet. I will never travel without it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 34 colors).
12. A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag that you can use for your liquids and makeup. It allows airport security (and you) to easily identify its contents so that you're at your gate with your Starbucks in hand in no time.
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising reviews: "These were a terrific addition to my travel equipment. They successfully got through airport security in four rigorous inspections. I will never travel without them again." —Smiling grandma
"This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." —M Tate
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).
13. A set of packing cubes if traveling thrills you, but the packing process that comes with it...doesn't. These compact containers will let you maximize the amount of space in your luggage and the number of outfits you're taking. It's a win-win!
Check them out in this TikTok.
Promising reviews: "These were perfect to pack for a trip to Europe. I rolled 14 dresses into the big cube! They are roomy and fit a lot! I’ll never travel without them!" —Kerry Thomas
"Was influenced from a TikTok video to buy these. Overall they made my packing experience the best it’s been in years. The cubes are perfect to organize your underwear, bathing suits, etc. into its own cube. Had an extra bag I used for shoes which came in handy." —Ashley Jalynn
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 13 colors).
14. Or a set of more versatile packing cubes that come in varying sizes to accommodate different suitcases. It also includes a bag that has two separate compartments that let you separate the dirty clothes from the clean ones (or for your shoes and socks!).
Check them out in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I have seen the packing cubes all over TikTok and thought I would give it a try. I packed 10 days of outfits in two medium pouches. I took it all out and packed my clothes in my suitcase alone. The cubes are so much better. I used the two medium and my boyfriend used the large and small. We got 10 days of clothes each — in one carry on suitcase. They even allowed for enough room to put two pairs of Sandler and a pair of slides. I will never travel without these cubes again." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $38.98 (available in 29 colors).