If You Want A *Truly* Spotless Home, You Need These 23 Target Products

1. A pack of lavender Magic Eraser cleaning pads because we're loving scented everything lately! Let Febreze's gentle fragrance take you to Calmville while everyone's favorite cleaning tool makes it easy-peasy to clean those baseboards, un-scuff your walls, and leave your bathroom absolutely brilliant!
2. An orange and rosemary cleaning concentrate to add some autumnal notes to your fall cleaning. Why does spring get to have all the fun?? Add a little of this plant-based cleaner to some water in a spray bottle or a mop bucket and get ready to be dazzled as your bathroom transforms into an oasis of clean. The itsy-bitsy bottle and the concentrated formula ensure your cleanings not only apartment-friendly, but also planet-friendly since it spares our transport system a good bit of water weight.
3. A pack of Scrubbing Bubbles drop-in toilet cleaners for an analog way to automate everyone's favorite task... (I'm joking, obvi). For those who would rather maintain a hard-fought clean for as long as possible, these handy tablets keep your potty clean and germ-free for up to four weeks.
4. A lemony dishwasher cleaner because I was serious about this scented thing. Lemon absolutely claims the top spot for cleanest scent (sorry tea tree, next time bb) — so it's a match made in heaven when we find it added to these tablets that will revive and de-dinge-ify that less than pristine dishwasher you may be in possession of. Think about it: doesn't your dishwasher deserve a little TLC with all it does for you? Remember that lasagna pan?
5. A six-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths since paper towels are so over. JK! We love you paper towels! 🤧 That being said, for general housekeeping this multi-pack has got your back for all your cleaning needs. Dusting? Nothing dusts like an ultra-fine microfiber. Need something more heavy-duty? Waffled texture's got you covered. Best of all, they're a quick wash away from being ready for another clean-a-thon. Your wallet, and a few trees, will definitely thank you.
6. A bag of bleach-alternative pods for the folks whose love of pristine whites is as strong as their reaction to strong cleaners. These dye- and fragrance-free add-ins will work wonders on your washing needs with all the convenience we've learned to love from laundry pods. Toss one into your next load and don't be surprised if you need a pair of shades when you pull out your sheets! 😎
7. Or an avocado cleaning sponge because sometimes maximal > minimal. For those of us who see every household item as a chance to accessorize, this sponge is basically a membership badge for the official You Do You club. But don't let its cute exterior fool you: The sponge means business and can tackle any job you can throw at it. Just don't drop it down the food disposal, or you'll be yelling "holy guacamole!!!" 😝
8. Or! A Scrub Daddy PowerPaste and Scrub Mommy sponge for those of us who love a power couple. Seriously, we've all fallen for the entire Scrub family by this point. But now we have an all new reason to invite them over: a tough-on-grease paste that polishes, cleans and protects surfaces. Pair that with Scrub Mommy's magnificent design (did you know it's top-rack dishwasher safe??) and you're living space will go from meh to muah in no time!
9. A toilet wand with disposable pads to leave your potty pristine while keeping a friendly distance from the bowl. This toilet wand comes with a handy caddy that keeps a stack of fresh, detergent-loaded scrubbing pads at the ready. Also, a handy button on the handle makes it easy to dispose of the scrubbers in the trash by ejecting them like an escape pod. Basically, it's about as 007 as a toilet wand can get!
10. A portable package of lemon and lime disinfecting wipes since sometimes the world needs a cleaning — not just your living room. While the job might be too much for any single one of us to handle, we can at least keep ourselves clean and germ-free with these handy Lysol wipes. They come in a convenient package that makes slipping them into your bag a cinch, and the lemon-lime fragrance adds a little razzle-dazzle to your flu season safety measures.
11. A cashmere vanilla linen spray for when your bedroom needs a dash of crème brûlée and enchanté. While this list abounds in tough grime-removers and space-sparklers, sometimes a quick bedroom misting is all we have time for on a busy day. This luxurious spray does triple duty, as it can be used on linens, hair/body, or just as a way to give your air a little freshening.
12. A posh and neutral cleaning caddy to channel your inner beige-fluencer. With its wooden handle grip and brushed steel body, this rust-resistant caddy will see you through many a cleaning-sesh and has capacity for days!
13. A Swiffer wet and dry sweeper because one is the loneliest number, and that's why we chose this heavy duty Swiffer which not only boasts two functions but also a 50% gain in sweeper width. (1.5 is definitely less lonely than one, I mean c'mon!) From wet to dry and from window to wall, this capable addition to your household cleaning tools will save you time and valuable cleaning closet space.
14. And a package of heavy duty pet Swiffer pads for the ones whose fur-babies seem like 99% fur and 1% baby. (Still love you, Sprinkles!!) These 3D textured sweeping cloths trap and lock stray shedding and most allergens from dog and cat dander. Add in the deodorizing power of Febreze, and we'll bet you'll hear the words all pet owners dream of: "I didn't know you had a pet!"
15. A Bissell Little Green heated carpet cleaner to give your rugs, couch cushions, upholstered chairs and decorative pillows the royal treatment. These loyal household members don't usually get the same attention as their hard-surface peers, but with this thing you can remove months, if not YEARS, of dust and dander in the space of a few minutes. Its compact size makes it highly transportable — which is good because ALL of your friends are going to want to take it for a test ride.
16. An XL extendable lint roller because you know that one spider web in the one corner of your ceiling? The one made by a spider that must have been a mountaineer in a former life? Yeah, we thought so. While a duster might be able to do the job, we think you'll be amazed by what one of these long-reaching lint rollers will pick up from otherwise innocent-looking surfaces.
17. A Swiffer Wet Jet for the folks who are post mop-bucket (how edgy). While we have nothing against the old-fashioned ways of cleaning, this ultra-portable mopping solution comes with its own premixed floor detergent and disposable mop pads. If you've ever reversed an afternoon's worth of mopping by accidentally dumping the bucket a little off-center, you may need one of these to trust the cleaning process again.
18. A reed oil diffuser if you're are all about passive solutions. This diffuser works great for spaces that could always use a little help in the smell department. Think entryways, so that your first step through the door sets the cozy train in motion, or in your bathroom, to have a spa day every day. Great for those who already have a handful of essential oils or those who'd like to get in on the aromatherapy action!
19. An O-Cedar spin mop and bucket in case you haven't hopped on CleanTok's favorite trending wet mop. Hailed as the greatest thing since sliced bread, this mop combines a rotating mop handle with a foot-powered centrifuge to produce a mop that basically wrings itself out. You'll wonder how you ever dealt with those old-fashioned yellow mop buckets and their squeeze-wringing design!
20. A Dyson cordless stick vacuum because some of us want the Batmobile of handheld vacuums and refuse to settle for anything less. This trendy-looking appliance isn't just another pretty face — the powerful Dyson vacuum technology inside traps dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. That's about a hundredth of the width of a human hair... divided in half! 🤯
21. Or a cordless handheld vacuum that specializes in pet hair. Seriously, if our pets weren't the best things that ever happened to us we may not be able to justify all the extra cleaning our care for them incurs. 😭 Luckily for them — and even luckier for us — we have powerful vacuums like this one to help us lighten the load. For those of us who want a mini vacuum to do quick jobs (like the car) or whose cleaning needs don't warrant a full-sized or stick vacuum, this little dynamo will keep you and your space clean.
22. An extendable scrubber to keep you from having to switch from scrubber to scrubber and to help avoid the bathroom cleaning hunch so many of us assume is a necessary evil. No more! This scrubbing wand features a wide adjustment range that can go from medium to mop sized, or longer! Apply the cleaner of your choice and do your best Wayne Gretzky impression as you literally wipe the floor with your opponents (meaning dirt, of course).
23. A powerful scrubbing steam mop for those of us who will accept nothing less than literal cartoon sparkles shining from the floor once we're done cleaning. Combining rotating buffing pads with powerful steaming, this steam mop can thoroughly sanitize whatever hard floor surface it comes into contact with — and can do it chemical-free!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.