20 Must-Have Home Office Upgrades From Target It's *Finally* Time To Buy

1. A beautiful mid-century modern writing desk that will have you channeling your inner Don Draper in your WFH setup (though hopefully your workplace is a bit less chaotic).
2. A super cute utility cart because with it, you can upgrade even the drabbest office into an administrative palace! This elegant storage solution boasts smooth casters, plenty of storage, and frankly it's BEE-AUTIFUL!
3. An adjustable executive chair to give your work life a little bit of lift! It has adjustments for days, as well as a hefty bit of chic compared to your typical tufted office chair affair.
4. An office-organizing charger station that not only holds all your desk-side essentials, but acts as a wired and wireless multi-charger. The sleek bamboo exterior hides the fact that this charger is a BEAST that can get up to three devices charged lickity-split!
5. A reed oil diffuser if you're are all about passive solutions. This diffuser works great for spaces where some calming scents are always in order — like a home office. Great for those who already have a handful of essential oils or those who'd like to get in on the aromatherapy action!
6. A lovely ladder bookshelf so that all your books, papers, and even printers can find a stylish home in your home office setup! This narrow shelf is easy on your furniture footprint and even easier on the eyes. 😏
7. A Ninja hot and iced coffee maker because we all know that coffee is a daily necessity. If you disagree, I am impressed — also, I don't believe you. JK! But for the other 99% of us who need a bit of java to get us going, this multi-functional hot and cold brewer can make any cup of joe you yearn for.
8. Or a Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ machine that will take their morning from uggghhh to UTOPIA!! (said a la Ken's "SUBLIME" moment from the Barbie movie). With it's ultra easy usage and medley of different flavors you can get caffeinated and straight to work with minimal fuss.
9. A Levoit air purifyer since those of us who work from home spend a lot of time breathing the same air — and untreated indoor air can range from being a little stale to even causing fatigue! When the weather won't always cooperate with open windows, this powerful purifier will make sure you're breathing only the best.
10. An adjustable laptop stand in case you like to be a bit more mobile than a typical standing desk can allow for. If you find yourself a little restless at your desk, consider this hyper-adjustable, mobile unit that can also double as a traditional seated workstation.
11. A six-piece drawer organizer to take your over-stuffed drawers from bleh to bliss. 🧘✨ With all kinds of sizes, shapes, and capacities to choose from, you'll be able to origami any drawer into a state of order with these convenient trays.
12. An office organizer set since all offices need a dose of stylish organization — whether you're in the corner office or the living room table. Frankly...you might need even more panache at the living room table since everyone will see it. 👀
13. A lumbar pillow because lumbar is our BFF. Why? Because it always give us much-needed support! Let's try to give back by treating our back like royalty (and saving our posture in the process). This cushion will help keep an ideal seated posture, and bonus points for being portable/car-friendly!
14. A birch framed cork board since between notes, receipts, or any other kind of paper trail your work requires, it's nice to have a space to pin it and forget it. This classic cork board boasts a nice birch frame, and is perfect for all your office needs or moodboarding.
15. A dry erase calendar for those of us who feel like paper calendars are a bit wasteful, but still need to eyeball our month on something besides a computer/phone. Why not grab this sleek, glassy number to blend a bit of functionality and glam?
16. A cordless handheld vacuum so helpful for those of us who want a mini vacuum to do quick jobs, like a home office or the car, or whose cleaning needs don't warrant a full-sized or stick vacuum. If you find yourself needing to tidy up your WFH area without messing with a bulky vacuum, look no further!
17. An ergonomic foot rest to take a load off while you work. 😮💨 But seriously! A well-positioned foot rest will help take tension out of your back and help your natural posture hold out against the inclination to hunch.
18. A lifelike potted eucalyptus because listen...we all need a little green while we're chasing that green. 🫴💸 However, not everyone has a green thumb — so let's all end the stigma against fake plants and just live the best lives! This faux eucalyptus plant could pass for the real thing, and can brighten up an office in need of a bit of foliage.
19. A classic desk lamp that can bring some much-needed light into any office or study. 🌞📚 With its industrial, articulating design and MCM look, this lamp will see you through many-an all nighter!
20. A wood file cabinet to provide your WFH setup with what any aspect of a home needs — storage! Complete with file hangers and deep, deep drawers, this piece will go above and beyond and handle any documents or storage needs you can throw at it!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.