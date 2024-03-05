If Cleaning Your Bathroom Is The Bane Of Your Existence, Check Out These 20 Products From Target

1. A six-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths since paper towels are so over. JK! We love you paper towels! 🤧 That being said, this multi-pack has your back for general housekeeping — especially bathroom duty. Best of all, they're a quick wash away from being ready for another clean-a-thon. Your wallet, and a few trees, will definitely thank you.
2. An eco-friendly scrubber since we're all trying to get a bit more green with our household cleaners. Luckily, the folks at Scotch-Brite have been hard at work figuring out a way to blend ecology and quiet luxury, and we think they finally cracked it! 👨🔬 Maybe that's a bit much, but we love how this scrubber combines sustainability and scouring into one package.
3. A pack of lavender Magic Eraser cleaning pads because I'm loving scented everything lately! Let Febreze's gentle fragrance take you to Calmville while everyone's favorite cleaning tool makes it easy-peasy to clean everything bathroom-related — not to mention it can un-scuff your walls and leave your baseboards brilliant!
4. A pack of Scrubbing Bubbles drop-in toilet cleaners for an analog way to automate everyone's favorite task (I'm joking, obvi). For those who want to maintain a hard-fought clean for as long as possible, these handy tablets keep your potty pristine and germ-free for up to four weeks.
5. Or! A Scrub Daddy cleaning paste and Scrub Mommy sponge for those who love a power couple. We've all fallen for the entire Scrub family, but now we have another reason to invite them over — a paste that polishes, cleans, and protects surfaces. Pair that with Scrub Mommy's magnificent design (did you know it's top-rack dishwasher safe??) and your bathroom will go from meh to muah in no time!
6. A cashmere vanilla linen spray for when any room in the house needs a dash of crème brûlée and enchanté. While this list abounds in tough grime-removers and space-sparklers, sometimes a quick misting is all we have time for on a busy day. This luxurious spray does triple duty, as it can be used on linens, hair/body, or just to give your bathroom a little freshening.
7. An orange and rosemary cleaning concentrate to add some citrus to your regular cleaning cocktails. Add a dash of this plant-based cleaner to some water, and get ready to be dazzled as your bathroom transforms into an oasis of clean. The itsy-bitsy bottle and the concentrated formula ensure your cleaning is apartment-friendly and planet-friendly.
8. A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend liquid cleaner because, seriously — have you used this stuff?? From brass to stainless steel and silver to porcelain, a quick coat of this stuff will leave it shining like the day it was made! I find the easy application of this liquid version tough to say no to. Read the directions — this stuff is POWERFUL — and please send a picture with a thank you note when your bathroom sink starts acting like a mirror.
9. A toilet wand with disposable pads to get your potty pristine while keeping a friendly distance. This wand comes with a caddy that holds a stack of fresh, detergent-loaded scrubbing pads at the ready. Also, a button on the handle makes it easy to dispose of the scrubbers in the trash by ejecting them like an escape pod. It's about as 007 as a toilet wand can get!
10. An O-Cedar spin mop and bucket in case you haven't hopped on CleanTok's favorite mop. Hailed as the greatest thing since sliced bread, this mop combines a rotating mop handle with a foot-powered centrifuge for effortless wringing. You'll wonder how you ever dealt with those old-fashioned yellow mop buckets and their squeeze-wringing design!
11. Or a Swiffer Wet Jet for the post-mop-bucket folks (how edgy). While we have nothing against the old-fashioned ways of cleaning, this ultra-portable solution comes with a premixed floor detergent and disposable mop pads. If you've ever reversed an afternoon's worth of mopping by accidentally dumping the bucket a little off-center, you may need one of these to trust the cleaning process again.
12. A reed oil diffuser if you are all about passive solutions. This diffuser works great for spaces that could use a little help in the smell department... You know the one we're talking about. Great for those who already have a handful of essential oils or want to get in on the aromatherapy action!
13. An extendable scrubber so you don't have to switch from scrubber to scrubber and to help avoid the bathroom-cleaning-hunch, which many of us assume is a necessary evil. No more! This scrubbing wand features a wide adjustment range that can go from medium to mop-sized or longer! Apply the cleaner of your choice and do your best Wayne Gretzky impression as you wipe the floor with your opponents (meaning dirt, of course).
14. A powerful scrubbing steam mop for those of us who will accept nothing less than literal cartoon sparkles shining from the floor. Combining rotating buffing pads with powerful steaming, this steam mop can thoroughly sanitize whatever hard floor surface it touches — and can do it chemical-free!
15. A set of woven nesting baskets because, if you're like me, nothing screams I AM AN ADULT like having these storage solutions around. It is, I must say, an absolute vibe to imagine having all of your cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and hand towels all snugged into their little linen-lined baskets. If I were toilet paper, I know this is where I'd want to be.
16. A jar of the Pink Stuff cleaning paste that, while TikTok made it famous, we keep coming back to because it works! This cruelty-free, all-purpose cleaning paste will astonish you with its nearly infinite applications and astonishing results. Just add a dab to your scrubber of choice, treat the area in question, and rinse with hot water. You'll swear this paste is more of a time machine than a cleaner.
17. A posh and neutral cleaning caddy to channel your inner beige-fluencer. Usually, we end up with way more area-specific cleaners for the bathroom than other rooms. With its wooden handle grip and brushed steel body, this caddy is perfect for extra abrasive cleaners, toilet pumice stones, and spray cleaning bottles.
18. A few bathroom drawer organizers to take your over-stuffed drawers from bleh to bliss. 🧘✨ Cleaning STARTS with organizing, after all, and with all kinds of sizes, shapes, and capacities to choose from, you can origami any drawer into order with these convenient little trays.
19. A woven wastebasket because every bathroom needs a little trash bin, so why not make it this gorgeous little number instead of the standard can? Featuring a lovely textured pattern and an all-important lid (bathroom refuse is rarely beautiful), this basket will brighten up any bathroom it finds itself in.
20. And a cordless handheld vacuum that can make cleaning an absolute breeze. 💨 For those who want a mini vacuum to do quick jobs (like the bathroom) or whose cleaning needs don't warrant a full-sized or stick vacuum, this little dynamo will keep you and your space clean.
