    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If Cleaning Your Bathroom Is The Bane Of Your Existence, Check Out These 20 Products From Target

    Banish the bathroom grime with these game-changing products.

    Brock Pirtle
    by Brock Pirtle

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A six-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths since paper towels are so over. JK! We love you paper towels! 🤧 That being said, this multi-pack has your back for general housekeeping — especially bathroom duty. Best of all, they're a quick wash away from being ready for another clean-a-thon. Your wallet, and a few trees, will definitely thank you.

    a stack of three differently textured microfiber towels
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect for cleaning. I wish they would have these waffle texture cloths individually, I use them the most." —Ami 2

    Price: $12.99

    2. An eco-friendly scrubber since we're all trying to get a bit more green with our household cleaners. Luckily, the folks at Scotch-Brite have been hard at work figuring out a way to blend ecology and quiet luxury, and we think they finally cracked it! 👨‍🔬 Maybe that's a bit much, but we love how this scrubber combines sustainability and scouring into one package.

    a hand holding a white scrubber
    Target

    Promising review: "Makes washing dishes simpler. Hard to find a sponge that will help with the scrubbing." —Erika

    Price: $4.19+ (available in two pack sizes)

    3. A pack of lavender Magic Eraser cleaning pads because I'm loving scented everything lately! Let Febreze's gentle fragrance take you to Calmville while everyone's favorite cleaning tool makes it easy-peasy to clean everything bathroom-related — not to mention it can un-scuff your walls and leave your baseboards brilliant!

    a package of Mr. Clean magic erasers
    Target

    Promising review: "Pure magic! It worked great cleaning stains out of my old bathtub." —sueybear

    Price: $9.39 for a pack of seven

    4. A pack of Scrubbing Bubbles drop-in toilet cleaners for an analog way to automate everyone's favorite task (I'm joking, obvi). For those who want to maintain a hard-fought clean for as long as possible, these handy tablets keep your potty pristine and germ-free for up to four weeks.

    a package of toilet bowl cleaning tablets
    Target

    Promising review: "I love how clean these keep my toilets and how they prevent water lines!! I wish they lasted a bit longer but I love opening the toilet seat and seeing blue water as if I just cleaned my toilet each time." —Morgan W

    Price: $3.89+ (available in two pack sizes)

    5. Or! A Scrub Daddy cleaning paste and Scrub Mommy sponge for those who love a power couple. We've all fallen for the entire Scrub family, but now we have another reason to invite them over — a paste that polishes, cleans, and protects surfaces. Pair that with Scrub Mommy's magnificent design (did you know it's top-rack dishwasher safe??) and your bathroom will go from meh to muah in no time!

    scrub daddy and a container of paste on a counter
    Target

    Promising review: "If you have a glass shower door — immediately yes, buy now!! You don’t have to use much paste. I was able to do the entire job without taking breaks (like I do for stronger-scented cleaners). Followed directions, and at the end, I used a slightly damp microfiber cloth to get the last bit of residue." —B

    Price: $9.99

    6. A cashmere vanilla linen spray for when any room in the house needs a dash of crème brûlée and enchanté. While this list abounds in tough grime-removers and space-sparklers, sometimes a quick misting is all we have time for on a busy day. This luxurious spray does triple duty, as it can be used on linens, hair/body, or just to give your bathroom a little freshening.

    a spray bottle in a hand being sprayed
    Target

    Promising review: "This spray smells heavenly! I got it for the gym, and three pumps literally lasted my entire workout (and I sweat a lot). Would definitely recommend." —God is Love

    Price: $14.99

    7. An orange and rosemary cleaning concentrate to add some citrus to your regular cleaning cocktails. Add a dash of this plant-based cleaner to some water, and get ready to be dazzled as your bathroom transforms into an oasis of clean. The itsy-bitsy bottle and the concentrated formula ensure your cleaning is apartment-friendly and planet-friendly.

    A bottle of cleaner concentrate with rosemary and organge wedges
    Target

    Promising review: "Wow! Just made the switch to nontoxic household cleaners — I actually think this product cleans better and faster than the chemical cleaners I used to use. Extremely impressed!" —Holly P.

    Price: $7.99

    8. A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend liquid cleaner because, seriously — have you used this stuff?? From brass to stainless steel and silver to porcelain, a quick coat of this stuff will leave it shining like the day it was made! I find the easy application of this liquid version tough to say no to. Read the directions — this stuff is POWERFUL — and please send a picture with a thank you note when your bathroom sink starts acting like a mirror.

    a bottle of cleanser
    Target

    Promising review: "Works great to make my stainless steel sink and pots shine. Gets the ugly stains off the inside and outside of my pots." —zmama

    Price: $2.89

    9. A toilet wand with disposable pads to get your potty pristine while keeping a friendly distance. This wand comes with a caddy that holds a stack of fresh, detergent-loaded scrubbing pads at the ready. Also, a button on the handle makes it easy to dispose of the scrubbers in the trash by ejecting them like an escape pod. It's about as 007 as a toilet wand can get!

    Target

    Promising review: "We all hate cleaning the toilets, right? Well this little Clorox toilet wand is easy to use, and no need to attach the scrubber by hand. They click right in from the caddy." —Crystal B

    Price: $12.39

    10. An O-Cedar spin mop and bucket in case you haven't hopped on CleanTok's favorite mop. Hailed as the greatest thing since sliced bread, this mop combines a rotating mop handle with a foot-powered centrifuge for effortless wringing. You'll wonder how you ever dealt with those old-fashioned yellow mop buckets and their squeeze-wringing design!

    an O-Cedar mop and bucket being used in a kitchen
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely recommend this mop. Easy to use and wrings out the water very easily so you won’t have soaking wet floors." —Makayla

    Price: $34.99

    11. Or a Swiffer Wet Jet for the post-mop-bucket folks (how edgy). While we have nothing against the old-fashioned ways of cleaning, this ultra-portable solution comes with a premixed floor detergent and disposable mop pads. If you've ever reversed an afternoon's worth of mopping by accidentally dumping the bucket a little off-center, you may need one of these to trust the cleaning process again.

    A Swiffer wet jet with its packaging
    Target

    Promising review: "Why have I never purchased sooner!! Omg! Easy to put together, easy to clean! I’m in love with this purchase so far!" —Nikkiiiii

    Price: $24.99

    12. A reed oil diffuser if you are all about passive solutions. This diffuser works great for spaces that could use a little help in the smell department... You know the one we're talking about. Great for those who already have a handful of essential oils or want to get in on the aromatherapy action!

    a frosted glass aromatherapy diffuser with wooden diffuser sticks
    Target

    Promising review: "When it comes to home fragrances, I always try to find long-lasting and concentrated ones. This oil diffuser is amazing. The smell is wonderful, lasts a REALLY long period, and the essence does not go away; I highly recommend!!" —Marian

    Price: $16

    13. An extendable scrubber so you don't have to switch from scrubber to scrubber and to help avoid the bathroom-cleaning-hunch, which many of us assume is a necessary evil. No more! This scrubbing wand features a wide adjustment range that can go from medium to mop-sized or longer! Apply the cleaner of your choice and do your best Wayne Gretzky impression as you wipe the floor with your opponents (meaning dirt, of course).

    a person using an extending pole scrubber to clean the area under a commode
    Target

    Promising review: "Made my cleaning experience effortless. You can reach higher up. Scrubs tile, tub, and glass shower door with less elbow grease. The scrub/sponge gets all shower residue off. Definitely purchase if you hate bending to clean, or you need to reach the unreachable surfaces in your tub/shower." —SL

    Price: $13.99

    14. A powerful scrubbing steam mop for those of us who will accept nothing less than literal cartoon sparkles shining from the floor. Combining rotating buffing pads with powerful steaming, this steam mop can thoroughly sanitize whatever hard floor surface it touches — and can do it chemical-free!

    Person using a steam mop to clean a bathroom floor; the device&#x27;s efficacy is highlighted with a germ visualization circle
    Target

    Promising review: "I like the rotating pads with the steam. I used it on my kitchen floor, and the floor was nice and clean. I didn’t have to apply any pressure while cleaning the floor." —Essdee28

    Price: $129.99 (originally $179.99)

    15. A set of woven nesting baskets because, if you're like me, nothing screams I AM AN ADULT like having these storage solutions around. It is, I must say, an absolute vibe to imagine having all of your cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and hand towels all snugged into their little linen-lined baskets. If I were toilet paper, I know this is where I'd want to be.

    the nesting baskets filled with sponges, towels, etc.
    Target

    Promising review: "Probably my favorite baskets for around the house, desk, and even bathroom for my hair pins/products!" —Afab4

    Price: $38.99 for a five-piece set (originally $61.99)

    16. A jar of the Pink Stuff cleaning paste that, while TikTok made it famous, we keep coming back to because it works! This cruelty-free, all-purpose cleaning paste will astonish you with its nearly infinite applications and astonishing results. Just add a dab to your scrubber of choice, treat the area in question, and rinse with hot water. You'll swear this paste is more of a time machine than a cleaner.

    a container of The Pink Stuff on a windowsill with flowers
    Target

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I was skeptical because of all of the positive reviews and thought there was no way it could be THAT good. It truly is; this stuff has gotten out rings on stainless steel and bathroom stains. Cannot recommend enough." —AllyCat

    Price: $5.99

    17. A posh and neutral cleaning caddy to channel your inner beige-fluencer. Usually, we end up with way more area-specific cleaners for the bathroom than other rooms. With its wooden handle grip and brushed steel body, this caddy is perfect for extra abrasive cleaners, toilet pumice stones, and spray cleaning bottles.

    light gray cleaning caddy with cleaning supplies inside
    Target

    Promising review: "I love how cute this looks! It also fits quite a bit of cleaning material. I love that it’s not plastic, so it’s very sturdy." —Bells47

    Price: $14.99

    18. A few bathroom drawer organizers to take your over-stuffed drawers from bleh to bliss. 🧘✨ Cleaning STARTS with organizing, after all, and with all kinds of sizes, shapes, and capacities to choose from, you can origami any drawer into order with these convenient little trays.

    the plastic organizers in a drawer filled with various items
    Target

    Promising review: "I love these bins. I have many sizes. They are modular, so they stack using other sizes, too. I also like that they are plain and simple, and the plastic is thick and not flimsy. Great in the bathroom, kitchen, closet, wherever." —MMD

    Price: $2+ (available in three sizes and two colors)

    19. A woven wastebasket because every bathroom needs a little trash bin, so why not make it this gorgeous little number instead of the standard can? Featuring a lovely textured pattern and an all-important lid (bathroom refuse is rarely beautiful), this basket will brighten up any bathroom it finds itself in.

    the woven wastebasket in a bathroom
    Target

    Promising review: "This wastebasket with a cover looks fabulous in our small white bathroom as it is just the right size with a top, which I really wanted to cover up the view of the wastebasket contents." —MJ

    Price: $20

    20. And a cordless handheld vacuum that can make cleaning an absolute breeze. 💨 For those who want a mini vacuum to do quick jobs (like the bathroom) or whose cleaning needs don't warrant a full-sized or stick vacuum, this little dynamo will keep you and your space clean.

    hand emptying the vacuum into the trash
    Target

    Promising review: "I have a bunny, and this little machine sucks up all the loose pieces of hay, hay dust. I also use it to clean the mess I make from the countertop after cooking. Also, use it to vacuum the countertop. Very versatile. I have a Dyson, which I use to vacuum the ground, hardwood floor, and carpet. I feel changing the head of the Dyson and removing the rod is too much work if you just want to vacuum something real quick. I always plug this machine back to charge. So I wouldn’t run out of juice." —Lily

    Price: $99.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.