If Cleaning Your Bathroom Is The Bane Of Your Existence, Check Out These 20 Products From Target

13.

An extendable scrubber so you don't have to switch from scrubber to scrubber and to help avoid the bathroom-cleaning-hunch, which many of us assume is a necessary evil. No more! This scrubbing wand features a wide adjustment range that can go from medium to mop-sized or longer! Apply the cleaner of your choice and do your best Wayne Gretzky impression as you wipe the floor with your opponents (meaning dirt, of course).