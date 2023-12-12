I’m Honestly Impressed You Survived This Long Without These 25 Target Cleaning Products

1. A cashmere vanilla linen spray for when your bedroom needs a dash of crème brûlée and enchanté. While this list abounds in tough grime-removers and space-sparklers, sometimes a quick bedroom misting is all we have time for on a busy day. This luxurious spray does triple duty, as it can be used on linens, hair/body, or just as a way to give your air a little freshening.
2. A pack of lavender Magic Eraser cleaning pads because we're loving everything scented lately! Let Febreze's gentle fragrance take you to Calmville while everyone's favorite cleaning tool makes it easy-peasy to clean those baseboards, un-scuff your walls, and leave your bathroom absolutely brilliant!
3. An orange and rosemary cleaning concentrate to add a bit of spice to your winter cleaning. Why does spring get to have all the fun?? Mix this plant-based cleaner with water in a spray bottle or a mop bucket and watch as your bathroom transforms into an oasis of clean. The itsy-bitsy bottle and the concentrated formula ensure your cleaning's not only apartment-friendly, but also planet-friendly since it spares our transport system a good bit of water weight.
4. A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend liquid cleaner because seriously — have you used this stuff?? From brass to stainless steel, and silver to porcelain, a quick coat of this stuff will leave it all shining like the day it was made! Also available in a powdered form, I find the easy application of the liquid version tough to say no to. Always read the directions — this stuff is POWERFUL — and please send us a picture with your thank you note when your kitchen sink starts acting like a mirror.
5. A pack of Scrubbing Bubbles drop-in toilet cleaners for a hands-free way to automate everyone's favorite task... (I'm joking, obvi). For those who want to maintain a hard-fought clean for as long as possible, these handy tablets keep your potty clean and germ-free for up to four weeks.
6. A lemony dishwasher cleaner because I was serious about this scented thing. Lemon claims the top spot for cleanest scent (sorry tea tree, next time bb) — so it's a match made in heaven when its combined with some of the most potent cleaning capsules that'll de-dinge-ify your dishwasher and leave it shining like a diamond. Think about it: doesn't your dishwasher deserve a little TLC with all it does for you? Remember that lasagna pan?
7. A Febreze winter spruce spray for those of us who want a little winter wonderland in every spray. 🌲✨ There's just something so calming about a fresh, woodsy fragrance — and with Febreze's well-proven track record for banishing bad smells, you can cozy up your space with a single spritz.
8. A six-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths because paper towels are so over. JK! We love you paper towels! 🤧 That being said, for general housekeeping this multi-pack has got your back for all your cleaning needs. Dusting? Nothing dusts like an ultra-fine microfiber. Need something more heavy-duty? Waffled texture's got you covered. Best of all, they're a quick wash away from being ready for another clean-a-thon. Your wallet, and a few trees, will definitely thank you.
9. An eco-friendly scrubber to continue the theme of green-clean we've got going on. The folks at Scotch-Brite have been hard at work figuring out a way to blend ecology and quiet luxury, and we think they finally cracked it! 👨🔬 Maybe that's a bit much, but we do love how this scrubber blends chic and scouring into one streamlined package.
10. Or an avocado cleaning sponge because sometimes maximal > minimal. For those of us who see every household item as a chance to accessorize, this sponge is basically a membership badge for the You do You club. But don't let its cute exterior fool you: The sponge means business and can tackle any job you can throw at it. Just don't drop it down the food disposal, or you'll be yelling "holy guacamole!!!" 😝
11. Or! A Scrub Daddy PowerPaste and Scrub Mommy sponge for those of us who love a power couple. Seriously, we've all fallen for the whole Scrub family by this point. But now we have an all new reason to invite them over: a tough-on-grease paste that polishes, cleans and protects surfaces. Pair that with Scrub Mommy's magnificent design (did you know it's top-rack dishwasher safe??) and you're living space will go from meh to muah in no time!
12. A toilet wand with disposable pads to leave your potty pristine while keeping a ~friendly~ distance from the bowl. This toilet wand comes with a handy caddy that keeps a stack of fresh, detergent-loaded scrubbing pads at the ready. Also, a handy button on the handle makes it easy to dispose of the scrubbers in the trash by ejecting them like an escape pod. Basically, it's about as 007 as a toilet wand can get!
13. A portable package of lemon and lime disinfecting wipes since sometimes the world needs a cleaning — not just your living room. While that may seem daunting, we can at least keep ourselves clean and germ-free with these handy portable Lysol wipes. They come in a convenient package that makes slipping them into your bag a cinch, and the lemon-lime fragrance adds a little razzle-dazzle to your flu season safety measures.
14. A posh and neutral cleaning caddy to channel your inner beige-fluencer. With its wooden handle grip and brushed steel body, this rust-resistant caddy will see you through many a cleaning-sesh and has capacity for days!
15. A Swiffer wet and dry sweeper because one is the loneliest number, and that's why we chose this heavy duty Swiffer which not only boasts two functions but also a 50% gain in sweeper width. (1.5 is definitely less lonely than one, I mean c'mon!) From wet to dry and from window to wall, this capable addition to your household cleaning tools will save you time and valuable cleaning closet space.
16. And a package of heavy duty pet Swiffer pads for the ones whose fur-babies seem like 99% fur and 1% baby. (Still love you, Sprinkles!!) These 3D textured sweeping cloths trap and lock stray shedding and most allergens from dog and cat dander. Add in the deodorizing power of Febreze, and we'll bet you'll hear the words all pet owners dream of: "I didn't know you had a pet!"
17. Or a Swiffer Wet Jet for the folks who are post mop-bucket (how edgy). While we have nothing against good old fashioned cleaning, this ultra portable mopping solution comes with its own premixed floor detergent and disposable mop pads. If you've ever reversed an afternoon's worth of scrubbing by missing the sink while emptying your mop bucket, you may need one of these to trust the cleaning process again.
18. A Bissell Little Green heated carpet cleaner to give your rugs, couch cushions, upholstered chairs and decorative pillows the royal treatment. These loyal household members don't usually get the same attention as their hard-surface peers, but with this thing you can remove months, if not YEARS, of dust and dander in the space of a few minutes. Its compact size makes it highly transportable — which is good because ALL of your friends are going to want to take it for a test ride.
19. A reed oil diffuser if you're are all about passive solutions. This diffuser works great for spaces who could always use a little help in the smell department. Think entryways, so that your first step through the door sets the cozy-train in motion, or in your bathroom, to have a spa day every day. Great for those who already have a handful of essential oils or those who'd like to get in on the aromatherapy action!
20. An O-Cedar spin mop and bucket in case you haven't hopped on CleanTok's favorite trending wet mop. Hailed as the greatest thing since sliced bread, this mop combines a rotating mop handle with foot-powered centrifuge to produce a mop that basically wrings itself out. You'll wonder how you ever dealt with those old-fashioned yellow mop buckets and their squeeze-wringing design!
21. A Dyson cordless stick vacuum because some of us want the Batmobile of handheld vacuums and refuse to settle for anything less. This trendy looking appliance isn't just another pretty face — the powerful Dyson vacuum technology inside traps dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. That's about a hundredth of the width of a human hair... divided in half! 🤯
22. Or a cordless handheld vacuum that specializes in pet hair. Seriously, if our pets weren't the best things ever we may not be able to justify all the extra cleaning they require. 😭 Luckily for them — and even luckier for us — we have powerful vacuums like this one to help us lighten the load. For those of us who want a mini vacuum to do quick jobs (like the car) or whose cleaning needs don't warrant a full-sized or stick vacuum, this little dynamo will keep you and your space clean.
23. An extendable scrubber to keep you from having to switch from tool to tool and to avoid the bathroom cleaning hunch so many of us endure needlessly. No more! This scrubbing wand features a wide adjustment range that can go from medium to mop sized, or longer! Apply the cleaner of your choice and do your best Wayne Gretzky impression as you literally wipe the floor with your opponents (meaning dirt, of course).
24. A powerful scrubbing steam mop for those of us who will accept nothing less than literal cartoon sparkles shining from the floor once we're done cleaning. Combining rotating buffing pads with powerful steaming, this mop can thoroughly sanitize whatever hard floor surface it comes into contact with — and can do it chemical-free!
25. And a jar of the Pink Stuff cleaning paste — while TikTok might have made it famous, we continue to come back to it because this stuff works! This cruelty-free, all-purpose cleaning paste will astonish you with its nearly infinite applications and absolutely astonishing results. Just add a dab to your scrubber of choice, treat the area in question, and rinse with hot water. You'll swear this paste is more of a time machine than a cleaner.
