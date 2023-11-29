20 Kitchen Gifts From Target That Are As Useful As They Are Luxurious

Promising review: "I live in a small studio without a kitchen but with a toaster oven, which I used pretty often, but I was never happy with it. When I decided to get an air fryer, I knew I had to get one that also worked as a toaster oven because I don't have room for two appliances. Not only does the fryer make the best crispy 'fried' tofu imaginable, but the oven works so much better than the one I had. It used to take me 55 minutes to cook Brussels sprouts. Now, just about 30. And I always seem to be able to achieve the right balance in whatever I cook between getting the inside soft and the outside crispy. I've also baked cakes in here and grilled zucchini to perfection. So happy I made this purchase!" —Z bee



Price: $159.99 (originally $229.99)