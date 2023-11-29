Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

  • Target Holiday Must-Haves badge

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 Kitchen Gifts From Target That Are As Useful As They Are Luxurious

Perfect for the foodie in your life who basically lives in the kitchen.

Brock Pirtle
by Brock Pirtle

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A wood accented cookbook holder to help keep their recipe books away from the recipes in progress... AKA, you don't want to get Marcello Hazan's famous tomato sauce on your copy of Essentials of Classical Italian Cooking.

Target

Promising review: "Solid piece and holds a variety of cookbooks. I wanted to purchase their previous cookbook stand but glad I waited for this one!" —nikl16

Price: $19.99

2. An easy-to-clean multifunctional blender that boasts a powerful 1,200-wp, high-torque motor that can whip of smoothie bowls, blended drinks, or even hummus!

Target

Promising review: "I purchased this product just over a month ago and have used it every day since. I love it! When I want green juice with a little fruit, the extractor makes a smooth drink. Smoothies can be thick or thin, based on my preference. Smoothie bowls are nice and thick without jamming up the blades. I've made my own delicious and sugar-free vanilla and coffee-flavored ice creams. This is such a versatile machine that takes up very little counter space. I read other reviews stating it's noisy. I've had blenders far noisier than this that didn't do half the job this does. This machine blends quickly and thoroughly in seconds. Plus, it's easy to clean. For me, there are no cons to this product. I love it!" —pixiedust

Price: $79.99 (originally $119.99)

3. OR a Gourmia six-speed digital juicer for those who want the full juice bar experience. Fitted with an extra-wide chute, micromesh filter, and an oh-so-convenient self-cleaning cycle, they can test every kind of juice imaginable! Dragonfruit juice? Whoooah! Potato juice?... Maybe not.

Image of the black digital juicer
Target

Promising review: "I really love this juicer! Variable speeds really allow for maximum juicing of whatever I throw in there and the included brush makes cleaning this so great! Also, it may be simple, but the cover allows for minimal mess when juicing and makes the whole process just that much better. Overall I recommend it!" —Adam

Price: $49.99 (originally 64.99)

4. A 10-piece Cuisinart stainless-steel cookware set in case their kitchen set up is due for a major upgrade. These gorgeous pans will stand the test of time and look BEE-YUTIFUL doing it.

the cookware set on a kitchen island
Target

This set includes: 8-quart stockpot with lid, 10-inch skillet, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 8-inch skillet, 3.5-quart sauté pan with lid.

Promising review: "This new set is so beautiful that it deserves more than an ordinary kitchen cupboard or hanging hooks for storage. I have cleared out several shelves of my dining room cabinetry and have placed the set where it belongs: on show, along with my best crystal. The 'Chef's Classic Stainless Steel' pieces are more than just beautiful, of course. They clean up easily, are very lightweight, and do a super job of cooking. In the past, I have purchased other pieces in this line (saucepans) and really appreciate how their curved rims keep liquids from dripping, and how nice-fitting the steel lids are. But most of all, they look wonderful." —Sassyfrass

Price: $129.99 (originally $179.99)

5. An 8-in-1 Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven with a grill that can handle everything from convection broiling to plain-old toasting. With one handy gadget, your giftee will be able to whip up all manner of toasty goodness lickity-split! (Maybe try to convince them to run a few trials and offer to taste-test. 😏)

Image of cookies being baked
Image of veggies being grilled
Target

Promising review: "I live in a small studio without a kitchen but with a toaster oven, which I used pretty often, but I was never happy with it. When I decided to get an air fryer, I knew I had to get one that also worked as a toaster oven because I don't have room for two appliances. Not only does the fryer make the best crispy 'fried' tofu imaginable, but the oven works so much better than the one I had. It used to take me 55 minutes to cook Brussels sprouts. Now, just about 30. And I always seem to be able to achieve the right balance in whatever I cook between getting the inside soft and the outside crispy. I've also baked cakes in here and grilled zucchini to perfection. So happy I made this purchase!" —Z bee

Price: $159.99 (originally $229.99)

6. Or gift your friend or family member an 8-quart Ninja "Dualzone" air fryer designed with not ~just~ one basket... but TWO (airhorn SFX blare)!! They can toss some curly fries in one basket and some vegan chicken nuggies in the other. What's better than that??

Target

Promising review: "I love, love, love my air fryer. I really brought it because I wanted to see what the hype was about. The first time I cooked in it I made bacon just to see how it'll come out, and my golly I am in love. For dinner, I made salmon with broccoli, and it came out so pretty. I was proud of myself. This is a must-have item." —Tootsie

Price: $119.99 (originally $199.99).

7. A 4.5-quart KitchenAid Mixer in the most absolutely adorable color for your friend who can't stop imagining themselves on The Great British Baking Show. Give them the one tool to end them all (and let them know it can handle so so SO many other kitchen tasks effortlessly).

An ice blue KitchenAid mixer sits on a counter
Target

Promising review: "This is a great investment for anyone who loves to cook. We look forward to getting the food mill and pasta maker attachments soon!" —Great Investment

Price: $269.99 (originally $399.99; available in four colors)

8. A 15-piece knife block set which can help them slice, dice, julienne and... chop their way to home cook stardom. (Sorry, I couldn't think of another cutting thing. 😓) Grab this stylish Cuisinart set and up the cool factor of anyone's kitchen counter.

The knife set on a countertop
Target

This set includes a paring knife, shears, chef knife, sharpening steel, six steak knives, santoku knife, knife block, utility knife, birds beak knife, and slicer.

Promising review: "This looks amazing in my white kitchen! So far the knives have been sharp and great." —JlynnF12

Price: $99.99

9. A marble spoon rest since I don't know about you, but every time I rest my spoon on a dirty counter top a piece of me dies... That's dramatic but it's also true. If you think your Secret Santa draw might feel the same, get them this sleek and chic spoon rest.

The spoon rest with a wooden spoon on it
Target

Promising review: "Really pretty and practical, I’m glad I finally got rid of my plastic spoon holder." —MiniYAH

Price: $10

10. A stainless-steel compost bin that can keep your countertops clean and scrap-free (not to mention pretty dapper). If your intended recipient already composts, this will be a slam dunk! If not, this may convince them. 😉

The compost container sits on a countertop
Target

Promising review: "We could not have asked for a better compost container. It is very attractive, fits perfectly onto the side of our stainless steel trash bin, and does a terrific job of containing odor, etc. One of the best features is the magnetic lid that will stay open so that you can drop in your compostables as you cook dinner. You will be thrilled you purchased this great resource in order to resource your land!" —KoffeeQueen

Price: $49.99

11. A SodaStream if you're buying for someone who's tired of buying their own soda or who just takes down close to a case of seltzer a day. Why be still when you could sparkle?!

Soda stream next to glass of sparkling water with berries in it
Target

Promising review: "A great way to drink sparkling water without breaking the bank, and it lets you avoid single-use containers, too. I originally started using this product to break a soda habit, but have learned to make my own flavorings as well." —Kavonte

Price: $119.99 (available in two colors)

12. A DeLonghi espresso machine which features a handy milk frother so they can dial in their own lattes, cappuccinos, or any type of specialty coffee drink they can imagine.

The machine brewing espresso
Target

Promising review: “I've had this espresso maker for about two weeks, and it's been a joy to use. It feels like a great starter machine, it's sturdy, and it has a clean, straightforward design that's easy to use. I also like that I can use my own coffee grounds instead of having to buy plastic pods. Overall I think this is a great value machine, I happily use it 2–3 times per day most days.” —Logan

Price: $99.95 (originally $119.99)

13. A Nespresso Vertuo machine that will take their morning from uggghhh to UTOPIA!! (Said a la Ken's "SUBLIME" moment from the Barbie movie.) Its ultra-easy usage and medley of different flavors and styles of coffee make it a hit with whoever you're buying for.

The machine in a light blue color
Nespresso

It can make 5-, 8-, and 12-ounce coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice.

Promising review: "Love everything about this! I’ve been wanting one for a while but was unsure about the price and which one to get. Saw this one went on sale and decided to take a chance. It is amazing and 100% worth the hype! Every cup of coffee comes out amazing and it is super easy to use. BUY IT!!" —mackenzie

Price: $99.99 (originally $129.99; available in four colors)

14. A Stanley stainless-steel tumbler for the person in your life who forgets to hydrate while cooking their four-course dinners. If you're worried about the tumbler standing up to the heat of the kitchen, remember that these tumblers can stand up to ~literal~ car fires and still keep the ice frozen. (Not that we recommend testing this theory.)

The tumbler in five bright colors, including pink, green, blue, and confetti
Target

Promising review: "It keeps my water cold all day, even several cups of water. Fantastic. Love it." —Jdawg

Price: $45 (available in five colors)

15. A 6-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven so your BFF can feel like the Food Network star they've always dreamed of being. 🧑‍🍳✨ With its classic design and endless functionality, this Dutch oven will see them through many an Iron Chef marathon/cook along.

The cream-colored pot on a stove
Target

Promising review: "Such a beautiful Dutch oven! Love the enameled inside! Amazing for making bread, soups. Great quality for the price!" —Talifarrow

Price: $59.99 (also available in two other sizes)

16. A Ninja hot and iced coffee maker because we all know that coffee is a daily necessity. If you disagree, I am impressed and also I don't believe you. JK! But for the other 99% of us who need a bit of java to get us going, this multi-functional hot and cold brewer can make any cup of joe they yearn for.

The coffee maker on a counter preparing a cup of coffee
Target

This coffee maker comes with a thermal carafe, permanent filter, and a Ninja Smart Scoop. It takes ground coffee, not pods.

Promising review: “This coffee maker brews significantly better-tasting coffee than my Keurig. I love the variety of size settings, from a single cup to a full carafe. My favorite setting is the ‘over ice’ brew, which makes delicious, not watered-down, coffee every time! I highly recommend it!” —Objective consumer

Price: $99.99 (originally $159.99)

17. A Yonanas soft-serve maker that has been making the rounds across all manner of social media. This dairy-free soft serve machine — emphasis on MACHINE — can turn any medley of fruits into deliciously smooth, luxurious desserts.

A person adding fruits into the Yonana machine, which is churning out soft-serve
Target

I witnessed the Yonanas in action at a friend's house recently and was thoroughly impressed. You can add pretty much any kind of frozen fruit or chocolate in addition to the frozen bananas. And the result is very similar to soft serve ice cream but it's not too sweet and very refreshing. Highly recommend. The chute, plunger, and blade are top-rack dishwasher safe.

Promising review: "I love this soft-serve maker. I'm a big fan of acai bowls and this makes a perfect one. I partially thaw the frozen acai pack, then add partially thawed frozen bananas, strawberries, pineapple, etc. and feed them through the maker. You can also add a small amount of unfrozen fruit to make it a more 'softer' version. Then finish it off with greek yogurt or the topping of your choice. Best small appliance I've purchased in years! Easy cleanup." —CydF

Price: $49.99

18. An avocado cleaning sponge because sometimes maximal > minimal. For those of us whose friends see every household item as a chance to accessorize, this may be the perfect stocking stuffer. Just don't drop it down the food disposal, or you'll be yelling "holy guacamole!!!" 😝

an avocado shaped sponge in its packaging
Target

Price: $7

19. An absolutely stunning Caraway saucepan that will wow your giftee! With its nonstick interior and gorgeous enameled surface, this saucepan will probably find a permanent spot on their stove range.

The lidded saucepan in a bright yellow
Target

I recently treated myself to one of these saucepans after resisting the temptations for years. A couple of my friends owned pans from the Caraway line so I got to test them out before making the investment — and lemme tell you, they are fantastic. They are a breeze to clean, retain heat beautifully, and come in gorgeous colors. I got mine in green, and yes, I do leave it out on the stove because it's nice to look at.

This saucepan is not just for sauces — it's truly the perfect size for one person, whether you're making a packet of instant noodles, boiling some eggs, whipping up a small portion of soup/mac 'n' cheese/pasta, or more! 

Price: $99 (originally $110; available in six colors).

20. A holiday ice mold set bringing the holiday cheer to whoever you might be buying for! With four holiday shapes in each set, these festive ice spheres will be the perfect gift for someone who loves to host.

the ice moulds and shaped ice spheres on a counter
Target

Price: $22.99 (originally $24.99)

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.