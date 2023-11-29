20 Kitchen Gifts From Target That Are As Useful As They Are Luxurious

1. A wood accented cookbook holder to help keep their recipe books away from the recipes in progress... AKA, you don't want to get Marcello Hazan's famous tomato sauce on your copy of Essentials of Classical Italian Cooking.
2. An easy-to-clean multifunctional blender that boasts a powerful 1,200-wp, high-torque motor that can whip of smoothie bowls, blended drinks, or even hummus!
3. OR a Gourmia six-speed digital juicer for those who want the full juice bar experience. Fitted with an extra-wide chute, micromesh filter, and an oh-so-convenient self-cleaning cycle, they can test every kind of juice imaginable! Dragonfruit juice? Whoooah! Potato juice?... Maybe not.
4. A 10-piece Cuisinart stainless-steel cookware set in case their kitchen set up is due for a major upgrade. These gorgeous pans will stand the test of time and look BEE-YUTIFUL doing it.
5. An 8-in-1 Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven with a grill that can handle everything from convection broiling to plain-old toasting. With one handy gadget, your giftee will be able to whip up all manner of toasty goodness lickity-split! (Maybe try to convince them to run a few trials and offer to taste-test. 😏)
Promising review: "I live in a small studio without a kitchen but with a toaster oven, which I used pretty often, but I was never happy with it. When I decided to get an air fryer, I knew I had to get one that also worked as a toaster oven because I don't have room for two appliances. Not only does the fryer make the best crispy 'fried' tofu imaginable, but the oven works so much better than the one I had. It used to take me 55 minutes to cook Brussels sprouts. Now, just about 30. And I always seem to be able to achieve the right balance in whatever I cook between getting the inside soft and the outside crispy. I've also baked cakes in here and grilled zucchini to perfection. So happy I made this purchase!" —Z bee
Price: $159.99 (originally $229.99)
6. Or gift your friend or family member an 8-quart Ninja "Dualzone" air fryer designed with not ~just~ one basket... but TWO (airhorn SFX blare)!! They can toss some curly fries in one basket and some vegan chicken nuggies in the other. What's better than that??
7. A 4.5-quart KitchenAid Mixer in the most absolutely adorable color for your friend who can't stop imagining themselves on The Great British Baking Show. Give them the one tool to end them all (and let them know it can handle so so SO many other kitchen tasks effortlessly).
8. A 15-piece knife block set which can help them slice, dice, julienne and... chop their way to home cook stardom. (Sorry, I couldn't think of another cutting thing. 😓) Grab this stylish Cuisinart set and up the cool factor of anyone's kitchen counter.
9. A marble spoon rest since I don't know about you, but every time I rest my spoon on a dirty counter top a piece of me dies... That's dramatic but it's also true. If you think your Secret Santa draw might feel the same, get them this sleek and chic spoon rest.
10. A stainless-steel compost bin that can keep your countertops clean and scrap-free (not to mention pretty dapper). If your intended recipient already composts, this will be a slam dunk! If not, this may convince them. 😉
11. A SodaStream if you're buying for someone who's tired of buying their own soda or who just takes down close to a case of seltzer a day. Why be still when you could sparkle?!
12. A DeLonghi espresso machine which features a handy milk frother so they can dial in their own lattes, cappuccinos, or any type of specialty coffee drink they can imagine.
13. A Nespresso Vertuo machine that will take their morning from uggghhh to UTOPIA!! (Said a la Ken's "SUBLIME" moment from the Barbie movie.) Its ultra-easy usage and medley of different flavors and styles of coffee make it a hit with whoever you're buying for.
14. A Stanley stainless-steel tumbler for the person in your life who forgets to hydrate while cooking their four-course dinners. If you're worried about the tumbler standing up to the heat of the kitchen, remember that these tumblers can stand up to ~literal~ car fires and still keep the ice frozen. (Not that we recommend testing this theory.)
15. A 6-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven so your BFF can feel like the Food Network star they've always dreamed of being. 🧑🍳✨ With its classic design and endless functionality, this Dutch oven will see them through many an Iron Chef marathon/cook along.
16. A Ninja hot and iced coffee maker because we all know that coffee is a daily necessity. If you disagree, I am impressed and also I don't believe you. JK! But for the other 99% of us who need a bit of java to get us going, this multi-functional hot and cold brewer can make any cup of joe they yearn for.
17. A Yonanas soft-serve maker that has been making the rounds across all manner of social media. This dairy-free soft serve machine — emphasis on MACHINE — can turn any medley of fruits into deliciously smooth, luxurious desserts.
18. An avocado cleaning sponge because sometimes maximal > minimal. For those of us whose friends see every household item as a chance to accessorize, this may be the perfect stocking stuffer. Just don't drop it down the food disposal, or you'll be yelling "holy guacamole!!!" 😝
19. An absolutely stunning Caraway saucepan that will wow your giftee! With its nonstick interior and gorgeous enameled surface, this saucepan will probably find a permanent spot on their stove range.
20. A holiday ice mold set bringing the holiday cheer to whoever you might be buying for! With four holiday shapes in each set, these festive ice spheres will be the perfect gift for someone who loves to host.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.