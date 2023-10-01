BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    38 Storage And Organization Products From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving In 2023 So Far

    A heap of space-saving organizers to declutter your stacks and empty your racks!

    Brock Pirtle
    by Brock Pirtle

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of Rubbermaid airtight food storage containers for the prepping super-person who can't stand a cluttered fridge. These handy tubs are microwave-safe and dishwasher-friendly, so you can go from hangry to harmony with ease. 😇

    food storage containers in a refrigerator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never been happier with a food storage system. I looked at so many at The Container Store. I haven’t had them for long but so far they’re just great. I didn’t put them in the dishwasher because they are pricey and I want them to last. Dishwashers are notorious for damaging kitchen equipment but we just can’t help but love their convenience. There will probably be a time when I get jammed up in the kitchen and I succumb but so far these little beauties are looking fine! I bought the big set and love all the sizes." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $16.97+ (available in 10 set sizes)

    2. An over-the-cabinent-door organizer since there's just never enough space! Luckily, the geniuses of the world have given us another break. These handy organizers slip over your cabinet doors and turn an unused few inches into a paradise for cutting boards, a utopia for storage wraps, and a wonderland for muffin pans!!! Ok, we got a little carried away — we admit it.

    three cutting boards within an over the door cabinet organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use one for my cutting boards and another for plastic bags and foil. Great product and they fit inside cabinet doors well." —Vicki Copas

    Price: $14.87+ (available in two pack sizes)

    3. A storage lid organizer that'll be a big help for messy kitchen cabinets. Quick poll: do you also have that one lid? It has to go to something, doesn't it?? Anyway, set that investigation aside and let this image of a fully organized lid rack calm you. With an adjustable length and customizable dividers, this could be your solution and reduce the presence of rogue lids.

    A lid organizer in a cabinet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I like most people had a messy cabinet storing my containers and their tops. Trying to find a way to keep them organized and not falling onto the floor when I opened it was a problem. I bought this and it has really helped. It holds different sizes from small to large containers. It is easy to put together, and it can be adjusted to whatever size you need. I am happy with this purchase." —Verified Customer keoc

    Price: $17.80+ (available in four variations and two pack sizes)

    4. A plastic drawer organizer set perfect for someone who needs all of the organization. There's truly nothing more satisfying than the slow reveal of a perfectly organized drawer being pulled out from the cabinet. Well, except for every drawer being organized, that is. This set of clear trays will keep you covered in all of your organizational agendas with less of a one-size-fits-all as much as an all-sizes-fit-one approach.

    organized plastic drawer in a larger wooden drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so useful in my pantry my linen closet my drawers in the kitchen drawers and the vanity in the bathroom in the bedroom I used up every one of these little containers in so many different ways they are the perfect size for organizing drawers and shelves." —Marsha M

    Price: $14.99+ (available in three package quantities)

    5. A set of produce-saving containers for the farmer's market enthusiast who can't bear to lose even one of those precious organic beauties to the waste bin. These bins protect your leafy greens or fresh fruits from the perils of refrigeration and sport a clean look that makes them a joy to see in the fridge.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our crisper drawers just don't seem to work. This keeps our lettuce super crisp (so long as your partner doesn't fail to close it properly) for way longer than I thought lettuce would even be good for. I am going to buy another for our other greens." —Jaythorne

    Price: $18.99+ (available in seven pack sizes and three styles)

    6. A pot and pan organizer to get you into your influencer chef era, or at least to get you out of your clang-clang, "Babe, what was that??!", "Oh, nothing...just the pans falling out of the cupboard, again — don't worry!" era. These racks keep your pans separated, easy-drying, and conveniently stored for when it's time to attempt viral TikTok recipe #427.

    black pan organizer with dark blue and silver skillets in an open cabinet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We like this skillet holder. We have three cast iron skillets, it holds all three plus two more skillets." —TK1423

    Price: $14.87 (available in three colors)

    7. A set of organizer bins that are perfect for the ones who want to give their fridge friends a more ~exclusive~ experience. Perfect for keeping each type of produce, quick-reach condiments, and soda/seltzers in their proper place, these drawers divide and conquer with easy-to-use handles and a minimal appearance.

    fridge organizers inside a refrigerator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love that this product helped me organize my fridge that was previously a hot mess. The bins even slide out like drawers to make accessing items easier. This was a game-changer for me and my boyfriend who make most of our meals at home and always have a full fridge." —Angela Marks

    Price: $11.99+ (available in four sizes and six package quantities)

    8. A two-tiered egg dispenser so you can make your eggs conga-line onto your plate every morning! This fun design puts a little extra pep in your egg's step, and it gives you a more elegant, adult way to play with your food. 😜

    an egg dispenser in a refrigerator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This helps provide more room in the fridge since the egg carton isn’t taking up as much space. It’s also easier to cook/bake when we can just open the fridge and quickly grab an egg or two. Great purchase!" —mojobo

    Price: $13.99+ (available in two sizes)

    9. A compact cutlery organizer for the ones who think a bare cutlery drawer is chaos! Absolute CHAOS! (Maybe we're projecting here...). Regardless, this organizer's unique design keeps the silverware from shuffling too much as the drawer opens and closes, and its angled bins keep all your cutlery at the ready.

    a cutlery organizer in a drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy to use and organize. Was already complemented on their appearance and how they fit (I put the top of the flatware out so everything is seen and easy to choose). Two easily fit in a 15-wide-by-24-deep drawer." —Shane Gordan

    Price: $11.99

    10. A two-tier organizer cabinet/fridge organizer which is just as comfortable at the opera as it is at the rodeo... Well, maybe as comfortable as a fridge and pantry would be a better analogy. Is that even an analogy? Anyway! What we're trying to say is they can handle any job from kitchen to cupboard and look great doing it. Maybe we should've just said that from the get-go. 😅

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m using these under my bathroom sink. I’ve filled each basket to the top, so quite heavy. I’ve found it very easy to slide out the basket to get items, and yes you do have to make sure not to slide it out the the very end or it will fall out of the guides. The entire tray moves very little when pulling the basket out. I’ve been using for 2 months and the tray feels well-made and sturdy. Easy to assemble." —Mom65

    Price: $17.99 (available in five colors and three pack sizes)

    11. A retractable under-sink sliding drawer for that one household item that just...can't with anywhere in your kitchen. Whether it be onions that roll uninhibited in the bottom of your pantry or the cleaning cloths you dream of finding perfectly folded in the place you left them (they never are...), this storage solution helps you cut through the clutter and have easy access to all you need.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I hated trying to unclutter the bathroom/under kitchen cabinet etc. Where do I put it all and in what? No worries anymore, Amazon has hundreds of items/ideas for every room everywhere. Good clear instructions/specifications. Everything I picked out was really sturdy/easy to assemble. Adjustable containers actually slide out so easily. With the specifications everything fit. Best part every item was something I could afford." —Carolyn C Farr

    Price: $25.97 (available in two colors)

    12. A stove shelf that turns the top of your stove from a no-man's land, that might precariously hold a salt shaker, into a vast expanse of additional kitchen storage for often-used items like cooking oils and seasoning. Or flip the script and use your shelf as a cookbook perch or tablet stand to follow online recipes with precision!

    a stove shelf with items on top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "What a great idea! Simple and effective. Since we have a stainless steel stove it looks like it was designed with this feature. I can see appliance manufacturers incorporating this feature in their stoves in the future. This plate holds onto the stove with magnets so I wouldn't place heavy objects on it but spices or small decorative accents are perfect." —Ken C.

    Price: $39.99+ (available in three sizes and colors)

    13. A bread storage container since the season of the sandwich wanes and waxes without much notice. Sometimes all you want is the simple pleasure of a tasty sando, but when the siren's song of chopped salads and one-pot pastas call you don't want to leave your trusty bread loaf abandoned, do you? Until the sandwich craving strikes again, keep your sliced bread safe with a Bread Buddy. Your loaf will thank us!

    A bread box on a table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'll admit that I saw this item in some listicle or other, and it sat on my mind for awhile. Finally ordered it, and wow. A standard store-bought loaf of bread fits right in, and it stays fresh much longer than without the bread buddy. There are holes in the bottom of the container, so the bread wrapper doesn't get stuck, and it's easy to pop out a slice or two when needed. It's easy for my 70-something mom to use too!" —Ashleigh M.

    Price: $13.97+ (available in two colors)

    14. A paper towel holder to add a little humble brag where not too many people think to put it: paper towels. This slick, metallic paper towel holder understood its assignment: it installs easily and blends in with most interiors while adding a bit of flair. It may not be the first thing guests notice, but once they do they'll be asking you where you found it.

    a paper towel dispenser hung from a cabinet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This paper towel holder is excellent for the price! It comes with screws for installing or you can attach it to the wall using the adhesive tape on the back. I used the tape and it was more than sufficient. It sticks to the wall very securely. I purchased the holder because the paper towels that I get from Sam's Club are too big for the traditional holder. This one is perfect with the slide on feature. I really like it!" —Lady Tina G

    Price: $9.99+ (available in eight colors and two package sizes)

    15. A pair of amber glass pump dispensers because there's a certain je ne sais quoi about a counter full of brandless bottles. Whether it's an at-home latte station or a bit of minimalism in your washroom, these classic amber bottles will add a dash of sophistication to any area/application they find themselves in. Pair them with a label-maker to really up the ante.

    four labeled amber glass bottles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Loved using this for my coffee syrups for my espresso machine. They're a good size and very functional. I bought a standard label maker for them but they actually came with some other labels too." —Dana Rice

    Price: $13.99

    16. Oh look: a portable Bluetooth label maker! (we might've planned that). It's as cute as a button, and, incidentally, that's also all it takes to use it! Don't let its cute looks fool you, though; this label maker is a powerhouse when it comes to printing and sticking. With the multiple templates and an inkless printing method, your freshly labeled pantry containers or home office will change from dream to reality with the press of a...well, you get it! 🤪

    A label maker with a sticker on it reading &quot;hello&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is just great. I have been using it for several weeks now and am constantly in the app thinking up new label ideas." —D

    Price: $29.99+ (available in six colors)

    17. A nursery room wall shelf set because these are just adorable! These petite, child-friendly shelves are just the right size for picture books, baby wipes, or a fluffy zoo of stuffed animals. Their clean look and easy assembly might tempt mom or dad to also grab a set to pull double duty as a kitchen shelf!

    small white wooden shelves in a bedroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are super lightweight and really cute in my son’s nursery." —Ashlee

    Price: $39.97+ (available in two pack sizes and five colors)

    18. A lockable outdoor storage box that securely keeps all your patio cushions, gardening tools, badminton set, whiffle ball bats, squirt guns, marshmallow roasting sticks — you get it! For whatever you've got going on in your yard, you'll have a handy, waterproof, and stylish place to store it.

    A locked storage box on a wooden deck
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a 'Porch Pirate' preventer! It's just large enough for multiple good-sized boxes. But not so big that it draws attention to what it's concealing. Very easy to put together. All I needed was a gentle hammer and ~10 minutes. I spray painted mine to blend with my house color. Painting it also brought out the woodgrain features. Then I placed it a little out of street-sight, but still near my security camera. It just looks like it holds shoes or winter boots off of our mudroom porch. The weather is harsh here and as an Amazon super-user (lol!), this protects the items from the elements as well." —ZPHIDIVA

    Price: $179.99+ (available in four sizes)

    19. A pill organizer multi-pack for the ones on the go, or at least the ones who hate a dozen bottles clattering around in their bag or bathroom vanity. These divided pill packs come with a waterproof ring — so even the not-so-everyday medicines won't get exposed to too many elements. Pill boxes aren't always much to get excited about, but one with this much panache might just be the exception!

    portable blue pill box with clear compartments
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so excited for this thing. I am turning it into a mini-over- the-counter pharmacy. The closure is solid and doesn’t pop open. The material is so solid I know it isn’t going to be crushed in my backpack. The seal also closes really well and I love the waterproof ring!!! No more sticky pills from moisture getting in!!!!!" —Diane Behrens

    Price: $4.99 for a three-pack

    20. A set of compression storage bags that can absolutely CRUSH your storage problems. Well...compress at least. 😝 These bags don't require a clunky auxiliary pump to do their magic. Instead, put your sushi-making skills to work and just roll, roll, roll! If homemade sushi brings up bitter memories of misshapen rice logs, we promise this is a lot easier.

    clothes in space storage bags on a bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wasn't sure if this was really going to work or if it was as easy as they made it out to be but I am sold and they are working great. Very happy with the purchase." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $15.97 for an eight-pack

    21. A traveling airplane pocket for those who need a custom fit for everything. We salute you! Keep calm and custom on. 😎 These pockets slip over the tray table and transform it into an executive storage solution — complete with a drink holder, charger pockets, computer/tablet storage, and more!

    airplane pockets over an airline tray table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was very useful for a long plane ride. I need two pairs of glasses, lip gloss, water bottle, cell phone, tissues, and sometimes snacks or lozenges when I travel. It hard to organize all that with just one seat pocket. This cover was a great solution. It hangs down in front of the seat pockets, so when your tray table is down it might knock against your knees, but to me, so what. I had all my needs at my fingertips and didn't have to dig in my pocket or purse to get to them." —Acme Reader

    Price: $29.99

    22. A rolling airtight plastic container combo so useful for the ones who have multiple household critters or a pet who needs a varied menu. These convenient bins roll with the punches (by which we mean they roll...on wheels...) and keep all your kibbles fresh with tight-sealing lids.

    two stacked organizing bins on casters
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this for my cat food and duck food storage. It works great and makes it so easy to refill the containers I use to feed the feral cats in a park near by. The bottom holds a 20lb bag perfectly. I like that I can remove the top container yet it sits firmly on the bottom one when stacked. So easy to roll around with the wheels. That's an added plus!! Very sturdy as it holds all that weight!" —Annie L

    Price: $28.04+ (available in 12 colors and three versions with accessories)

    23. A hanger organizer with the ability to dress up and dress down in style. 👔 This unique design allows for maximum hanger storage with minimal closet volume. The hooks and open-slot design make expanding and collapsing your multi-hanger a breeze, and the durable material can support your wardrobe from the lightest baby-T to the heaviest winter coat.

    filled hanger organizers with unorganized hangers beside it for scale
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are great for someone with a lot of clothes and a small closet. Each hanger will hold five items each pants, shirts, dresses, sweaters etc. — total of 50 items per box!!! These are perfect for anyone running out of room in their closet!!!" —Betty Thatcher

    Price: $13.99+ (available in two colors and two pack sizes)

    24. A set of stylish shower shelves that will glamorize your shower stall like nobody's business. 💅 Seriously, these gorgeous shelves have some subtle curvilinear detail, no-drill installation, and capacity for days.

    shower shelves in a shower
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After seeing this product all over TikTok, I finally caved and purchased it for myself and I am so happy I did. The adhesive is very strong, and the shelves hold a lot of weight. All of my shower products are organized and look great on display. This is such a simple yet cute way to make your shower feel more elevated. Buy it!" —Paige White

    Price: $29.99+ (available in four colors)

    25. A RFID blocking wallet to keep everything that travels with you organized, and physically/digitally secure. This beautiful wallet blends form and function to have anything you need (wallet, passport, ID) at the ready. The added layer of RFID protection and plethora of pockets make this wallet first in its class. 🥇

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Didn’t think it was necessary to get such a big wallet just for travel and debated for a while, but finally got it for my Japan trip, and it made my trip much more organized! They make you keep your passport with you at all times in Japan, so this kept it tucked away safely. There are a bunch of pockets to organize everything you might need — cash, receipts, tickets." —wheatbix

    Price: $12.99+ (available in 37 colors)

    26. A locking fireproof document bag for the professionals who want to be prepared for any espionage or 007-like situations that might come their way. 🕵️ All jokes aside, anyone with precious cargo document-wise can rest easy with this secure, fireproof number. This durable bit of luggage may not have a secret laser or mini helicopter rotor, but it kind of feels like it, right?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have bought this to store my certificates and valuable documents. Most of my documents are of letter size and few of them are a bit bigger. And luckily all of these are properly fit in the bag. The bag is strong and thick. I have tested it by pouring some water over it and it looks water-resistant. The zip and lock is of good quality." —Ben

    Price: $31.99 (available in two colors)

    27. A set of windowed fabric storage totes that keep your stuff both out of view and highly visible. Perfect for spare blankets, winter clothes, or anything that spends a bit of time out of sight and out of mind, these bags let you know exactly what their contents are through the handy clear window sewn into the material.

    two packed fabric storage totes stacked on top of each other
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered these to organize the 4 million blankets and sheet sets plaguing my laundry room shelves. It seemed no matter how nicely I folded them, they never looked neat and tidy. I saw these and thought for the price it was worth a shot. For the price point these did the trick. I was able to fit quite a few blankets in each, zip them up and place them on the shelves. The laundry room now looks much tidier and as an extra bonus I didn’t think about, they will stay fresher and less dusty now that they are zipped up!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $21.99+ (available in three colors and six pack sizes)

    28. A 360º rotating makeup organizer to organize your ever-growing collection of serums, lotions, beauty tools, and more and give them the grace of a twirling ballerina. These durable acrylic shelves allow you to keep a close eye on what's on your stand and will save you from digging through drawers or facing an accidental avalanche from your over-filled bathroom vanity.

    a swiveling makeup organizer on a desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It so easy to put every piece on and you can adjust anyway you like, strong, can hold all my skincare and some makeup and lipstick! Love it. 😊" —Haley liu

    Price: $19.99

    29. A wall-mounted cleaning tool organizer that'll give the tools by which you clean your home, yard, or any combination thereof the respect they deserve! These useful racks have the option of gliding the tool into its respective holder or extending a hook to hold your hang-ables.

    black wall-mounted cleaning tool organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The sturdiness of this product I was pleasantly surprised. It is firm plastic and really easy to mount onto the wall. Took me all about 15 min to put up. The color is very pleasing. I really like how it hold the brooms and mops in place, it's not to hard to use and the hooks are just a great addition as well." —Karie Sanchez

    Price: $14.97+ (available in three pack sizes and four colors)

    30. An electronic organizer travel case for the ones who pursue true travel excellence and will stop at nothing to achieve it. Cords tangled in the bottom of your carry-on? Absolutely not. Loose charging block and hard drive tangoing in the bottom of your backpack? Didn't think so. This nifty travel case will keep all your goodies safe and secure with elastic storage straps and segmented compartments.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Now days we all have so many devices we need to travel with. I know I sure do. I was looking for a case to hold the cables and plugs and chargers for my Apple phone, watch, and for my hearing aids. The pockets in this case work perfectly for my needs. Two separate zippered sections each of which has netted holders and non-netted. Zippers are solid as are the seams. Nice nylon material. Everything fits in its place so I can easily tell I have everything before I zip it up and stow it in my suitcase." —Michael A. Guelker Cone

    Price: $9.85+ (available in two sizes and 21 colors)

    31. A cloud magnetic wall key holder since that bowl of change/receipts/ticket stubs you've been tossing your keys into lacks a bit of...whimsy. If this is you (because it's definitely me), it doesn't get more whimsical than these magnetic cloud-themed key holders. They install effortlessly and will keep you on cloud nine as you come through the door.

    four wall cloud key holders on a wall holding keys
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this. I have boughten to of them and use them in my bedroom and in my office. I hang my keys, AirPods, cords, etc. all on it. I told a lot and is super cute. I will buy more of these in the future." —MaKenzee

    Price: $7.48

    32. A pack of Take-n-Slide reusable pill trackers for the ones who need more than a few reminders to stay on top of medication. This practical little gizmo will stick right onto all your existing pill bottles and allow you to keep track of which days you've taken what. A new take on the classic pillbox, this gadget is great for those of us who only have one regular medicine or who find pillboxes a bit low-tech.

    the take-n-slide adhered to the side of a pill bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing! Kept forgetting to take the one medication I had mid-day. Now I can look at bottle and know for sure whether or not I took it. I just refill the bottle with this on it so I can reuse until it breaks. It’s working great so far!" —MarciNish

    Price: $19.99 for a five-pack (available in two colors)

    33. A 10-cap hat organizer because nothing seems to have a harder time finding a home than hats. Why? Maybe someday science will give us an answer...In the meantime, this helpful, hanger-friendly solution can hold up to ten of your favorite ballcaps, beanies, fedoras, or fezzes. Regardless of what kind of headwear you regularly rock, it's sure to put a feather in your cap. 🪶🎩

    two ten hat organizers filled with hats and scarves
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had a ton of caps in the top of my closet that I couldn’t keep track of. With this I now can. Great solution to organize caps." —JD

    Price: $6.39+ (available in seven colores and four pack sizes)

    34. A motivational daily planner because goals are hard! It seems like we keep accumulating more and more of them, but only a handful ever see any real progress. Enter the Bliss Collections daily planner to start each day off with a plan for the day and the one affirmation every goal-setter needs to hear: you've got this!

    A filled-in daily planner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this product to spruce up my WFH routine. The paper quality is good and I love the various sections that can keep you productive at work and at home. I use this product faithfully and it's nice to be able to go back at recall things that you've done." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $12.99

    35. A cascading wall organizer since all that space on your door is just sitting there! Put it to work, and make your own work easier, with this convenient wall organizer that keeps all your folders in view. The visibility allows you to remember what's important more quickly, and it also will keep things from becoming as cluttered as they can be hidden away inside a drawer.

    a cascading wall organizer hung off of a door
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very easy to place this over the door and control the endless stream of paper." —sam

    Price: $10+ (available in four colors and two styles)

    36. A shelf divider for when your sweaters and T-shirts need a little elbow room. These easy-to-install dividers slide in wherever they're needed, adding an effortless partition to otherwise cluttered shelving that cubbies or bins just can't quite manage.

    shelf dividers in a closet separating stacks of shirts and sweaters
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the sturdiness of these dividers and was surprised at how tall they were. They keep clothing from falling over the top on a taller shelf. They are very easy to put on the shelf and I would definitely recommend them." —JB

    Price: $17.99 (available in two styles)

    37. A trunk caddy organizer because we all have a few things in the back of our car that could stand to have a forever home. Also, wouldn't it be nice not to hear that dreaded thunk... thunk whenever you make a turn? This trunk caddy has got you covered with enough compartments and mesh nets to keep everything quiet and collected.

    A truck caddy in the trunk of a car
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Phenomenal product to keep every safe and secure within your trunk." —Sparky

    Price: $12.99

    38. A dry-erase computer pad for the ones who need an affirmation, a reminder, and a smiley face at the start of each day — and each in a different color! The ultimate upgrade from the pile of Post-it notes that have been hanging off your computer like a pleated skirt, this nifty dry-erase board will serve the same function with a bit less waste bin volume and a lot more work-day doodles. 🎨

    a dry erase board computer pad with marker drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This keeps me from creating a mound of sticky notes that just end up getting lost in the shuffle....I use this in my home office and like it because I know exactly where to look for the remainder and have to erase them when they are no longer needed to make room for more. With sticky notes, it's a chore to go back through them and try to remember if I performed the task!" —pd7172

    Price: $29.64+ (available in five colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.