45 "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Inspired Products To Get You Ready For The Live-Action Premiere

4. A Cactus Juice Flask with the quenchiest cocktail recipe that'll help you become friends with a mushy giant mushroom.
8. A Koi Spirits microfiber cloth for clearing foggy glasses after crying about your first girlfriend becoming the moon.
14. A Turtle Duck-Inspired Acrylic Phone Holder with your favorite animal combo to help you grip your phone.
17. Azula's Fire Nation Headpiece, but careful, you could puncture the hull of an empire-class Fire Nation battleship, leaving thousands to drown at sea...because...it's so sharp.
19. A cute Appa-inspired sticker to come flying with you on your water bottle, notebook, laptop, phone, tablet, and more.
25. A Sokka sippy cup to fill with cactus juice that'll quench ya. Nothing is quenchier. It's the quenchiest!
29. Some Looseleaf Tea Starter Pack to sip on while watching the show which would make Uncle Iroh very proud.
31. A pair of Appa and Momo-inspired earrings to have your favorite furry friends with you at all times.
36. The official Avatar: The Last Airbender cookbook to eat all the delicious treats in the show while watching the show.
39. An Appa-inspired Air Freshener so Appa can come with you on your road adventures (and make your car smell so good).
41. This Leaves From The Vine music box so heartwarming it will make you cry every time you open it.
42. A standing Appa pin to make your day better, especially when you haven't had a good night's sleep.
