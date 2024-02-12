Skip To Content
    45 "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Inspired Products To Get You Ready For The Live-Action Premiere

    My wallet's lookin' rough, buddy.

    Brittney Trinh
    by Brittney Trinh

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Appa-inspired woven blanket so you won't need to know how to firebend to keep warm.

    Brown Appa-inspired woven tapestry
    DreamCreamCo

    DreamCreamCo is a California-based shop that creates blankets, stickers, enamel pins, micro-fiber glasses cloths, and more. The brand also carries a brown Appa and Momo-inspired fleece blanket and a blue Appa-inspired tapestry blanket.

    Promising review: "I bought the inverted Appa rug for my bf as a gift and it was beautiful! It was super nice and even better in person. It was bigger than I thought it would be but it was the perfect size. The quality and design were top-notch! I loved this purchase." —MN

    Get it from DreamCreamCo for $80.

    2. An Air Nomad cardigan to harness the power of all four elements.

    Steady Hands

    Steady Hands meticulously designs anime-inspired cardigans, vests, button-ups, accessories, and more, with a focus on soft hues, tranquil tones, and an overall laid-back aesthetic. The brand hosts "Cardi Weeks" offering customers the opportunity to pre-order apparel that is currently out of stock allowing the brand to thoroughly craft and deliver high-quality products.

    Preorder it from Steady Hands for $45 (available in XS–XXXL).

    3. A Chinese vegetables art print that the Cabbage Man surely has hung up in his home.

    Art print featuring cilantro, green onion, yu choy, bok choy, and napa cabbage.
    Menmin Made

    Menmin Made is a California-based artist who creates expressive watercolor art prints of plants, food, and floral designs. Each design is available as art prints or stickers to brighten up your space. 

    Get it from Menmin Made for $17.99.

    4. A Cactus Juice Flask with the quenchiest cocktail recipe that'll help you become friends with a mushy giant mushroom.

    Green flask with laser engraved cactus and text &quot;cactus juice it&#x27;s the quenchiest&quot; next to cactus juice recipe.
    Hexwood Forge / Etsy

    Hexwood Forge is an Oregon-based shop that laser engraves flasks and corks, laser cuts earrings, and more.

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift and am so amazed at how lovely it is. And it shipped SOOOO fast, especially having ordered it during the holidays. I can’t wait to gift this!" —Orializ M.

    Get it from HexwoodForge on Etsy for $18.

    5. An Appa Magnet to hold all the important things on your fridge, just like the 'gaang'.

    Appa Magnet on green background.
    Mualcaina.

    Mualcaina. is a Filipina-owned, California-based shop that hand draws designs into super cute stickers, enamel pins, magnets, lanyards, phone accessories, and more. This design is also available as a vinyl sticker

    Get it from Mualcaina for $6.

    6. Uncle Iroh and Zuko Amigurumi Plushies that'll keep you company when you binge-watch the show.

    Zuko and Uncle Iroh inspired amigurumi plushies next to tea leaves
    Peachy Stitches / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Peachy Stitches is a Chinese-owned, California-based small business where founder Mollie Pirkle hand-crochets Amigurumi-inspired plushies based on your pets, favorite characters, favorite people, and more. The shop has also created an Appa Amigurumi Plush! 

    DM Peachy Stitches on Instagram for any custom commissions. 

    7. A Jasmine Dragon Tea House sweater so comfy and cozy, Uncle Iroh would definitely approve of it.

    Model wearing tan Jasmine Dragon Tea House crewneck
    TheJellyRibbon / Etsy

    The Jelly Ribbon designs apparel based on pop culture memes, shows, and movies.

    Promising review: "Came a little over a week later than expected (probably because of the holidays) but I LOVE IT so much and have been wearing it every day at home. Can’t recommend it enough! I’ll probably get more for myself/ my friends." —Lindsie L.

    Get it from The Jelly Ribbon on Etsy for $14.40+ (available in 12+ colors, sizes Youth S–Adult 5XL, and three styles).

    8. A Koi Spirits microfiber cloth for clearing foggy glasses after crying about your first girlfriend becoming the moon.

    Koi Spirits and Water Tribe inspired glasses cloth laying underneath a pair of glasses.
    DreamCreamCo

    This design is also available as a fleece blanket.

    Get it from DreamCreamCo for $7.

    9. A sky-blue umbrella to make you feel like Appa is flying above you.

    Blue umbrella featuring clouds and a chibi appa.
    Coytika

    Cozytika creates accessories, apparel, stationery, and stickers with a goal to make you happy and cozy. This design is also available as an adhesive notepad.

    Get it from Cozytika for $50.

    10. This Zuko-inspired Phone Case that puts another meaning to your phone overheating...with HONOR.

    Phone case featuring artwork of Zuko and a dragon.
    RedBubble

    The artist has also created similar designs for Katara, Uncle Iroh, Toph, Aang, Sokka, and Suki.

    Get it from RedBubble for $23.80+ (available in iPhone models 4–15 and three case styles).

    11. An Uncle Iroh-inspired sticker to make drinking tea even better.

    Uncle Iroh drinking tea
    Mochiglow

    Mochiglow is a California-based shop that turns your favorite snacks into candles, stickers, and wax melts.

    Get it from Mochiglow for $2.90.

    12. A Corgi Benders art print that emulates your favorite characters as your favorite animal.

    Corgis dressed up as Toph, Suki, Aang, Appa, Katara, and Zuko.
    Scotty Kaku / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Scotty Kaku is a Filipina-owned small business that handcrafts paper and lifestyle goods inspired by the founder's corgi, Scotty, and their Filipino cultural heritage. This design is also available as stickers.

    Get it from Scotty Kaku for $6.

    13. A fleece hoodie that is probably as soft as Appa's fur.

    Steady Hands

    Promising review: "Better than expected! Hoodie is thick and warm, it’s lined with a T-shirt like fabric so it is soft and not sweaty. Hood is a bit small but I’ve got a big head, but the size of the hood makes it prop up and stop wind and looks very good. It is an oversized fit, but the length is true to size. Would be better if the drawstring was rope and not the usual string. Otherwise it is extremely great. 👍" —Justice T.

    Get it from Steady Hands for $65 (available in sizes XXS–XXXL).

    14. A Turtle Duck-Inspired Acrylic Phone Holder with your favorite animal combo to help you grip your phone.

    Turtle duck inspired phone grip on purple phone.
    Mualcaina

    This design is also available as a vinyl sticker and a magnet

    Promising review: "Love it. Everything is super cute and arrived very quickly! Thank you, will be ordering again!!" —Nina S.

    Get it from Mualcaina. for $12

    15. A cabbage necklace that the Avatar gang will not be able to destroy...right?

    Beaded necklace featuring cabbage.
    Basura Gang

    BasuraGang creates adorable designs spanning pins, jewelry, apparel, Crocs charms, plushies, and more inspired by Japanese mascot culture intertwined with Hispanic influences. 

    Get it from Basura Gang for $35 (originally $45).

    16. Cloudy Appa festival fan that'll help you airbend the heat away.

    Blue Appa-inspired festival fan on grass.
    DreamCreamCo

    Promising review: "The quality of the fan is so good and I love how cute the patterns are.😍😍" —Angela

    Get it from DreamCreamCo for $30.

    17. Azula's Fire Nation Headpiece, but careful, you could puncture the hull of an empire-class Fire Nation battleship, leaving thousands to drown at sea...because...it's so sharp.

    TybrDesign / Etsy

    TybrDesign is a Texas-based shop that 3D prints Avatar: The Last Airbender inspired headpieces, Pokemon figurines, and masks.

    Promising review: "So good! I wore this for a convention (we went as the Ember Island Beach Episode) and it was a huge hit and made a big impact!" —Erin R.

    Get it from TybrDesign on Etsy for $13.99+ (available in three colors and four heights).

    18. Cabbage-themed slippers that would make the Cabbage Man's day a LOT better.

    Cabbage themed slippers on orange background.
    Coddies / Etsy

    Coddies is a California-based shop that creates fun footwear with the power to make you happy and comfortable at the same time.

    Promising review: "I love them, they are soft, and look nice. They look even better in real life than in the pics! Best present from me to me. Also, shipping was super fast." —Dani C.

    Get it from Coddies on Etsy for $23.99 (available in two colors).

    19. A cute Appa-inspired sticker to come flying with you on your water bottle, notebook, laptop, phone, tablet, and more.

    Cute Appa-inspired stickers
    Helene's Happy Hobbies

    Helene's Happy Hobbies is a Vietnamese-owned, California-based shop that creates cute designs based on your favorite characters, foods, and animals. 

    Get it from Helene's Happy Hobbies for $5.

    20. A Jasmine Dragon tufted rug that'll make your space even cozier.

    Starbucks inspired Jasmine Dragon tufted rug
    GilgamechCo / Etsy

    GilgameshCo is a California-based shop that creates made-to-order rugs as well as custom apparel and embroidered products.

    Promising review: "Looks great and is exactly as described." —Boogy Man

    Get it from GilgameshCo on Etsy for $149.

    21. A pair of Ying Yang Necklaces to match with your girlfriend (before she turns into the moon).

    Koi Fish spirits as necklace charms
    Heavnsent

    Heavnsent creates jewelry, peeker stickers, air fresheners, and more to show your personality on the go.

    Get it from Heavnsent for $30.

    22. A honeydew melon-scented candle that'll prepare you for when the Melon Lord attacks.

    Three honeydew melon scented candles.
    Baisun Candle Co.

    Baisun Candle Co. is a Chinese-owned, Delaware-based small business that creates handcrafted artisanal soy candles and strives to replicate specific notes that resemble the fragrances and aromas that many Asian Americans grew up surrounded with.

    Get it from Baisun Candle Co. for $20 (available in two wick types).

    23. A cute top featuring your favorite besties — Appa and Aang.

    Sugar Bubbas

    Sugar Bubbas is a Texas-based small business that creates merchandise for people who love all things cute and amusing. They create charming, unique merchandise that showcases various anime, adorable motivational animals, K-pop, and more!

    Get it from Sugar Bubbas for $30 (originally $60; available in sizes S–2XL and two styles).

    24. Character pins with an Avatar state pin that GLOWS in the DARK.

    Nine pins of Aang, Aang in his Avatar state, Katara, Uncle Iroh, Zuko, Toph, Sokka, Momo and Appa, and Azula.
    Goozee Pins

    Goozee Pins creates enamel pins, stickers gel cans, jet tags, and more. Among their best-selling creations are whimsical depictions of your favorite characters donning the attire of other beloved characters. As a delightful bonus, every pin order comes with a complimentary mystery sticker!

    Get it from Goozee Pins for $14.

    25. A Sokka sippy cup to fill with cactus juice that'll quench ya. Nothing is quenchier. It's the quenchiest!

    Sokka on a sippy cup with text &quot;Drink Cactus Juice! It&#x27;s The Quenchiest&quot;
    Box Lunch

    Promising review: "Cactus juice: it'll quench ya baby! Honestly, the cutest little bottle for a baby. Hand wash is recommended for any product. I gave this as a gift for a baby shower and the parents loved it!" —Aestring

    Get it from Box Lunch for $12.90.

    26. A wanted tee with a VERY accurate depiction of Toph.

    Two models wearing tan tees with Toph Beifong&#x27;d wanted poster
    Redbubble

    Get it from Redbubble for $18.33 (originally $28.20; available in sizes S–3XL and 19 colors).

    27. A beanie embroidered with Appa eating a cabbage (probably from the cabbage man).

    No Thread No Life

    No Thread No Life creates embroidered apparel and accessories of your favorite characters and animals. This design is also available on sweaters, baseball caps, and bucket hats.

    Get it from No Thread No Life for $24.99 (available in two colors).

    28. A Jasmine Dragon-insulated coffee mug that will keep your tea warm, just like Uncle Iroh would.

    Mug with Jasmine Dragon design on cutting board surrounded by ingredients.
    DragonHoodie / Etsy

    DragonHoodie is a Colorado-based shop that creates products inspired by Uncle Iroh and Zuko's Jasmine Dragon Tea Shop, national parks, tarot cards, and more.

    Promising review: "The design on the cup is so pretty and the insulation is perfect!" —Sophia

    Get it from DragonHoodie on Etsy for $34.99.

    29. Some Looseleaf Tea Starter Pack to sip on while watching the show which would make Uncle Iroh very proud.

    Three packs of tea in white tissued box.
    Rich & Pour Co.

    Rich & Pour Co. offers a variety of flavored and functional tea blends, directly sourcing matcha from Japan.

    Promising review: "All of the tea varieties in the starter pack are really great! Very subtle taste so it's not overpowering, but they still taste awesome!! My fave is the strawberry green tea though. It's also nice to have a non-caffeinated option for those cold nights! The packaging is environmentally-friendly, so you know if the company is that conscious of the environment, their products will be of the highest quality! I am definitely looking forward to new flavors in the future!" —Kyle T.

    Get it from Rich & Pour for $39 (originally $41).

    30. A four elements cap that'll hide your airbender tattoo but still rep all four elements.

    Model wearing black baseball cap featuring the four element symbols
    Redbubble

    Get it from Redbubble for $27.33 (available in seven colors).

    31. A pair of Appa and Momo-inspired earrings to have your favorite furry friends with you at all times.

    Momo on top of Appa inspired earrings.
    Heavnsent

    Get it from Heavnsent for $22.

    32. Some art prints of your favorite characters playing with your favorite foods.

    Anxietea Studio

    Anxietea Studio creates cute stickers, sticker sheets, art prints, and keychains based on your favorite shows, foods, and animals. These designs are also available as stickers.

    Get it from Anxietea Studio for $4+.

    33. An adhesive notepad so Momo can help keep track of your to-do list.

    Momo in front of giant peach.
    Cozytika

    Get it from Cozytika for $5.

    34. A map wall poster that is the perfect addition to your living space.

    Map of the Avatar Nations
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Good quality. This poster came just as described. Clear, and on good quality paper." —Darcie K.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 11 variations).

    35. A cute enamel pin that is not only inspired by Appa but also the strawberry cow.

    Enamel pin of Appa holding a strawberry
    Berry Cute Studio

    Berry Cute Studio creates keychains, pins, stationery, apparel, plushies and more of the cutest cows. This design is also available as a sticker.

    Get it from Berry Cute Studio for $13.50.

    36. The official Avatar: The Last Airbender cookbook to eat all the delicious treats in the show while watching the show.

    Cover of Avatar: The Last Airbender The Official Cookbook
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This book has so many recipes for things eaten or drank in the show plus more! I love how the recipes are separated by nation and there’s even a section for Uncle Iroh's tea shop. All recipes are thorough and shows you how to make it from scratch. The only downside is some ingredients are hard to source but everything is delicious." —Charlotte A.

    Get it on Amazon for $14.16.

    37. A sticker sheet that includes some fan-favorite puns like Hello Appa, Melon Lord, and more.

    Avatar: The Last Airbender stickers as punny snacks
    Nanatopia / Etsy

    Nanatopia is an Australia-based shop that crafts whimsical artwork featuring your beloved characters donning adorable animal hats or transforming them into your favorite snacks.

    Get it from Nanatopia on Etsy for $6.80.

    38. Chong and the Nomads album cover poster to decorate your space with everybody's favorite song.

    Secret Tunnel inspired album cover artwork
    Redbubble

    Get it from Redbubble for $20.48+ (available in two sizes).

    39. An Appa-inspired Air Freshener so Appa can come with you on your road adventures (and make your car smell so good).

    Appa as a car air freshener
    Moonshine Charms

    Moonshine Charms creates cute designs on drinkware, air fresheners, and keychains. 

    Get it from Moonshine Charms for $5.

    40. An Avatar family sticker featuring all your faves hugging.

    Sticker of Avatar family hugging each other on water bottle
    Redbubble

    Get it from Redbubble for $2.80+ (available in four sizes and three finishes).

    41. This Leaves From The Vine music box so heartwarming it will make you cry every time you open it.

    Music box with &quot;Leaves From The Vine&quot; lyrics carved.
    RealCraftWives / Etsy

    RealCraftWives is a Texas-based shop that creates handmade gifts including music boxes, coasters, sticker note holders, and more.

    Promising review: "I’ll cry every day now thank you." —Emma M.

    Get it from RealCraftWives on Etsy for $21.98.

    42. A standing Appa pin to make your day better, especially when you haven't had a good night's sleep.

    Enamel pin inspired by standing Appa from when Aang was hallucinating from lack of sleep.
    KawaiiChainz

    KawaiiChainz creates phone grips and pins inspired by your favorite anime and video game characters. 

    Get it from KawaiiChainz for $12.99.

    43. A hand-carved Water Tribe-inspired necklace to help you complete that Katara cosplay.

    Blue Water Tribe necklace on white backgrand
    Witless Wonders / Etsy

    Witless Wonders is a California-based shop that handcarves woodwork, resin casts, and more.

    Promising review: "This is so stunning in person. It's a beautiful sculpt, the cast is completely smooth (no bubbles or imperfections), and the color/opacity has a depth that doesn't show in photos. I think it's an amazing interpretation of the pendant from the show!" —Renée

    Get it from Witless Wonders on Etsy for $31+ (available in four variations and six lengths).

    44. A pair of orange staff glider earrings that will give your outfit a pop of color.

    Hand holding a set of orange staff glider earrings
    The Artsy Oasis / Etsy

    The Artsy Oasis is a Texas-based shop that handmakes earrings of original, fandom, and custom requests.

    Promising review: "Bought this to go along with my modern-day Airbender costume and it looks great! The quality is very nice too and I’m so happy with the hooks instead of the “stud” version. Definitely worth the buy, and I’ve even gotten compliments from people who know nothing about ATLA. Thank you. 😊" —Jason R.

    Get it from The Artsy Oasis on Etsy for $20.50+ (available in two metals and two styles).

    45. And a tapestry of Appa flying in the sunset to evoke a calming tone in your room.

    Tapestry of Appa and the Avatar team flying in the sunset
    Society6

    This design is also available with Appa flying in the night sky and the desert.

    Get it from Society6 for $31.50+ (available in four sizes).

