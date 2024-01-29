When she was 16, Zoë underwent a septorhinoplasty, a surgery that both corrects a deviated septum (septoplasty) and changes the cosmetic appearance of one’s nose (rhinoplasty) at once.

The procedure to correct her deviated septum was necessary; the nose job wasn’t ― though, as a teenager, it certainly felt like a necessity to her.

“In middle school, a boy told me I had a big nose, and that unlocked a new insecurity,” said Zoë, who, like some others in this story, asked to be identified only by her first name to protect her privacy.

“I had a bump on the bridge of my nose and yearned for a tiny, smooth, upturned ‘pixie’ nose,” she said.

So, at the appointment with an otolaryngologist to address her deviated septum, she also floated the idea of tweaking the appearance of her nose.

Without skipping a beat, her doctor agreed with the idea; Zoë’s nose could use a little work. The plastic surgeon she met up with shortly afterward agreed, too. He even pointed out characteristics of her nose she had never noticed before.

“I distinctly remember him using the words ‘bulbous tip,’” she said.

Zoë’s parents never pushed her to get cosmetic surgery ― there were just concerned about her breathing problems ― but with the encouragement of her doctors, the whole family got swept up in the whole thing, she said.

Soon, Zoë was going under the knife in pursuit of a new and improved, itty-bitty nose.

The end product left a lot to be desired: The recovery process alone took two years, and even after that, her nose healed incorrectly and remained a little crooked. Zoë’s nose was different, but her insecurities stayed the same.