A "Nubian Queen" Who Was Actually A "Middle-Aged White Woman" — These Catfishing Stories Should Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Shame

“This story still gives me PTSD, but I was catfished by a guy that was using the profile of a super attractive influencer. I didn’t know who the influencer was at the time, so I didn’t notice it was a catfish profile. We were texting for about three weeks but nothing came of it, despite multiple attempts made by me to meet up with him. One day I asked him what he was doing and he said he was at the mall, and crazy enough, I was at the same mall. I tried to coordinate meeting up with him but he ignored my texts, and that was the last time we ever spoke. Two years later, I came across the influencer’s page on Instagram. He happened to be married for five years and lived in a completely different state! It wasn’t until that moment that I knew I was catfished. Now I follow him and am the biggest fan of him and his wife!” ― Jasmine Burton, a lawyer and stand-up comedian

The Rachel Dolezal

“I once met up with this girl in New York whose pictures looked like a Nubian queen, literally. The first red flag was that she was 30 minutes late. But I was willing to look past that because she was stunning, based on the pictures. Suddenly this woman comes up to me and says my name. I was extremely confused, and she introduced herself with the same first name as my date. She casually sits down like everything was totally normal. The reason I was so confused was because the woman sitting across from me was a middle-aged white woman. I didn’t put it all together until about five minutes into the conversation when I just blurted out: ‘Am I being catfished? Did you lie to me about who you are?’ to which she replied, ‘I prefer the term selective truth.’ I ended up having a 10-minute conversation with this person simply to try and understand what kind of human being would do this kind of thing. Ultimately I realized she simply had a few screws loose, and I went on my merry way.” ― Benny Nwokeabia, a writer and stand-up comedian

The Not-So-Zaddy Doctor

“He was supposed to be a 35-year-old doctor. When he showed up to the date, he was a gaunt 65-year-old doctor. Seriously, he looked like he could have been my dad. Actually, he looked exactly like my dad. Out of politeness, I sat through the date. I don’t care how much money a guy makes — if you look like my dad, it’s going to be a hard pass, minus extra penalty points for dishonesty!” ― Cat Alvarado, a stand-up comedian

The ‘Maybe?’ Dad