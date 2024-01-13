23 Old-School Cool Photos Of Asian American Couples From The '20s To '90s (And How They Met)

12.

"This photo was taken on May 24, 1976, in Anand, Gujarat, in India. (We moved to the United States when I was a kid.) It was the day my mom, Mira, eloped from home to be with my father, Pradyuman (people use to call him PM). They eloped because inter-caste marriage was looked down upon in those times: My mother is a Brahmin and my father was a farmer’s son. Theirs was the first love marriage in the village. What I love the most about this picture is how happy and innocent they look. My mother was 22 and my father was 23. Running away from home was a new concept back then. They were walking into the unknown and took a leap of faith relying on one another."