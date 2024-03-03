After The Fall Of Roe V Wade, We Asked Men If They'd Be Willing To Take Male Birth Control And Here's What They Said

Peter Skinner, a 47-year-old network and information specialist in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

What have you and your partner(s) mostly relied on?

In the past, my wife and I have used the pill and I’d wear condoms. When we wanted to try for a baby, we stopped. But I would try male birth control.

What if it was approved, but it had some unpleasant side effects?

All medications have side effects. Any man on this planet who complains about a headache because of his birth control methods needs to reexamine whether the sex is worth it. Is this the woman you want to be tied to for the rest of your lives? If she gets pregnant, it takes two parents to raise a child. Will you be there for every Christmas concert, soccer game, volunteer at schools, and be a taxi service when they need rides? If not, take a simple pill and use a condom as backup. I did that until I had my three children and was mentally ready for kids and could financially afford them.

What are your thoughts on the idea that it’s a woman’s job to prevent pregnancy?

It’s not just a woman’s job. It’s both people’s responsibility to take precautions. All my past partners had to do was say “wrap it up” and I did. When it came time to stop having children, I went for the vasectomy instead of her going to have her tubes tied. The surgery and recovery was nothing. I was back to working the next day. She wouldn’t have been able to.

It’s not rocket science. No one can question we want the sex much of the time. If we want it, we have to respect what our partners want to do with their bodies and lives.

Man up, guys. Take control of your futures while having your fun. I have three male children below 26 and they know how important this issue is to me. I’ve lost a child and had to make the difficult decision whether to abort a baby with less than a 10% chance of living and may have caused horrible issues for my wife. It’s the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, and a simple pill could have prevented it.

Jonathan, a tech worker in Northern Alberta, Canada

How do you feel about your contraceptive choices currently?

I feel like there are a lot of choices, but they all have some sort of drawback. My partner and I have used condoms and female birth control, either the patch or the pill. Currently condoms plus the pill.

In all honesty, how likely would you be to use hormonal birth control?

I have a terrible memory, I forget my pills all the time. So if it was a pill, I wouldn’t even bother. This short clip sums up how I feel, about if men had to take birth control pills.

I’m currently considering getting a vasectomy as I already have three kids and it seems like more of a sure thing. But I’m concerned with potential side effects. Vasectomies have so much misinformation online about it making you like a eunuch but then there are real potential issues like long-term chronic pain.

I think that my younger self definitely grew up thinking contraception is the woman’s responsibility. I think men shouldn’t force that responsibility on women but I really doubt men will step up and take charge of contraception anytime soon. And for that reason I think male contraceptives will largely be a commercial failure when it comes to market.