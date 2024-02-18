People Are Sharing The Behaviors On First Dates That Made Them 100% Sure A Second Date Was Never Happening, And I Am Embarrassed Just Reading These

But if you’re listening to other people sharing stories about their own dating lives, those train-wreck dates are infinitely more enjoyable to hear about. In that spirit, we asked comedians and other funny people to share the one thing someone said or did on a first date that instantly ruled out a second. See what they had to say below.

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

The one with the spitball

“A man coughed sputum into his hand, showed it to me, like a yellow oyster, and licked it off. In retrospect, I should have left then, but I was frozen like a deer in headlights with the power of the literal ick.” ― Virginia Jones, a comedian and the host of the podcast “My Sister’s A Therapist”

The one with the woobie

“Ron picked me up at my house in his Jeep. As I hopped in his car, I noticed something light green and fuzzy in the back seat. I knew he had kids so I asked innocently, ‘Is that your child’s baby blanket?’ He replied matter of factly, ‘No, that’s my woobie.’ Looking for clarification, I repeated, ‘You mean that’s your daughter’s woobie?’ He got indignant and said, ‘No, she has her own woobie ― that’s mine!’ I wanted to tell him to turn around and take me home but I reluctantly went along on the date.” ― KarenLee Poter, the co-host of the podcast “Sex Talk With My Mom”