    Just 27 Things With Rave Reviews On Amazon You'll Want To Buy For Your Bathroom

    You deserve to feel like your bathroom is your ~throne room~.

    Brittany Gibson
    by Brittany Gibson

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An adjustable SparkPod high-pressure rain shower head with self-cleansing silicone nozzles and a swivel ball joint claiming to take less than a minute to install (with zero tools involved). Why take a shower at all if it isn't under a rain showerhead??

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Amazing shower head! I’m the kind of guy that loves his showers and take two a day. For me, along with it being good hygiene, it’s also super therapeutic and relaxing. This shower head was super easy to install, moves around perfectly, and has AMAZING water pressure. You can also add the restrictor back on if it’s too powerful for you. The box was super well packaged as well." —Gabe Palais

    "I'm weird when it comes to shower pressure. Any puny pressure (that you typically experience in apartments or hotels) makes me feel like I'm not fully cleaning/rinsing myself off. Until I ordered this. You can also take out the restrictor, and honestly, this is my go-to showerhead, and I bring it from apartment to apartment with me. Depending on the color you get (I have two), one doesn't have an easy way to screw it on with a flat side for the pipe, so it's difficult to install, but the other does and is very easy to install. Friends that have showered at my place even comment how much they liked the pressure and ask where I got the showerhead. If this thing ever breaks, I'd 100% buy it again." —Jake Bronowski

    Price: $32.95+ (available in two sizes, two shapes, and 20 color options)

    2. A versatile 25-piece set of plastic drawer organizers so you can finally get things in order and stop shoving things down while struggling to close your messy drawers.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OBSESSED. I love these so much that I’m ordering a second box. I feel like such a TikTok organizer with these. They are so handy and useful and worth every penny. So much better quality than what I thought I was getting!!
    PLUSSSSSS they came with these rubber stickers to stick on the bottom of them to prevent them from sliding back and forth in the drawer, which is a HUGE bonus for me!" —Kristen Botes

    Price: $19.99

    3. A powerful Lysol foaming bathroom cleanser that'll clean, shine, and disinfect by repelling soap scum, kicking limescale to the curb, and killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. Because we can't be having our bathrooms looking like a *shudder* public restroom.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "My favorite cleaner for the bathroom, hands down. Love how well and easily this cleaner cleans! My white tiles and grout almost look brand new again! And it is Lysol so I know it is not only clean but sanitized as well!" —Charles F

    "Love this. Has a light scent, almost unnoticeable. So no harsh chemical smell. But works like a boss. Cleans deeply and thoroughly. Will definitely buy again." —Kelly ColvinRowe

    Price: $4.27

    4. A plush, quick-drying chenille bath mat with an anti-slip bottom layer and anti-fatigue foam center you'll look forward to stepping onto after each shower.

    Reviewe image of bath mat next to tub
    amazon.com

    Plus, it's machine washable!

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this bathroom rug for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, I love the rich charcoal color in my black and white bathroom. It also comes in a variety of colors, as well. Secondly, it is so plush and soft to step onto after showering, and the absorbency is excellent! It also never slips, which is a very important safety feature. The rug also gives a high-end feel to the bathroom and does not look cheap like some others. Great price for the quality; machine washable; very durable. My search for the perfect bath mat is over!!! I will be a returning customer, for sure!" —adriana meucci

    Price: $26.99+ (available in three sizes and 14 colors)

    5. A spacious plastic wicker basket organizer complete with three compartments to situate on the back of your toilet so TP, hand towels, wipes, and other miscellaneous items are always within reach and beautifully displayed.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this so much. I put this on the back of my guest bathroom toilet. I put a candle in the middle, flushable wipes on the right, and pads and tampons on the left. I wanted to add something simple for decoration, and this was perfect. I did not intend to put wipes, pads, or tampons in it, but I saw an organizing video and decided to do it. I love the way it looks." —Cheyenne

    Price: $15.29+ (available in three colors)

    6. A durable soap-scum-resistant plastic shower liner with 12 rust-proof shower curtain hooks that's a breeze to install and budget-friendly to boot.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "The photos don't do this justice. The curtain is awesome and so much nicer in person. I love it." —Pamela

    "First I took this curtain out of the packaging and did a quick wash cycle then a quick dry setting to get the creases out. After I put this beautiful curtain up with a separate clear shower liner...I was in love and it seems the others in the family loved it too. It brightened up the bathroom and I couldn’t believe the quality for the price. I’m glad I didn’t second-guess getting this curtain. It’s perfect for our bathroom! Thank you!!!" —MissStone

    Price: $6.97 (available in 27 colors)

    7. A convenient Clorox ToiletWand kit for anyone who'd rather kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses living in their toilet bowl from a bit of a distance. The kit comes with a storage caddy, 16 disinfecting ToiletWand refill heads, and the brush.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this product so much that I bought one for each bathroom. I cannot stand the old-school brush that you put in the nasty toilet and then pull out and sit in the container with the germs on it just hanging out. Plus you have to keep cleaner on hand and store it somewhere. I love that with this product, you can put on a scrubby brush with the cleaner already on it, scrub around the toilet, and then dump the germ-ridden part in the trashcan. Just place the handle back in the holder, and you are good to go!!! No germs hanging out!" —Moriah s. Ruhnke

    "I have a health history of chronic bladder infections. This product allows me to throw out the top so that each time I clean the toilet, I am not depositing old bacteria back into the bowl with an old reusable brush. And it gets right into under the rim, which is hard to get to with many different types of brushes. This product helps with splashback. Such an amazing product for someone like me who has to make changes to the environment to avoid getting sick." —evamonstra

    Price: $11.98+ (available in two sets)

    8. A practical plastic cosmetic organizer to give your makeup brushes, moisturizers, lipsticks, and other products somewhere to live instead of being spread out all over the countertop.

    Reviewer image of the plastic container
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This product is sturdy, and you can use it for many things. It is a thick plastic, and I used it to organize our morning clutter on our restroom counters. I use the three largest compartments to put our soap and mouthwash in. The restroom sink is now organized and clean. I love that it's clear and has five compartments. It's perfect for all different types of ways to organize your life. It's also easy to clean and wipe. It came packaged in a box with a thank you card and bubble protection for the product. It's amazing and arrived the next day so super fast" —Kimberlee

    "I SUPER LOVE this product!!! It stores the essential products I use very neatly and cleanly on my vanity. There are several compartments of different sizes, which makes it super convenient. It's VERY sturdy, easy to clean, and has handle holes for easy transport. I absolutely recommend it!" —Lisa

    Price: $14.99 (available in two colors)

    9. A Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean rechargeable electric toothbrush reviewers love because it *actually* makes your mouth feel clean. It even comes with a charging travel case, an extra brush head, three intensity features, three cleaning modes, a built-in timer, and a brush head replacement reminder.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This toothbrush is EVERYTHINGGGGGG!!!! I am in LOOOOOOOVE with my Sonicare!!! I was struggling with pre-recession of my gums and have been afraid of brushing too hard and when I visited my dentist, I had some gingivitis due to not brushing around my gums enough because of my fear. I found the gum care setting perfect for keeping my gums clean. I also love the white setting. I am a habitual coffee drinker and do not like using whiting products because of their harshness and how they hurt my teeth and gums! When I went to get a crown replaced, and my dentist went to color match my crown to the shade of my other teeth, she complimented me on how white my teeth are and asked me what I was using, and I told her it was all my Sonicare! This toothbrush has been a game-changer for me!!! I am obsessed!!!" —Shelly VO

    Price: $179.96 (available in five colors)

    10. A box of 10 Mr. Clean Magic Erasers that truly live up to their name. Simply wet them, squeeze 'em a few times, and watch all the bathroom grossness magically disappear.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These Magic Erasers are literally just that…MAGIC! ✨ I just took off years of soap scum, and even shoe scuff marks off my bathroom floor with these. I scrubbed for about an hour, but I am so impressed!!! I have tried so many different cleansers to get the soap scum off, and nothing worked until now. W O W. A miracle. I can’t say enough!" —Mich

    Price: $13.24

    11. A decorative set of bathroom towels ticking the boxes of being lightweight, ~aesthetically pleasing~, and woven with premium organic cotton (aka SO soft).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "No complaints, thinner than normal towels but really fine and absorbent enough. The best part is how SOFT they are! I LOVE the softness. So much nicer than regular towels. Also, they dry fast. I don't put them in the dryer, and they are dry in no time and not wrinkled at all or crunchy like a regular towel would be if you air dry it." —S. mclain

    Price: $15.99+ (available in 12 colors)

    12. Or some versatile Amazon Basicals cotton hand towels that are plenty absorbent and the perfect addition to your throne room (you can never go wrong with more bathroom towels).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these towels. They are so absorbent and the exact right thickness. These days it's hard to find a cotton towel. All I see are microfiber, velour, etc. These are towels, plain and simple. But pretty. I returned to this site to order them again in the pretty sea green color I purchased previously but it's no longer available. No matter, I'm getting the gray. If you're looking for a functional and appealing towel, these are the ones to buy!" —glenda

    Price: $27.43 (available in two colors and also in a 24-pack)

    13. A vintage-style stainless steel and glass soap dispenser complete with clear stickers to satiate all your labeling needs and that inner desire to DITCH that cheap plastic soap container.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "The current trend to put things into clear containers in pantries, kitchens, and bathrooms is FABULOUS. It is spot on for me, and I ordered these to replace the plastic bottles of hand soap and hand sanitizer. I have them in all my bathrooms and my kitchen as well. I like the ability to write on the label to customize what I'm using it for. Great value, great product, and I highly recommend!" —Because All The Books

    "Decided on these compared to similar glass dispensers, and very happy I did. These are VERY good quality, the glass is thick with no imperfections, and the soap pump is sturdy. You can tell these will last a while. These would have been great just as they are, but an added bonus is the sticker labels. Had to spread the good word. This one is a winner!" —My-to senz

    Price: $8.99

    14. A box of 12 fizzing bath bombs crafted with shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil, and more to help hydrate and nourish your skin while you bathe all your troubles away.

    Reviewer image of the bath bombs
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was never really interested in taking baths to relax before...until my sister gave me one of these to try and wow. I was hooked immediately. The scent on these doesn't fade as other brands I've tried fade almost instantly. I love these so much that I'm doing baths like every week now. I recommend showering before soaking because you'll want to keep the scent on you for as long as possible! Well, for me, at least. I loooove these bombs!" —wanDUH

    Price: $26.80 (available in three scents)

    15. Some floating shelves to help you get the most out of your vertical bathroom space (reviewers say they're super easy to install and can help clear some clutter from those under-sink cabinets).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "LOVE the look of my shelves and the pricing! You can also put the metal brackets below instead of having the wood rest in/on them. After some debating, I chose to have them rest. It was also the easier option, and I was impatient and excited to get these up. These were perfect for my bathroom and would be perfect for any area really. I do not have a lot of counter space in my bathroom, so these were perfect for organizing and styling functionally. Thank you!" —Libby Pelletier

    "I was looking for an easy-to-install yet quality-looking shelves set for my bathroom. The kit comes with three shelves with many options for hanging them. I hung two shelves and then decided to add a third. Very lightweight construction to ensure secure wall mount. I placed greenery, toiletries, and hand towels on each shelf. The grey shelves added that bit of country French look I was envisioning! I would highly recommend this product!" —Laurine Sargent

    Price: $34.99+ (available in six colors)

    16. A helpful set of two shower shelf organizers designed with self-adhesive backs to stick to your shower walls so you can finally retire the edges of your bathtub from (barely) holding all your bath products.

    Reviewer image of the shower shelves
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "The adhesive on this is shocking, omg I couldn’t believe how easy it was to install. And that shelf isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It says to wait 12 hours before hanging the shelves or putting things on them, but it doesn’t even need that! Put it on and checked it a few hours later, and I pulled on those shelves with all my weight, and they didn’t go anywhere!" —Jacob Baez

    "OMG blew my mind. Okay, I saw these on TikTok, and I had to buy them. The black aesthetic of it all is beautiful and looks so damn good against my white bathroom shower tiles. The adhesive does stick and holds up. I use huge bottles of shampoo, conditioner, etc, and these racks hold them all. I've had these products for about a month, and let me tell it's not going anywhere. So worth the purchase!!! Do yourself a favor and buy these." —Jeanel

    Price: $14.99+ (available in five colors and also as a set of four)

    17. A sophisticated frameless beveled mirror boasting a simple yet sleek aesthetic to tie your bathroom together and give you a clear view of the best thing in the house — YOU!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I LOVE this mirror. It arrived on time as promised and in perfect condition! It is very sturdy and so easy to hang; I did it by myself. I purchased the 28x28 beveled edge mirror for the main bathroom. It is gorgeous! I'm so happy and highly recommend this mirror." —Kay M

    "This mirror is exactly what our remodeled bathroom needed. I did not want a medicine cabinet and couldn't decide on a framed mirror. When I saw this oval, beveled, frameless mirror, it was perfect! It arrived quickly in secure packaging. It was very easy to install and mount the bracket into a stud. Then we hung the mirror with its bracket like a picture. While cleaning, it has almost no wiggle movement. It's very sturdy, well-made, and looks elegant. Love it!" —Cyndy

    Price: $53.95+ (available in 20 different shape and size configurations)

    18. And some dimmable and bendable LED vanity mirror lights ideal for lining your mirror with to add some ~glam~ to the room. Bonus perk: they make you feel like a Hollywood star (minus the paparazzi and complete lack of a private life).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Just the extra light I needed in my dark bathroom. I love that it is dimmable so I can lower it and have ambient light while soaking in the tub." —Deanna

    "Best purchase ever. This product is amazing. I needed more light to put my makeup on when at my vanity. This product was affordable and had good reviews, so I gave it a try. Installation was easy. The adhesive was great. It even came with adhesive to hide the cord around the plug-in for a clean look. But the best part was the amount of light it puts out. It was as bright as a sunny day. I can see great. Also, it’s on a dimmer if you prefer something not as bright. I love this product!" —stacey

    Price: $16.99

    19. A spacious freestanding Brookstone toilet paper holder to keep your mega rolls neatly and vertically stacked instead of taking up space on the back of your toilet.

    Reviewer image of the toilet paper holder
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "The quality is unbelievable. I can easily fit four mega rolls in the stand. This goes well with my decor. I will be buying other items from here in the future. I was skeptical about a small business. However, I would expect to see their products in designer homes. I am beyond impressed with the quality and craftsmanship. If I could, I would give them more than five ⭐s." —Loky W.

    "It is PERFECT!!!!!! It is exactly what you see. It holds large rolls with extra space! ❤️ It matches all my decor and faucets. I LOVE it. This will last a long time!!" —Lisa Campbell

    Price: $17.99+ (available in seven style/color combinations)

    20. Some four-piece wall art sets available in a myriad of designs from sea turtles and starfish to monster trucks and makeup — whatever tickles your fancy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "The print quality of these exceeded my expectations. I wanted a cheaper canvas set that was affordable buts still looked good. These are definitely the right choice. The colors are vibrant and well done. They work great with my whole bathroom theme, which is beach themed, and they fit in well on the one blank wall I had. Definitely well worth every dime spent. These would make a great gift idea. Great value." —¤♤♡◇♧□○°

    "I bought these for my bathroom because they look like a real painting but won’t get ruined by shower steam. The image isn’t blurry, the colors are bright, and the art is printed on good-quality canvas. They’re held together with a good under mount wood frame. It came with wall hangers and a tape measure!" —Jenn

    Price: $19.99+ (available in six sizes and 16 designs)

    21. A rust-proof wall-mounted towel ring because your fave hand towels deserve to be displayed in proper fashion — aka on sturdy stainless steel rings.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Awesome quality. Looks really expensive, like Restoration Hardware expensive. It’s heavy and sturdy. The material is top-notch. Looks fabulous! Love love it. Best decision to go with this purchase." —moo

    "I replaced a $50 name-brand towel ring in my Airbnb, but this one may be one of the best values on Amazon. I wish I found it sooner and was considering buying a few more and replacing the existing ones in my other Airbnbs because it looks so great. It installs easily, but more importantly, once installed, the bracket and little screws that hold it onto the bracket maintain a very tight and sturdy hold. I expect this to last a long time without having to adjust it. Tip: Use toggle anchors, rather than the plastic ones if installing in drywall...it may stay there forever!" —kaord89

    Price: $12.99+ (available in four colors)

    22. Or a 2-pack of stainless steel hooks if you're in the mood for some visual uniqueness when it comes to hanging your things. Ideal for bath towels, robes, loofah sponges, or whatever else needs to be removed from the bathroom floor.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These are great! Super easy to install to update a towel bar in my bathroom. They hold three or four wet towels if needed and don't budge! Recommend!" —Jill

    "We have these in matte black for our towels in our bathroom. Since we loved them so much, we bought them in brushed nickel for our kids’ rooms to hang their diaper bags. They are completely functional and serve their purpose in a stylish way. You can change out the anchors for ones that hold heavier weight or screw direct into a beam if you want to hang something heavier than this allows." —Crystal

    Price: $12.99+ (available in four colors)

    23. OR a set of two shower door hooks because some of us would rather hang 'n' hook without bothering with any kind of installation.

    Reviewer image of two silver hooks holding towels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These hooks solved my problems. I have tried suction cups to hold up our towels, and they always fell, whether it was stuck to the tile or glass; I assume it’s because of humidity and steam. Well, these hooks can’t fall off and have plastic covering the hooked parts, so my glass shower doesn’t get scratched, and it holds the towels up. Appearance-wise, they look sleek to me even when there isn’t anything hanging on them. These are the best options if you’re looking for a towel holder solution. Just make sure to measure the thickness of the glass shower. I ended up purchasing a second set so I can hang items inside or outside the shower." —Shyane

    Price: $9.59+ (available in three colors and also as a 3-pack)

    24. An industrial-style over-the-toilet organizer designed with three shelves to stylishly provide you with some extra storage space.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This shelf is super sturdy, with lots of storage room. I have a small bathroom, and this thing gave me lots of extra space. It looks great too. The legs are metal, and it is made of quality material. They also include small metal hooks for the sides of the shelf, which is great for extra storage and hangable items. This unit is just what I was looking for, and if you are looking for an over-the-commode storage shelf, this is it!" —Christina

    Price: $74.99+ (available in two colors)

    25. A waffle weave shower curtain, which comes with a snap-in fabric liner and 12 hooks, so you get everything you need to complete your shower with one purchase instead of three separate ones.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This may be my favorite shower curtain ever. It works well, looks exceptionally good, seems to be well made, and has some unique features like the sheer (but water-resistant) top portion and the removable inner liner, which snaps out very easily to wash. I bought mine in sage green, which may actually be a bit more of a 'split pea soup' green, but it coordinated well enough, and, all in all, I'm very happy with it. It does have some weight to it though, and the quality of the hooks doesn't match the curtain, as several others have noted." —WiseShopper

    Price: $23.99 for a standard shower (available in seven sizes and 18 colors)

    26. A pack of three Mrs. Meyer's all-purpose cleaner sprays made with plant-derived ingredients and essential oils that'll have your bathroom (and wherever else you want to use it) smelling like fresh lemon verbena goodness.

    Image of reviewer holding the spray bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "My new go-to for cleaning. Been in my new house for about four months now and need to reorder. This stuff is great. Smells nice, the bottles are durable, cleans up nicely, not too strong of a scent, and not too rough on my hands. Really happy with it. I will use this product from now on exclusively. Works on just about every surface in my home from the kitchen to bathrooms, etc." —Amazon Customer

    "THE BEST. This is my favorite cleaner. It smells heavenly, and I have one bathroom with a refinished sink and a tub. It’s mild enough for the refinish but tough enough for dirt and soap scum. Love, love, love this stuff." —Michelle L. Royale

    Price: $14.64

    27. And a box of aromatherapy shower steamers infused with essential oils to make every shower feel like a five-star spa treatment, as you deserve.

    reviewer image of the box of different colored steamers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had my eye on these aromatherapy shower steamers for a while and finally decided to go ahead and spoil myself a little. They are WONDERFUL! Honestly, I want to always have them around now for showers. The fragrances are herbal and soothing without being overwhelming. I like how well they dissolved and left nothing on the white floor of the shower. I would definitely recommend if you prefer showers to baths (or you don't have a bathtub!) as a simple and relaxing way to incorporate aromatherapy into your routine. I only used one at a time, and it was effective. Also a great gift idea or a fun thing to add to any travel where you'd like a comforting little luxury." —Rissa

    Price: $9.99+ (available in three scents)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.