10 Reasons Delhiites Need To Stop Stepping Out For A Run

In October, the Supreme Court banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi, which has been declared as one of the most polluted cities in the world, during Diwali. . Though reports said air quality was better than last year, pollution levels in the capital hit 18 times the healthy limit a night after the festival, as many dodged the ban.



The Indian Medical Association listed seven measures to stay safe and sent it to the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, calling the situation a medical emergency. Since those who go out for runs are also affected, it was suggested that the Delhi Half Marathon be cancelled. Here are a few reasons why that is a perfectly legimitate ask of the government: