 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Are Getting Serious Anxiety Watching These Guys Balance Phones On Their Fingers Out Of A Car

This is mesmerisingly dumb and brilliant.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

This is Jeremy Wiegman, Kyle Hoglund, and Jackson Roeder. They have been close neighbours in Huntington Beach, California, for the last six years.

Supplied

Recently, the three American students have been spiking the anxiety levels of people across the world after Jeremy tweeted out a video compilation of them trying to balance things on their fingers outside of car windows. While the car was moving.

twitter.com

The boys told BuzzFeed News the game is called "doggin' it" (let's not get into what that might mean in the UK or Australia). Jeremy said the whole competition began with coins.

"One day while driving on the freeway, we began sticking coins to our fingers out the window and would have contests to see who could have the most coins and who could go for the longest," he told BuzzFeed News.
twitter.com

"One day while driving on the freeway, we began sticking coins to our fingers out the window and would have contests to see who could have the most coins and who could go for the longest," he told BuzzFeed News.

Advertisement

Soon enough, the contest turned towards more difficult objects. Like crackers.

And cheeseburgers.

And, ultimately, phones.

twitter.com

It was the iPhone balancing that really set people off online, said Jeremy. "Many of the people who replied seemed to have a spike in anxiety when we hung the phone out the window."

While a few of the attempts were successful, one of them... was not. "The phone belonged to Kyle," said Jeremy. "I hyped up Kyle enough to put his phone out there and he went 'full send for the boys' (as stated by Kyle).""Eventually, he got cocky and tried going for the Single-Finger-Suicide and experienced some Wild Wind Wobbles. Long story short, the phone was broken into 3 pieces when we went to pick it up."
twitter.com

While a few of the attempts were successful, one of them... was not. "The phone belonged to Kyle," said Jeremy. "I hyped up Kyle enough to put his phone out there and he went 'full send for the boys' (as stated by Kyle)."

"Eventually, he got cocky and tried going for the Single-Finger-Suicide and experienced some Wild Wind Wobbles. Long story short, the phone was broken into 3 pieces when we went to pick it up."

Advertisement

So far, the boys' compilation has almost 50,000 retweets. "The response has overall been very positive, with the exception of accounts who called us out for littering," said Jeremy. "However, anything that we dropped out of the car was picked up, with the exception of the burger (for obvious reasons)."

supplied

Soon enough, people were replying to the video with clips of themselves trying out the contest. Turns out they weren't the only ones doing it.

@JeremyWiegman @eduardomercado0 @_Scoobean
Balenciaga Yarmulke @AkaBlakeM

@JeremyWiegman @eduardomercado0 @_Scoobean

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JeremyWiegman Been doin it for a min
Keith @keithpucarelli

@JeremyWiegman Been doin it for a min

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JeremyWiegman @samgarrcia 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️
$ @__martin4

@JeremyWiegman @samgarrcia 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

And people had serious anxiety watching the videos.

@JeremyWiegman anyone else's heart dropped whenever he almost dropped his phone? (before he actually did at the end lol)
Ale @_ao87

@JeremyWiegman anyone else's heart dropped whenever he almost dropped his phone? (before he actually did at the end lol)

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JeremyWiegman @aut_murph This shit gave me anxiety lmao
Alex Felix @benthescrublord

@JeremyWiegman @aut_murph This shit gave me anxiety lmao

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JeremyWiegman When you have the power of God and anime on your side
Zane @DocMortan

@JeremyWiegman When you have the power of God and anime on your side

Reply Retweet Favorite

For now, the boys have found something fun to do on the way to the beach. Also, Kyle got a new phone.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement