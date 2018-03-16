People Are Getting Serious Anxiety Watching These Guys Balance Phones On Their Fingers Out Of A Car

This is Jeremy Wiegman, Kyle Hoglund, and Jackson Roeder. They have been close neighbours in Huntington Beach, California, for the last six years.
Recently, the three American students have been spiking the anxiety levels of people across the world after Jeremy tweeted out a video compilation of them trying to balance things on their fingers outside of car windows. While the car was moving.
The boys told BuzzFeed News the game is called "doggin' it" (let's not get into what that might mean in the UK or Australia). Jeremy said the whole competition began with coins.
Soon enough, the contest turned towards more difficult objects. Like crackers.
And cheeseburgers.
And, ultimately, phones.
It was the iPhone balancing that really set people off online, said Jeremy. "Many of the people who replied seemed to have a spike in anxiety when we hung the phone out the window."
So far, the boys' compilation has almost 50,000 retweets. "The response has overall been very positive, with the exception of accounts who called us out for littering," said Jeremy. "However, anything that we dropped out of the car was picked up, with the exception of the burger (for obvious reasons)."
Soon enough, people were replying to the video with clips of themselves trying out the contest. Turns out they weren't the only ones doing it.
And people had serious anxiety watching the videos.
For now, the boys have found something fun to do on the way to the beach. Also, Kyle got a new phone.
