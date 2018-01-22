Multiple People Are Injured After a Train Accident In NSW

Multiple people are injured after a train crashed into a barricade at Richmond station in Sydney’s northwest.
The incident occurred around 10am Monday morning after a train reportedly failed to brake and hit a barrier.
At least 15 people are being treated by NSW Ambulance following the incident, with 10 of those being described as non-serious.
A 7-year-old girl with a possible hip fracture is currently being transported to Westmead Hospital, as well as a 77-year-old with a possible clavicle fracture, and a 21-year-old with a fractured femur.
New South Wales Police released a statement on Monday afternoon saying it and Sydney Trains were trying to determine the cause of the incident.
More to come...
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
