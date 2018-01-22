 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Multiple People Are Injured After a Train Accident In NSW

Among the injured is a 7-year-old girl with a possible fractured hip.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Multiple people are injured after a train crashed into a barricade at Richmond station in Sydney’s northwest.

facebook.com

The incident occurred around 10am Monday morning after a train reportedly failed to brake and hit a barrier.

At least 15 people are being treated by NSW Ambulance following the incident, with 10 of those being described as non-serious.

A 7-year-old girl with a possible hip fracture is currently being transported to Westmead Hospital, as well as a 77-year-old with a possible clavicle fracture, and a 21-year-old with a fractured femur.

New South Wales Police released a statement on Monday afternoon saying it and Sydney Trains were trying to determine the cause of the incident.

More to come...


Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement