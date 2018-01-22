The Super Hot Tongan Flag-Bearer Has Qualified For The Winter Olympics

"Cross-country skiing is a sport that I highly respect and fear at the same time," said Taufatofua. "It is completely out of my comfort zone, and as such I feel that's where I need to be for my own mental and physical development.

"Pushing myself in a new and exciting way. I want to show people through my own endeavours and challenges that they too can step out of their comfort zone and do things that test the limits of their potential, without fear of failure or criticism."