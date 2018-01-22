The Super Hot Tongan Flag-Bearer Has Qualified For The Winter Olympics

The Tongan flag-bearer who rose to prominence after the general public got just a little bit obsessed with his muscly, oiled-up body, has qualified for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in cross-country skiing — and he only saw snow for the first time two years ago.
Pita Taufatofua represented his country in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics in taekwondo. Shortly afterward, Taufatofua told BuzzFeed News he would be taking up skiing to push his personal boundaries and inspire others.
Taufatofua trained for the cross-country ski on roller blades in Tonga, before moving on to snow slopes overseas.
"This is only special if it inspires somebody else to become something bigger than themselves," he told the Olympic Channel.
