The Super Hot Tongan Flag-Bearer Has Qualified For The Winter Olympics

No word yet as to whether you'll be seeing his bare chest in the snowy slopes of South Korea.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

The Tongan flag-bearer who rose to prominence after the general public got just a little bit obsessed with his muscly, oiled-up body, has qualified for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in cross-country skiing — and he only saw snow for the first time two years ago.

Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty Images

Pita Taufatofua represented his country in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics in taekwondo. Shortly afterward, Taufatofua told BuzzFeed News he would be taking up skiing to push his personal boundaries and inspire others.

"Cross-country skiing is a sport that I highly respect and fear at the same time," said Taufatofua. "It is completely out of my comfort zone, and as such I feel that's where I need to be for my own mental and physical development.

"Pushing myself in a new and exciting way. I want to show people through my own endeavours and challenges that they too can step out of their comfort zone and do things that test the limits of their potential, without fear of failure or criticism."

Taufatofua trained for the cross-country ski on roller blades in Tonga, before moving on to snow slopes overseas.

"This is only special if it inspires somebody else to become something bigger than themselves," he told the Olympic Channel.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

