People Love This Teen's Genius Response To His Dorm's Ban On Halloween Pumpkins

Nineteen-year-old Alex Schwarz is a student at the University of Akron in Ohio studying Food and Environmental Nutrition.
Alex lives on campus, and he — along with everyone else in his dorm — was recently informed by his RA (a peer leader/dorm manager in the US) — that pumpkins were not going to be allowed in the building for Halloween this year. The decision came after a lot of people put Halloween pumpkins outside their rooms.
"Some higher-ups sent an email to all the RAs in my dorm and the one next to ours saying no pumpkins because they rot and might attract bugs and rats," Alex told BuzzFeed News.
Never one to let the cold, harsh grip of authority ruin his Halloween festivities, Alex thought of a solution: a Halloween pineapple.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alex tweeted about the pineapple and people loved it. Over 2,000 have retweeted the picture and dozens are decrying his dorm's no pumpkin rule. I mean, the pineapple is pretty spooky.
Alex told BuzzFeed News the pineapple was incredibly hard to carve, but that it was worth it in the end. "The core was pretty awful to get out ... it was pretty fun though. A lot of people think the pineapple is scarier than the traditional pumpkin."
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.