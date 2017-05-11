Sections

People Are Loving This Dude's "Sexy" Remix Of The "Spongebob Squarepants" Theme

It's been a big week for SpongeBob.

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Jonwayne is an artist and beat maker who recently started up his own show on Twitch, where you can stream yourself to the public.

The show's been running about a month and Jonwayne has been experimenting with a bunch of pop culture icons and their theme songs.

"Two of the remixes [have been of the] Mega Man 2 [theme], a game that most kids on Twitter have likely never heard of, much less have a fondness for," Jonwayne told BuzzFeed News.

Sampling Mega Man 2 this morning
JonMakesBeats @JonMakesBeats

Sampling Mega Man 2 this morning

The show was doing alright, but it was after he remixed the theme from SpongeBob SquarePants that he came to the attention of a wide audience.

If I gotta sample Spongebob Ima make it look sexy
JonMakesBeats @JonMakesBeats

If I gotta sample Spongebob Ima make it look sexy

Jonwayne said he thought his SpongeBob success blew up because the show "permeates our culture".

"Makes sense to me," he said.

People are absolutely loving the mix and some are going so far as to call it... sexy.

Who knew SpongeBob could sound so sexy 👀😅 (Tap for 🔊)
Cause It's Humor @CauseItsHumor

Who knew SpongeBob could sound so sexy 👀😅 (Tap for 🔊)

@JonMakesBeats The
Jake Lionheart @Jake_Lionheart

@JonMakesBeats The "Jon Wayne rocks Bikini Bottom" mixtape is gonna be FIRE

@JonMakesBeats this is what the world has been waiting for 🙌🏽
waVy 🌊 @vincegetwhitted

@JonMakesBeats this is what the world has been waiting for 🙌🏽

@JonMakesBeats @jonwayne Mouth watering increases
anna @veyseyor

@JonMakesBeats @jonwayne Mouth watering increases

Jonwayne's original tweet has over 70,000 retweets and over 100,000 likes. He's already made a Part 2.

Sampling Spongebob pt. 2
JonMakesBeats @JonMakesBeats

Sampling Spongebob pt. 2

Here's the full version of Jonwayne's mix so you can enjoy the, uh... vibe.

"I'm definitely looking to continue in this direction" said Jonwayne.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

