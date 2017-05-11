People Are Loving This Dude's "Sexy" Remix Of The "Spongebob Squarepants" Theme

Jonwayne is an artist and beat maker who recently started up his own show on Twitch, where you can stream yourself to the public.
The show's been running about a month and Jonwayne has been experimenting with a bunch of pop culture icons and their theme songs.
"Two of the remixes [have been of the] Mega Man 2 [theme], a game that most kids on Twitter have likely never heard of, much less have a fondness for," Jonwayne told BuzzFeed News.
The show was doing alright, but it was after he remixed the theme from SpongeBob SquarePants that he came to the attention of a wide audience.
Jonwayne said he thought his SpongeBob success blew up because the show "permeates our culture".
"Makes sense to me," he said.
People are absolutely loving the mix and some are going so far as to call it... sexy.
Jonwayne's original tweet has over 70,000 retweets and over 100,000 likes. He's already made a Part 2.
"I'm definitely looking to continue in this direction" said Jonwayne.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.