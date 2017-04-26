Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

This Japanese Man Made Himself Sick After Forcing Himself To Sneeze 300 Times

"There is no next time," he said after overcoming a short illness he believes was caused by the forced sneezing. "I don't want to do it anymore."

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

A Japanese man named Tan has seen his YouTube channel's small audience rapidly expand after footage of him forcing himself to sneeze over 300 times went viral.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In the video Tan attempts to sing the entire theme of the anime series Dragon Ball while forcing himself to sneeze before each word. Fashioning a tissue into a pointed cone, Tan wiggles the sneeze inducer up his nose until the inevitable occurs.

youtube.com
youtube.com
youtube.com

Tan's video is on Twitter, YouTube, and meme/funny video database 9GAG – where it has received almost two million views.

The original video is actually from 2016 and only has 55,000 views. It took other vehicles such as Twitter and 9GAG to take the sneezing fully viral in 2017.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The original video is actually from 2016 and only has 55,000 views. It took other vehicles such as Twitter and 9GAG to take the sneezing fully viral in 2017.

"I never expected to shame myself to the world," Tan told BuzzFeed News. "I guess it's good if the world is sparking with my video."

youtube.com

Tan's artistic endeavors took a toll, however, and for two days after filming he was sick with a sore throat and a fever. He blames the 300+ sneezes he forced out of his body.

'There is no next time,' he said. 'I don't want to do it anymore.'
youtube.com

"There is no next time," he said. "I don't want to do it anymore."

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者

Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews