This Japanese Man Made Himself Sick After Forcing Himself To Sneeze 300 Times

A Japanese man named Tan has seen his YouTube channel's small audience rapidly expand after footage of him forcing himself to sneeze over 300 times went viral.
In the video Tan attempts to sing the entire theme of the anime series Dragon Ball while forcing himself to sneeze before each word. Fashioning a tissue into a pointed cone, Tan wiggles the sneeze inducer up his nose until the inevitable occurs.
Tan's video is on Twitter, YouTube, and meme/funny video database 9GAG – where it has received almost two million views.
"I never expected to shame myself to the world," Tan told BuzzFeed News. "I guess it's good if the world is sparking with my video."
Tan's artistic endeavors took a toll, however, and for two days after filming he was sick with a sore throat and a fever. He blames the 300+ sneezes he forced out of his body.
