Three Teens Discharged From Hospital, Four Showing Signs Of Improvement Following Mass Drug Overdose

Three of the seven teenage boys who overdosed on a mystery powdered drug while at school on Wednesday have been discharged from hospital.



Saint Stephen's College headmaster Dr Jamie Dorrington confirmed in a statement on Thursday that two of the boys had been discharged from Gold Coast University. A third was released overnight. Four of the boys, aged between 14 and 15, remain in hospital and are steadily improving according to a Gold Coast Health spokesperson.

The Year 10 students were hospitalised on Wednesday afternoon after taking an unknown drug and reporting to their school's health centre.

On Thursday, Queensland Police said it was still not know how much of the powdered drug had been ingested by the students or where the drugs were procured.

Media reports of Snapchat footage filmed by the students while they took the drugs have yet to be substantiated, and police have so far found no existence of the video.

Queensland Police is asking anyone with further information to come forward.