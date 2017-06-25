Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Say Goodbye To The Outgoing Passenger Card

Paper-based outgoing passenger cards will be removed from July 1.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Minister for immigration and border protection Peter Dutton announced on Sunday that people leaving Australia will no longer need to complete an outgoing passenger card.

Stefan Postles / Getty Images

The paper-based passenger card will be removed from July 1, aiming to make the process more efficient.

“The automated process will add to existing state-of-the art passenger processing technology at our border and will help reduce queuing times and get travellers to their destination more quickly,” said Dutton.

“Removal of the outgoing passenger card further supports the move towards a more seamless, secure and simplified border clearance process.”

All of the information previously gathered from outgoing paper passenger cards will now be collected from data linked to previous trips and passport details stored by the government.

People arriving in Australia will still have to complete an orange incoming passenger card.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews