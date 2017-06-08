The Saudi Football Team Refused To Take Part In A Minute's Silence For London Victims

Wow just saw this... not sure what to think of it. Saudi players skipped the minute silence for #LondonAttacks… https://t.co/Pt9hmNkbBN

The Saudi Arabia national football team has been labeled "disgraceful" after it refused to take part in a minute's silence for the victims of the recent terror attacks in England.

Shortly before the team's World Cup qualifier match against Australia on Thursday evening at the Adelaide Oval, the stadium announcer called for a minute's silence. The Australian national team linked arms at the halfway line, only for the Saudis to walk around separately in their own half.

Pre game minute silence: AFC approved it pre game. Travelling Saudi officials said no. FFA tried to reason, no avail and went ahead.

“Both the AFC and the Saudi team agreed that the minute of silence could be held. The FFA was further advised by Saudi team officials that this tradition was not in keeping with Saudi culture and they would move to their side of the field and respect our custom whilst taking their own positions on the field," said the statement.



Labor senator Anthony Albonese called the scenes a "disgraceful lack of respect" on the Today show on Friday morning.

"That was a disgraceful lack of respect not just for the two Australians killed, one of whom was a young South Australians, all of those victims of that terror attack in London," he said.



"There is no excuse here. This isn't about culture, this is about a lack of respect. I thought it was disgraceful."

The incident caused a huge reaction on social media.