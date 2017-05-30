People Are Loving This Selfie Two Police Officers Took After Dropping A Drunk Dude Home

Two Tasmanian police officers have gone viral after taking a selfie with a dude's phone, who they politely chose to drop home after he had one too many drinks during a night out.
Reece Park, from Launceston, Tasmania, was out at a local pub on Saturday night before heading to a nightclub with friends. "I don't remember anything after that," he told BuzzFeed News.
Reece woke up on Sunday morning believing he had caught a taxi home – but the taxi company he had called on Saturday night actually contacted local police and asked for help. "I didn't know [police] took me home at all and only found the selfie on Sunday night," he said.
So far the police selfie has gone viral on Reddit, where it has picked up tens of thousands of upvotes, and Reece says he has seen the picture everywhere.
"I chucked the photo up [and] then five hours later I started to notice," he said.
Senior sergeant Craig Fox of the Northern District branch of Tasmanian Police said that, while its not normal for police to drive drunk people home, they were simply looking for a place of safety for Reece.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.