Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

People Are Loving This Selfie Two Police Officers Took After Dropping A Drunk Dude Home

It's certainly cheaper than a taxi.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Two Tasmanian police officers have gone viral after taking a selfie with a dude's phone, who they politely chose to drop home after he had one too many drinks during a night out.

Facebook: Tas.Police

Reece Park, from Launceston, Tasmania, was out at a local pub on Saturday night before heading to a nightclub with friends. "I don't remember anything after that," he told BuzzFeed News.

Supplied

Reece woke up on Sunday morning believing he had caught a taxi home – but the taxi company he had called on Saturday night actually contacted local police and asked for help. "I didn't know [police] took me home at all and only found the selfie on Sunday night," he said.

Supplied

So far the police selfie has gone viral on Reddit, where it has picked up tens of thousands of upvotes, and Reece says he has seen the picture everywhere.

reddit.com

"I chucked the photo up [and] then five hours later I started to notice," he said.

reddit.com

Senior sergeant Craig Fox of the Northern District branch of Tasmanian Police said that, while its not normal for police to drive drunk people home, they were simply looking for a place of safety for Reece.

"On this occasion, police were contacted by a taxi company for assistance in getting the man home. When police arrived, they found out his address, took the man home and waited for a friend to arrive to look after him,” he said. “Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home.” Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX

"On this occasion, police were contacted by a taxi company for assistance in getting the man home. When police arrived, they found out his address, took the man home and waited for a friend to arrive to look after him,” he said.

“Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home.”

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews