This Doggo Was Cut From The Police Academy Because He Only Wants To Make Friends

But don't worry, they found him a new job.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

This is police puppy Gavel. Look at him, all adorable and cute and tiny.

At the time of Gavel's birth, a press release from police lauded Gavel's "long line of pedigree".

"If the family bloodline is anything to go by, in 16 months Gavel will be tracking and catching criminals as a proud member of the Queensland Dog Squad!" it said.
Facebook: QldGovernor

Gavel was training to be a special police dog with the Queensland police force, but six weeks into his training he had his hopes of a life on the front line dashed after he was deemed him too bloody nice.

Facebook: QldGovernor

The super-friendly Gavel was undergoing a trial at the governor of Queensland's house as a police dog in February but after failing to show the right aptitude for the job, was given the role of "vice regal dog" at Queensland's Government House.

It looks like he really loves it:

Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey has been using his Instagram account to give running updates on Gavel.

Now Gavel spends his days welcoming guests to Government House while wearing spiffy jackets.

Life sure could be worse.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

