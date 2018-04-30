Two "Deadly" Samples Were Found During Australia's First Legal Pill Testing

Australia's first legal pill testing during Groovin The Moo festival resulted in two of the samples being returned as positive for deadly substances, as over 100 people lined up at the weekend to find out what was in their drugs.

Pill testing, which has seen growing support over the last few years from health professionals, politicians, and music festivals, was finally given the green light late last week before going ahead at the Canberra festival. Matt Noffs, of Harm Reduction Australia, told BuzzFeed News that 128 people chose to participate in the pill testing, with 85 samples tested.

Here is Australia's first official #pilltesting service in numbers: 128 participants 85 samples tested 50% was 'other' (lactose, sweetener, paint) 50% was pure MDMA 2 of the samples were deadly So, harm reduced. We did it.

"Police are really happy, it went really well," he said. "It's a success."

Noffs said the next step will be to focus on Australia's other states and territories in an attempt to roll out pill testing nation-wide. "What I've learned is the police are so helpful... I'm looking and ready to work with police who want to work with us."

Our #pilltesting heroes. To everyone involved - @ssdp_australia , @harmreductionau @TedNoffs @ACTINOSProject , Australian Drug Observatory, @DanceWize , our supporters - @actgovernment , ACT Police, @groovinthemoo , and our Just One Life team, you just made history. Thank you. https://t.co/BlU5dtfE8v

An amnesty bin filled with bleach was also an option at the event, with many festivalgoers choosing to trash their pills after discovering their exact contents.

Noffs has been campaigning for legal pill testing outside of music festivals for four years and said he would keep pushing for more tests even if it took another four. "When we campaign we win. We will win in the end," he said. ACT Police did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

