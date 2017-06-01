This Campaign Wants You To Vote For Your Favourite "Period Emoji"

Women's rights group Plan International is asking supporters to vote on a variety of "period emoji" to be included in the global emoji keyboard.

There's a diagram of a uterus, sanitary pads, underwear, a calendar, and blood droplets to choose from.

The CEO of Plan International Australia, Susanne Legena, said the inclusion of a "period emoji" could help change the taboo surrounding menstruation in many parts of the world.

"Girls are missing school and face bullying and unfair treatment," she said in a statement.

"Every month, hundreds of millions of women and girls around the world menstruate. The average woman menstruates for 3,000 days during her lifetime. It’s a normal biological process, but there is still this strange belief, even here in Australia, that menstruation is secret women’s business. We suffer our periods in silence and hide our tampons and pads away as if they were contraband."