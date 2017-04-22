North Korea Has Threatened Australia With A Nuclear Strike Over Its Alliance With The United States

A spokesperson for the foreign ministry of North Korea has warned Australia against its alliance with the United States' and its "extremely hostile policy" towards the communist nation – threatening a potential nuclear strike "of the strategic force".

"If Australia persists in following the United States' moves to isolate and stifle the DPRK and remains a shock brigade of the US master, this will be a suicidal act of coming within range of the nuclear strike of the strategic force of the DPRK," said the spokesperson.



The response comes after Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop called on China to intervene with North Korea's nuclear program. Discussing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's continued insistence on flaunting his nation's nuclear armory, Bishop said she couldn't imagine Kim "willingly giving up" the program.

"He needs to be convinced," said Bishop, "and I believe China is the key."

It's these words that North Korean officials have deemed "a string of rubbish" against the DPRK, claiming the Australian foreign minister is threatening "regional and global peace."







