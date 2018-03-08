Someone Blew Up Their Own House Trying To Kill Cockroaches

A man has caused an explosion in his Mount Isa home while trying to kill cockroaches in his kitchen using an impromptu insect spray-flamethrower.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crew were called to the property at 7.55pm on Wednesday after reports of an explosion. Queensland police were also present.
Be careful out there!!
