Someone Blew Up Their Own House Trying To Kill Cockroaches

A spokesperson for QFES told BuzzFeed News it was believed the man had lit a match after spraying a can of insect repellant around his home. Suffering from reported lacerations to his head and hand, he was taken to Mount Isa Base Hospital.

Mount Isa Station officer Ian Louden told the ABC windows had been shattered and significant damage had been done to the home's kitchen and walls. "The instructions are put on [insect repellant] for a purpose," he said. "Failure to follow them can result in, as it did in this case, extreme damage to the property."

Other people were in the home at the time of the explosion but luckily were not injured, with the explosion being restricted to the kitchen area.