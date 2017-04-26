Sections

Hundreds Of Muslims Took Part In ANZAC Day Dawn Services On Tuesday

"We as a nation must unite and honour those who sacrifice their lives for us all."

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Hundreds of Australian Muslims took part in Anzac Day dawn services on Tuesday, paying tribute to those who have served and those who lost their lives in war.

Supplied / Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Australia

Many were part of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMC) that has helped spawn the #MuslimsForLoyalty hashtag. The group hopes to encourage other Australian Muslims to unite and show their support for Australia.

Grateful thanks to the hundreds of #Ahmadi #Muslims who took part in #AnzacDay Dawn Services today. Peace.… https://t.co/NQDiUrDKDe
Peter Murphy @PeterWMurphy1

Grateful thanks to the hundreds of #Ahmadi #Muslims who took part in #AnzacDay Dawn Services today. Peace.… https://t.co/NQDiUrDKDe

Reply Retweet Favorite
Supplied / Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Australia
#LestWeForget Great speech by Captain Peter Mingay #DawnService #ANZAC2017 #Lithgow #ANZACspirit #MuslimsforLoyalty
Usman Mahmood @UsmanMahmoodAUS

#LestWeForget Great speech by Captain Peter Mingay #DawnService #ANZAC2017 #Lithgow #ANZACspirit #MuslimsforLoyalty

Reply Retweet Favorite

"[Anzac Day] is a day of great importance and a day when we as a nation should reiterate our pledge of loyalty and service to the country in war and peace," said imam I.H. Kauser, president of the AMC, in a statement.

Remembering my father & all who sacrificed to give us the freedom we enjoy today #LestWeForget #MuslimsForLoyalty… https://t.co/lF1edvgjWm
Ibraheem Malik @IMalik44

Remembering my father & all who sacrificed to give us the freedom we enjoy today #LestWeForget #MuslimsForLoyalty… https://t.co/lF1edvgjWm

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other Muslims paying their respects were happy to talk to people about their faith in an attempt to dispel any negative misconceptions.

Imam Kamron Tahir attended the dawn service in Perth to show loyalty to the country and help dispel misconceptions… https://t.co/JKjB4NoZty
Rebecca Trigger @Bec_Trigger

Imam Kamron Tahir attended the dawn service in Perth to show loyalty to the country and help dispel misconceptions… https://t.co/JKjB4NoZty

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It is a day that gives us a message that we as a nation must unite and honour those who sacrifice their lives for us all," said Kauser.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

