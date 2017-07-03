This Hipster City Turned Anti-Terror Bollards Into "Art Spaces" Because Of Course

Last week the Australian city of Melbourne installed concrete blocks around the CBD. The "anti-terror bollards" were put in place to stop vehicle attacks on pedestrians.
In response to the not-so-aesthetically pleasing bollards, Melbourne artist David Gray decided to turn the cubes into an art space.
"I did not want to make any fun of that, or take away the memory of people who were affected in January this year," Gray told ABC Radio Melbourne.
"The City of Melbourne could turn this into a fantastic art space, there [are] five panels [on each bollard] which artists could just cover with amazing temporary stuff."
And sure enough, colourful bollard coverings began popping up all over the city.
And now people are trying out new ways to spice things up.
The best one, by far, is this minimalist piece: Composition II - Embraced, 2017.
Some people have reportedly been removing the art from the concrete bollards – but the City of Melbourne has distanced itself from the act of anti-artistic anarchists.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.