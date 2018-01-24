Sydney Rail Workers Have Voted To Begin Industrial Action And It Starts Tomorrow

Share On more Share On more

Members of the union representing rail workers have voted to go on strike over pay and conditions at a meeting on Wednesday afternoon. It means Sydneysiders face a complicated and stressful commute to work starting Thursday.

Industrial action will commence on Thursday, with an indefinite ban on employees working overtime. A 24-hour Sydney-wide strike will begin next Monday.



The announcement came after a week of heated meetings between Sydney and NSW trains management and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RBTU).



“We’re taking every step we can to avoid industrial action on Monday, that’s been our position since the outset,” NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday, ahead of the union’s announcement.



“As premier, this concerns me greatly.”



According to the Sydney Morning Herald, only 5.93% of the 6,100 rail staff who are members of the union voted in support of suspending a planned strike.

Transport NSW published a statement on Wednesday afternoon warning the public that train services would be significantly reduced from Thursday, January 25, and across the Australia Day long weekend. Transport NSW recommended employers talk with their staff about alternative working arrangements and to expect delays.

Sydneysiders were greeted by signs on Wednesday morning telling them the Thursday timetable will resemble the state's usual weekend timetable.