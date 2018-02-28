 back to top
People Are Laughing At This Girl's Boyfriend Struggling To Buy Her Leggings

"I fail to understand the need for eight thousand different types of black leggings."

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

This is 22-year-old Taylor-Anne Gallagher and her boyfriend, Tim. Taylor-Anne works part-time while attending university in Ipswich in the UK.

Recently, while Tim was out shopping for Taylor-Anne's birthday, she sent him a message asking him to buy some leggings for her. "I was at work all weekend and needed some new leggings and didn’t have the time, so I asked him to grab me some," she told BuzzFeed News.

Unfortunately for Taylor-Anne, Tim had never bought leggings before and was more than a little confused by the situation. Struggling to understand just which leggings Taylor-Anne wanted, Tim sent her a series of hilarious texts documenting his struggles.

"There's so many different types of leggings," wrote Tim. "Why? For what reason?"

"I fail to understand the need for eight thousand different types of black leggings."

"Oh so now I've spotted that they have different thicknesses as well."

On Monday, Taylor-Anne tweeted about Tim's struggles and it quickly went viral. Thousands of people responded to Tim's text messages saying they know the struggle is real as Taylor-Anne's tweet picked up over 10,000 retweets.

When you ask your boyf to pick you up a pair of leggings whilst he’s in town 😭😂
tay @MissTayl0rAnne

When you ask your boyf to pick you up a pair of leggings whilst he’s in town 😭😂

@MissTayl0rAnne Does your boyfriend realise he’s going viral?! This is hilarious! 😂
Jaki @jakijellz

@MissTayl0rAnne Does your boyfriend realise he’s going viral?! This is hilarious! 😂

@MissTayl0rAnne @bethwithanf_ What a wicked tweet lol poor man made me feel so sorry for him 🤣🤣🤣 blokes are just s… https://t.co/sfirsE3p7H
NewGenDaz @DaZeD_aNd_TiReD

@MissTayl0rAnne @bethwithanf_ What a wicked tweet lol poor man made me feel so sorry for him 🤣🤣🤣 blokes are just s… https://t.co/sfirsE3p7H

@MissTayl0rAnne This is amazing hahahah 😂
Josie @_J0sie_x

@MissTayl0rAnne This is amazing hahahah 😂

This literally was my bfs reaction when I told him that I usually use a conditioner in addition to my shampoo and a… https://t.co/6Hq83Bfq7r
Francesca @heromurs

This literally was my bfs reaction when I told him that I usually use a conditioner in addition to my shampoo and a… https://t.co/6Hq83Bfq7r

I hope my husband reads this and realises he's not alone https://t.co/Sl5Ifs4ENo
Harriet BattenFoster @HarrietBF

I hope my husband reads this and realises he's not alone https://t.co/Sl5Ifs4ENo

Despite the drama of it all, Tim did end up getting out of the shops with the leggings.

@katewinney @MissTayl0rAnne @AlohaKirstie I made it out, but I'm not 100% convinced I'm not still in a coma
Tim Goddard @TimGoddardMusic

@katewinney @MissTayl0rAnne @AlohaKirstie I made it out, but I'm not 100% convinced I'm not still in a coma

"Some guys do struggle to know what us women want at times," said Taylor-Anne.

"A lot of the replies have been people relating and just appreciating him and telling me what a good boyfriend I have which is lovely as it’s come from both girls and guys."

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

