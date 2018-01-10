Here's Everything You Need To Know About Why #AfricanGangs Is Trending

Stefan Postles / Getty Images

"You look at some of the jokes of sentences that are being handed down, there's no deterrence at the moment," Dutton told 2GB radio.

"We just need to call it for what it is. Of course it's African gang violence. It's not the whole community, there are many good people within the community that would condemn this action as strongly as you and I would ... and have done so, and to their credit."